Use this light-weight JS library with a promise-based interface for seamless communication with your ownCloud instance, both from the browser and from Node backends.
Run either
npm install owncloud-sdk
or
yarn add owncloud-sdk
to add the
owncloud-sdk to your project.
If you haven't done so already, you also need to add the following
peerDependencies to your dependencies:
npm install axios cross-fetch promise qs semver utf8 uuid webdav xml-js
or
yarn add axios cross-fetch promise qs semver utf8 uuid webdav xml-js
const owncloud = require('owncloud-sdk');
let oc = new owncloud({
baseUrl: config.owncloudURL,
auth: {
basic: {
username: config.username,
password: config.password
}
}
});
// Login
oc.login().then(status => {
// STUFF
}).catch(error => {
// HANDLE ERROR
});
// Share File With Link
oc.shares.shareFileWithLink('linkToYourFile').then(shareInfo => {
console.log("Link is : " + shareInfo.getLink());
}).catch(error => {
// HANDLE ERROR
});
// List all files
oc.files.list('/path/to/file/folder').then(files => {
console.log(files);
}).catch(error => {
console.log(error);
});
ownCloud web is the next generation web frontend for ownCloud.
ownCloud file-picker is an integration to access the files in your ownCloud, e.g. in a chat app.
The full API documentation is available on the docs website.
The docs are based on JSDocs. To build them, run the following command and follow the instructions on the terminal:
yarn build:docs
owncloud-sdk uses pactjs with jest for unit and integration tests.
On the pact provider side, tests have 4 different
interactions:
The CI is not expected to fail for the interactions that are "pending" but it's expected to fail for those interactions that were already verified and started failing. Pact.io has a system to handle such a scenario called pending pacts. This feature allows changed contracts to be verified without failing the provider's build.
Four different pacts for the different buckets of interactions are created when running the provider tests. Pacts that are allowed to fail are marked as
pending else not.
In a consumer test, a new mock provider is created using the function
createProvider. It takes two parameters:
pendingOnOc10 and
pendingOnOcis in order. Each parameter can have value
true or
false depending upon which provider-version the test is still pending.
To add a new consumer test which is expected to fail on ocis but pass on oc10 provider, provider should be created as:
describe('feature', function () {
it('new test feature', function () {
const isPendingOnOc10 = true // set this as true if the test is allowed to fail on oc10 provider
const isPendingOnOcis = false // set this as true if the test is allowed to fail on ocis provider
const provider = createProvider(isPendingOnOc10, isPendingOnOcis)
// get interactions
// execute test
provider.executeTest(() => {
// test body
})
})
})
At first, you need to create
config.json file.
cp tests/config/config.sample.json tests/config/config.json
The pact consumer tests checks owncloud sdk against the pact mock server. In order to run these tests, use the following command:
yarn test-consumer
Note: If you have pacts from old test run in
tests/pactsyour tests will fail. Make sure to delete that before you run the tests again.
The pact provider tests the pacts generated from the consumer tests against the real owncloud backend server. For this you will need an actual owncloud server running. Then you can run the pact tests with the following command:
PROVIDER_BASE_URL=<owncloud-backend-url> yarn test-provider
This project was originally created by Noveen Sachdeva, Vincent Petry and Thomas Müller as part of the 2017 Google Summer of Code.
The ownCloud SDK is released under the MIT License.