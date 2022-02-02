A mighty tiny web components framework/library.
Live examples vokeio.github.io/oxe/.
npm i oxe --save
pro/oxe.min.js
// my-component.js
const { Component } = Oxe;
export default MyComponent extends Component {
static attributes = []
adopt = false
shadow = false
css = '
'
html = `
<h1>{{title}}</h1>
<button onclick="{{greet()}}">Greet</button>
`
data = {
greeting: '',
greet () { this.greeting = 'Hola Mundo'; }
}
async adopted () {}
async attributed () {}
async disconnected () {}
async connected () {
this.data.greeting = 'Hello World';
}
}
// routes/index.js
const { Component } = Oxe;
export default Index extends Component {
title = 'Index Route'
description = 'Index Description'
html = `<my-component></my-component>`
async connected () {
console.log('route connected');
}
}
// index.js
await Oxe.define([
'./my-component.js'
]); // or import module and use window.customElements.define();
await Oxe.router.setup({
target: 'main',
folder: 'routes'
});
<!-- index.html -->
<html>
<head>
<script src="/oxe.min.js" defer></script>
<script src="/index.js" defer></script>
</head>
<body>
<main></main>
</body>
</html>
Why You Should Choose MPL-2.0 This project is licensed under the MPL-2.0 License