OzJS Project

OzJS is NOT yet another script loader, but a microkernel that provides sorely-missing module mechanism at runtime (that means it mainly works at language-level, not file-level. Use Ozma.js to process files statically at build time based on the same mechanism) for large/complex javascript program, compatible with the de facto standards (AMD, NodeJS/CommonJS and traditional module pattern).

Even better, it was implemented earlier than the well-known RequireJS, so there are differences between similar APIs in philosophy and approach, which bring more value.

The API and code of oz.js are minimalist and stable. It won’t add new features that aren't truly needed (It's absolutely bad practice to meet new requirements through new configuration options or new plugins for a module mechanism provider!).

The OzJS Project now focuses on providing bundles of powerful and yet micro-framework friendly AMD modules.

Toolchain

Scaffolding tool for OzJS which offers a packaging workflow integrates toolchain, micro-framework and many best practices

oz.js + bower + Grunt + Mo + Moui + ...

Source code

OzJS app template

Intelligent autobuild tool for OzJS

Unique ability to support transparent dynamic dependence

Source code

Grunt tasks for oz.js and ozma.js

Source code

gulp-ozjs - gulp tasks for oz.js and ozma.js

A Karma plugin. Adapter for OzJS framework

Source code

Bower mate, copy the necessary files of package(like bower\_components/ ) directory to your src/ directory

) directory to your directory Source code

Transform code from one format to another

template > AMD, AMD > CJS, CJS > AMD...

Source code

karma-furnace-preprocessor - A Karma plugin. Convert code from one format to another (like grunt-furnace)

Mini define/require mplementation for old web page

Transform AMD module into traditional module pattern

Source code

It is time to stop using All-in-One JavaScript library or framework which bundle all functionalities and solutions within a single global namespace.

OzJS Project provides plenty of tiny, mutually independent, single purpose modules to help you build(mix and match) your own MVC(or suchlike) framework.

A collection of OzJS core modules that form a library called "Mo"

Modules overview mo/lang ES5/6 shim and minimum utilities for language enhancement mo/domready Non-plugin implementation of cross-browser DOM ready event Based on OzJS's built-in module -- 'finish' mo/browsers Standalone jQuery.browsers supports skin browsers popular in China mo/template A lightweight and enhanced micro-template implementation, and minimum utilities mo/network Standalone jQuery.ajax API and enhanced getJSON, and so on mo/easing An easing library supports jquery.js, standalone module and CSS timing functions mo/mainloop Implement and manage single loop for WebApp life cycle Provide tweening API for both property animation and frame animation(canvas or css) mo/key Wrapping API for keyboard events Support key sequence, multiple key press, ... mo/console Debulg tool

Source code

A simple, compact and consistent implementation of a variant of CommonJS's Promises and Events

Source code

A tiny, pure, event-based model wrapper for the MVC or MDV (Model-driven Views) pattern.

Source code

A jQuery-compatible and non-All-in-One library which is more "Zepto" than Zepto.js

Source code

Standalone UI event delegate implementation

Source code

A lightweight implementation of routing and URL manager

Source code

UI Toolkit

OO-based UI behavior modules behind CardKit's view components

Modules overview moui/control Minimal stateful component moui/picker Compose of Control objects moui/overlay Minimal overlay component moui/actionview Inherit from Overlay Compose of Picker objects moui/modalview Inherit from Overlay moui/growl Inherit from Overlay moui/ranger Minimal range component moui/util/stick Stick a DOM element to anther from any clock position More

Source code

Design your own markup languages on a higher level of abstraction than HTML

Build responsive cross-screen UI components

Source code

A mobile UI library provides a series of building blocks to help you build mobile web apps quickly and simply, or transfer entire website to mobile-first web app for touch devices.

CardKit building blocks are all use-html-as-configure-style (like Custom Elements, directive...) components built on DarkDOM and Moui.

Source code

A framework and a collection for separate and simple implementation of touch gestures

Source code

An animation library which uses "stage" and "actor" as metaphors

Source code

Tutorials

Quick Start

Install the scaffolding/workflow tool then try the ozjs:app generator.

Demo App

Doubanchou - Lottery / Draft app

Doubanchou II: Pachislot - Lottery app

BugHunter - Multiplayer "answer first game" or a competition responder system

Demonstory - real time movie acts by web page elements

TodoMVC: coming soon...

In the Real World

Alphatown - 2D browser based virtual world

Douban Reader - Web browser based e-book reader

Douban's contributor system - Online self-publishing tool for Douban Reader

Bubbler - Webapp to explore social music technology

Code - Douban's Github clone for internal use

Follow @ozjs

More References

License

Copyright (c) 2010 - 2014 dexteryy

Licensed under the MIT license.