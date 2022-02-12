ownCloud JavaScript SDK

Use this light-weight JS library with a promise-based interface for seamless communication with your ownCloud instance, both from the browser and from Node backends.

Installation

Run either

npm install owncloud-sdk

or

yarn add owncloud-sdk

to add the owncloud-sdk to your project.

If you haven't done so already, you also need to add the following peerDependencies to your dependencies:

npm install axios cross - fetch promise qs semver utf8 uuid webdav xml -js

or

yarn add axios cross - fetch promise qs semver utf8 uuid webdav xml -js

Usage

const owncloud = require ( 'owncloud-sdk' ); let oc = new owncloud({ baseUrl : config.owncloudURL, auth : { basic : { username : config.username, password : config.password } } }); oc.login().then( status => { }).catch( error => { }); oc.shares.shareFileWithLink( 'linkToYourFile' ).then( shareInfo => { console .log( "Link is : " + shareInfo.getLink()); }).catch( error => { }); oc.files.list( '/path/to/file/folder' ).then( files => { console .log(files); }).catch( error => { console .log(error); });

Example Projects

ownCloud web

ownCloud web is the next generation web frontend for ownCloud.

ownCloud file-picker

ownCloud file-picker is an integration to access the files in your ownCloud, e.g. in a chat app.

Documentation

The full API documentation is available on the docs website.

Building the docs

The docs are based on JSDocs. To build them, run the following command and follow the instructions on the terminal:

yarn build :docs

Unit/Integration tests

Overview

owncloud-sdk uses pactjs with jest for unit and integration tests.

On the pact provider side, tests have 4 different interactions :

interactions that work on both oc10 & ocis

interactions that are "pending" on oc10 but should work on ocis

interactions that are "pending" on ocis but should work on oc10

interactions that are "pending" on both ocis & oc10

The CI is not expected to fail for the interactions that are "pending" but it's expected to fail for those interactions that were already verified and started failing. Pact.io has a system to handle such a scenario called pending pacts. This feature allows changed contracts to be verified without failing the provider's build.

Four different pacts for the different buckets of interactions are created when running the provider tests. Pacts that are allowed to fail are marked as pending else not.

In a consumer test, a new mock provider is created using the function createProvider . It takes two parameters: pendingOnOc10 and pendingOnOcis in order. Each parameter can have value true or false depending upon which provider-version the test is still pending.

To add a new consumer test which is expected to fail on ocis but pass on oc10 provider, provider should be created as:

describe( 'feature' , function ( ) { it( 'new test feature' , function ( ) { const isPendingOnOc10 = true const isPendingOnOcis = false const provider = createProvider(isPendingOnOc10, isPendingOnOcis) provider.executeTest( () => { }) }) })

Running tests

At first, you need to create config.json file.

cp tests/config/config .sample .json tests/config/config .json

Consumer tests

The pact consumer tests checks owncloud sdk against the pact mock server. In order to run these tests, use the following command:

yarn test -consumer

Note: If you have pacts from old test run in tests/pacts your tests will fail. Make sure to delete that before you run the tests again.

Provider tests

The pact provider tests the pacts generated from the consumer tests against the real owncloud backend server. For this you will need an actual owncloud server running. Then you can run the pact tests with the following command:

PROVIDER_BASE_URL =<owncloud-backend-url> yarn test-provider

Credits

This project was originally created by Noveen Sachdeva, Vincent Petry and Thomas Müller as part of the 2017 Google Summer of Code.

License

The ownCloud SDK is released under the MIT License.