A mighty tiny web components framework/library.

Project Goal

Easy learning curve

Feels like JS and HTML not a framework

Feature Highlight

Zero config smart front end routing

Dynamic ES6/ESM module rewrites (Use ES6 modules in browsers that don't have native support)

Dynamic Template string rewrites (Use template strings in browsers that don't have native support)

Polyfill You Might Need

customElements

URL, Promise, fetch

TMLTemplateElement

Event, CustomEvent

Browser Support

IE11~

Chrome

Firefox

Safari 7

Mobile Safari

Chrome Android

Overview

Live examples vokeio.github.io/oxe/.

Install

npm i oxe --save

UMD pro/oxe.min.js

Component Example

const { Component } = Oxe; export default MyComponent extends Component { static attributes = [] adopt = false shadow = false css = ' ' html = ` <h1>{{title}}</h1> <button onclick="{{greet()}}">Greet</button> ` data = { greeting : '' , greet () { this .greeting = 'Hola Mundo' ; } } async adopted () {} async attributed () {} async disconnected () {} async connected () { this .data.greeting = 'Hello World' ; } }

Route Example

const { Component } = Oxe; export default Index extends Component { title = 'Index Route' description = 'Index Description' html = `<my-component></my-component>` async connected () { console .log( 'route connected' ); } }

await Oxe.define([ './my-component.js' ]); await Oxe.router.setup({ target : 'main' , folder : 'routes' });

< html > < head > < script src = "/oxe.min.js" defer > </ script > < script src = "/index.js" defer > </ script > </ head > < body > < main > </ main > </ body > </ html >

Author

vokeio

License

Why You Should Choose MPL-2.0 This project is licensed under the MPL-2.0 License