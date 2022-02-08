Oxygen

Oxygen is an open source framework and tool-set built on top of Appium, WebdriverIO, and Selenium that significantly simplifies writing and running automation tests. It implements many commonly recurring patterns out-of-the-box and hides complexities of the aforementioned backends behind a concise API.

Supported Platforms

Android - Native, Hybrid, and Web

iOS - Native, Hybrid, and Web

Windows - Chrome, Internet Explorer

Linux - Chrome

OS X - Chrome

Installation

npm install -g oxygen-cli

OS Specific requirements for building:

npm --add-python-to-path='true' --debug install --global windows-build-tools from cmd with admin rights.

from with admin rights. [Optional. Required for DB support] Windows SDK

Linux

[Optional. Required for DB support] unixodbc binaries and development libraries:

Debian/Ubuntu - sudo apt-get install unixodbc unixodbc-dev

RedHat/CentOS - sudo dnf install unixODBC unixODBC-devel

OS X

[Optional. Required for DB support] unixodbc binaries and development libraries: brew install unixodbc

Getting Started

See the documentation at docs.oxygenhq.org