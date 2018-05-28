openbase logo
owner-profiles

by nice-registry
2.4362.0

✉️ Names, emails, GitHub handles, and more for every npm package author

Readme

owner-profiles

Profile data for every npm author: name, email, GitHub handle, etc.

Installation

npm install owner-profiles --save

Usage

As of version 2, this module exports a leveldb database with npm username strings as keys and user profile objects as values.

const profiles = require('owner-profiles')

To find a specific user:

profiles.get('zeke')

This returns a promise, which resolves to an object like this:

{
  email: 'zeke@sikelianos.com',
  name: 'Zeke Sikelianos',
  homepage: 'http://zeke.sikelianos.com',
  github: 'zeke',
  twitter: 'zeke'
}

You can also stream the entire contents of the database:

db.createReadStream()
  .on('data', ({key: username, value: profile}) => {
    console.log(username, profile)
  })
  .on('error', (err) => {
    console.error('Oh my!', err)
  })

For other stuff you can do with the data, see the level API: github.com/Level/level#api

Tests

npm install
npm test

License

MIT

