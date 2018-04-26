pattern is a way to do pattern matching in javascript that helps you with asynchronous iterations
var map = require('../pattern')()
, _, f, ac
;
map(f, [], ac, function done(_, _, ac) { return console.error(ac); });
map(f, _, ac, function all(f, l, ac) {
ac.push(f(l.shift())); // head
map(f, l, ac); // l is now tail
});
map(function plusone(x) { return x+1; }, [1,2,3], []);
// check `samples/nodetuts.js` for working code
insert_all([], function () { console.log('done'); });
insert_all(_, function (l) {
insert_element(l.shift(), function (elem) {
console.log('‣ ', elem);
insert_all(l);
});
});
insert_all([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10]);
the first pattern in
pattern sets the arity of the function to execute
// first call sets arity #1
// when this condition is met it logs the message done
insert_all([], function () { console.log('done'); });
then we normally register the iteration pattern
// var _; was set in the top, value is undefined
insert_all(_, function (l) {
if you then call
insert_all where the argument count matches arity,
pattern knows its time to execute
// one argument, arity #1
// run forest, run
insert_all([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10]);
this is the code you would normally write to do the same thing in javascript
npm install p
var p = require('p');
there are samples in the
samples directory. check them out
pointfree style (note i'm just kidding)
everyone is welcome to contribute. patches, bug-fixes, new features
pattern
git checkout -b feature_name
git push origin feature_name
git clone git://github.com/dscape/p.git
(oO)--',- in caos
copyright 2012 nuno job <nunojob.com>
(oO)--',--
licensed under the apache license, version 2.0 (the "license"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the license. you may obtain a copy of the license at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the license is distributed on an "as is" basis, without warranties or conditions of any kind, either express or implied. see the license for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the license