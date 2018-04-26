pattern

pattern is a way to do pattern matching in javascript that helps you with asynchronous iterations

var map = require ( '../pattern' )() , _, f, ac ; map(f, [], ac, function done ( _, _, ac ) { return console .error(ac); }); map(f, _, ac, function all ( f, l, ac ) { ac.push(f(l.shift())); map(f, l, ac); }); map( function plusone ( x ) { return x+ 1 ; }, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], []);

explanation

insert_all([], function ( ) { console .log( 'done' ); }); insert_all(_, function ( l ) { insert_element(l.shift(), function ( elem ) { console .log( '‣ ' , elem); insert_all(l); }); }); insert_all([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 ]);

the first pattern in pattern sets the arity of the function to execute

insert_all([], function ( ) { console .log( 'done' ); });

then we normally register the iteration pattern

insert_all(_, function ( l ) {

if you then call insert_all where the argument count matches arity, pattern knows its time to execute

insert_all([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 ]);

this is the code you would normally write to do the same thing in javascript

installation

install npm npm install p var p = require('p');

samples

there are samples in the samples directory. check them out

