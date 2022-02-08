openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

oxygen-cli

by oxygenhq

Automation framework for Web & Mobile applications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

338

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Oxygen

Oxygen is an open source framework and tool-set built on top of Appium, WebdriverIO, and Selenium that significantly simplifies writing and running automation tests. It implements many commonly recurring patterns out-of-the-box and hides complexities of the aforementioned backends behind a concise API.

Supported Platforms

  • Android - Native, Hybrid, and Web
  • iOS - Native, Hybrid, and Web
  • Windows - Chrome, Internet Explorer
  • Linux - Chrome
  • OS X - Chrome

Installation

npm install -g oxygen-cli

OS Specific requirements for building:

Windows:

  • npm --add-python-to-path='true' --debug install --global windows-build-tools from cmd with admin rights.
  • [Optional. Required for DB support] Windows SDK

Linux

  • [Optional. Required for DB support] unixodbc binaries and development libraries:
    Debian/Ubuntu - sudo apt-get install unixodbc unixodbc-dev
    RedHat/CentOS - sudo dnf install unixODBC unixODBC-devel

OS X

  • [Optional. Required for DB support] unixodbc binaries and development libraries: brew install unixodbc

Getting Started

See the documentation at docs.oxygenhq.org

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial