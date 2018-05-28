Profile data for every npm author: name, email, GitHub handle, etc.
npm install owner-profiles --save
As of version 2, this module exports a leveldb database with npm username strings as keys and user profile objects as values.
const profiles = require('owner-profiles')
To find a specific user:
profiles.get('zeke')
This returns a promise, which resolves to an object like this:
{
email: 'zeke@sikelianos.com',
name: 'Zeke Sikelianos',
homepage: 'http://zeke.sikelianos.com',
github: 'zeke',
twitter: 'zeke'
}
You can also stream the entire contents of the database:
db.createReadStream()
.on('data', ({key: username, value: profile}) => {
console.log(username, profile)
})
.on('error', (err) => {
console.error('Oh my!', err)
})
For other stuff you can do with the data, see the
level API: github.com/Level/level#api
npm install
npm test
MIT