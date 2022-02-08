Oxygen is an open source framework and tool-set built on top of Appium, WebdriverIO, and Selenium that significantly simplifies writing and running automation tests. It implements many commonly recurring patterns out-of-the-box and hides complexities of the aforementioned backends behind a concise API.
npm install -g oxygen-cli
npm --add-python-to-path='true' --debug install --global windows-build-tools from
cmd with admin rights.
sudo apt-get install unixodbc unixodbc-dev
sudo dnf install unixODBC unixODBC-devel
brew install unixodbc
See the documentation at docs.oxygenhq.org