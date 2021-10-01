Emails, oy vey!
Render HTML emails on the server with React. Oy provides functionality to:
Oy components.
Oy.renderTemplate.
NOTE: If using TypeScript, the current typings result in quickly growing compilation times. I would suggest not using TypeScript with Oy until the bug is addressed. If TypeScript is a requirement, see a workaround that disables a subset of type-checks.
npm install --save oy-vey
import React from 'react';
import Oy from 'oy-vey';
const {Table, TBody, TR, TD} = Oy;
export default (props) => {
return (
<Table width={props.maxWidth}>
<TBody>
<TR>
<TD align="center">
{props.children}
</TD>
</TR>
</TBody>
</Table>
);
};
import React from 'react';
import MyLayout from './layout/MyLayout.jsx';
import BodyText from './modules/BodyText.jsx';
export default (props) => {
return (
<MyLayout>
<BodyText>Welcome to Oy!</BodyText>
</MyLayout>
);
};
For example, if using Express.js:
import express from 'express';
import React from 'react';
import Oy from 'oy-vey';
import GettingStartedEmail from './templates/GettingStartedEmail.jsx';
const server = express();
server.set('port', (process.env.PORT || 8887));
server.get('/email/oy', (req, res) => {
const template = Oy.renderTemplate(<GettingStartedEmail />, {
title: 'Getting Started with Foo',
headCSS: '@media ...',
previewText: 'Here is your guide...'
});
res.send(template);
});
server.listen(server.get('port'), () => {
console.log('Node server is running on port', server.get('port'));
});
The
Oy namespace exposes the following components validated against email best practices:
Table TBody TR TD Img A
As of React 16, React will not strip non-standard HTML attributes. That means you can use all the attributes typically required for email templates:
align background bgcolor border valign
For those migrating from previous Oy versions, note that
bgColor is now
bgcolor and
vAlign is
valign.
Oy.renderTemplate(<Template />, templateOptions[, generateCustomTemplate])
The
templateOptions parameter is an object with the following fields:
title (string, required) - Used by clients if email is opened in a web page.
previewText (string, required) - Short description that appears in email clients
headCSS (string, optional) - CSS that belongs in `<head>`. Note, email clients may strip this out.
bgColor (string, optional) - The background color for the email. '#FFFFFF' is the default
lang (string, optional) - ISO language code
dir (string, optional) - Either 'ltr' or 'rtl'. 'ltr' is the default
If Oy's default template doesn't work for you, you can make your own.
generateCustomTemplate takes in
templateOptions with an additional property
bodyContent, which is the rendered body HTML to be inserted into your template. It then returns a string that should be the final email HTML sent to users.
const generateCustomTemplate = (templateOptions) => {
return `
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<title>${templateOptions.title}</title>
</head>
<body>
${templateOptions.bodyContent}
</body>
</html>
`
};
const template = Oy.renderTemplate(<GettingStartedEmail />, {
title: 'Getting Started with Foo'
}, (templateOptions) => generateCustomTemplate(templateOptions));
# Test
npm test
# Compile from ES6 in src/ to ES5 in lib/
npm run compile
We welcome contributions. If there's some information missing or ideas for how to make Oy better, please send a pull request, file an issue, or email 1.vivekpatel@gmail.com.
The best place to start would be in contributing new rules. A running wishlist of email validation rules are in the Issues section.