openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
p

p

by Nuno Job
0.2.0 (see all)

Pattern matching in javascript for asynchronous iteration

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

301

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pattern

pattern is a way to do pattern matching in javascript that helps you with asynchronous iterations 

var map = require('../pattern')()
  , _, f, ac
  ;

map(f, [], ac, function done(_, _, ac) { return console.error(ac); });
map(f, _, ac, function all(f, l, ac) {
  ac.push(f(l.shift())); // head
  map(f, l, ac); // l is now tail
});

map(function plusone(x) { return x+1; }, [1,2,3], []);

explanation

// check `samples/nodetuts.js` for working code
insert_all([], function () { console.log('done'); });
insert_all(_, function (l) {
  insert_element(l.shift(), function (elem) {
    console.log('‣ ', elem);
    insert_all(l);
  });
});

insert_all([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10]);

the first pattern in pattern sets the arity of the function to execute

// first call sets arity #1
// when this condition is met it logs the message done
insert_all([], function () { console.log('done'); });

then we normally register the iteration pattern

// var _; was set in the top, value is undefined
insert_all(_, function (l) {

if you then call insert_all where the argument count matches arity, pattern knows its time to execute

// one argument, arity #1
// run forest, run
insert_all([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10]);

this is the code you would normally write to do the same thing in javascript

installation

node.js

  1. install npm
  2. npm install p
  3. var p = require('p');

samples

there are samples in the samples directory. check them out

roadmap

pointfree style (note i'm just kidding)

contribute

everyone is welcome to contribute. patches, bug-fixes, new features

  1. create an issue so the community can comment on your idea
  2. fork pattern
  3. create a new branch git checkout -b feature_name
  4. create tests for the changes you made
  5. make sure you pass both existing and newly inserted tests
  6. commit your changes
  7. push to your branch git push origin feature_name
  8. create an pull request

meta

(oO)--',- in caos

license

copyright 2012 nuno job <nunojob.com> (oO)--',--

licensed under the apache license, version 2.0 (the "license"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the license. you may obtain a copy of the license at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the license is distributed on an "as is" basis, without warranties or conditions of any kind, either express or implied. see the license for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the license

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial