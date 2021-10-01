Oy

Emails, oy vey!

Render HTML emails on the server with React. Oy provides functionality to:

Validate props against email best-practices with Oy components.

components. Render templates server-side with Oy.renderTemplate .

Blog Post - ReactConf 2016 talk

NOTE: If using TypeScript, the current typings result in quickly growing compilation times. I would suggest not using TypeScript with Oy until the bug is addressed. If TypeScript is a requirement, see a workaround that disables a subset of type-checks.

Installation

npm install --save oy-vey

Example usage

Replace table markup with validating Oy components

import React from 'react' ; import Oy from 'oy-vey' ; const {Table, TBody, TR, TD} = Oy; export default (props) => { return ( < Table width = {props.maxWidth} > < TBody > < TR > < TD align = "center" > {props.children} </ TD > </ TR > </ TBody > </ Table > ); };

Compose higher level components like usual

import React from 'react' ; import MyLayout from './layout/MyLayout.jsx' ; import BodyText from './modules/BodyText.jsx' ; export default (props) => { return ( < MyLayout > < BodyText > Welcome to Oy! </ BodyText > </ MyLayout > ); };

Inject rendered code into HTML skeleton with Oy.renderTemplate

For example, if using Express.js:

import express from 'express' ; import React from 'react' ; import Oy from 'oy-vey' ; import GettingStartedEmail from './templates/GettingStartedEmail.jsx' ; const server = express(); server.set( 'port' , (process.env.PORT || 8887 )); server.get( '/email/oy' , (req, res) => { const template = Oy.renderTemplate( < GettingStartedEmail /> , { title: 'Getting Started with Foo', headCSS: '@media ...', previewText: 'Here is your guide...' }); res.send(template); }); server.listen(server.get('port'), () => { console.log('Node server is running on port', server.get('port')); });

Default components

The Oy namespace exposes the following components validated against email best practices:

Table TBody TR TD Img A

HTML attributes

As of React 16, React will not strip non-standard HTML attributes. That means you can use all the attributes typically required for email templates:

align background bgcolor border valign

For those migrating from previous Oy versions, note that bgColor is now bgcolor and vAlign is valign .

Oy.renderTemplate API

Oy.renderTemplate(<Template />, templateOptions[, generateCustomTemplate])

The templateOptions parameter is an object with the following fields:

title ( string , required) - Used by clients if email is opened in a web page. previewText ( string , required) - Short description that appears in email clients headCSS ( string , optional) - CSS that belongs in `<head>` . Note, email clients may strip this out. bgColor ( string , optional) - The background color for the email. '#FFFFFF' is the default lang ( string , optional) - ISO language code dir ( string , optional) - Either 'ltr' or 'rtl' . 'ltr' is the default

Using a Custom Template

If Oy's default template doesn't work for you, you can make your own. generateCustomTemplate takes in templateOptions with an additional property bodyContent , which is the rendered body HTML to be inserted into your template. It then returns a string that should be the final email HTML sent to users.

const generateCustomTemplate = ( templateOptions ) => { return ` <!doctype html> <html> <head> <title> ${templateOptions.title} </title> </head> <body> ${templateOptions.bodyContent} </body> </html> ` }; const template = Oy.renderTemplate( < GettingStartedEmail /> , { title: 'Getting Started with Foo' }, (templateOptions) => generateCustomTemplate(templateOptions));

Contributing

npm test npm run compile

We welcome contributions. If there's some information missing or ideas for how to make Oy better, please send a pull request, file an issue, or email 1.vivekpatel@gmail.com.

The best place to start would be in contributing new rules. A running wishlist of email validation rules are in the Issues section.