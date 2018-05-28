Profile data for every npm author: name, email, GitHub handle, etc.

Installation

npm install owner-profiles --save

Usage

As of version 2, this module exports a leveldb database with npm username strings as keys and user profile objects as values.

const profiles = require ( 'owner-profiles' )

To find a specific user:

profiles.get( 'zeke' )

This returns a promise, which resolves to an object like this:

{ email : 'zeke@sikelianos.com' , name : 'Zeke Sikelianos' , homepage : 'http://zeke.sikelianos.com' , github : 'zeke' , twitter : 'zeke' }

You can also stream the entire contents of the database:

db.createReadStream() .on( 'data' , ({ key : username, value : profile}) => { console .log(username, profile) }) .on( 'error' , (err) => { console .error( 'Oh my!' , err) })

For other stuff you can do with the data, see the level API: github.com/Level/level#api

Tests

npm install npm test

License

MIT