Owl Carousel 2 Thumbnails plugin

Enables thumbnail support for Owl Carousel 2.0

Quick start

grab the latest release and slam it behind the default owl carousel plugin.

Enable thumbs

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '.owl-carousel' ).owlCarousel({ thumbs : true }); });

Use pre-rendered html as thumbnails. recommended

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '.owl-carousel' ).owlCarousel({ thumbs : true , thumbsPrerendered : true }); });

Add thumbnails (link slider and thumbnails with data-slider-id attribute)

< div class = "owl-carousel" data-slider-id = "1" > < div > Your Content </ div > < div > Your Content </ div > < div > Your Content </ div > < div > Your Content </ div > </ div > < div class = "owl-thumbs" data-slider-id = "1" > < button class = "owl-thumb-item" > slide 1 </ button > < button class = "owl-thumb-item" > slide 2 </ button > < button class = "owl-thumb-item" > slide 3 </ button > < button class = "owl-thumb-item" > slide 4 </ button > </ div >

Or add data-thumb attribute to your slides

< div class = "owl-carousel" > < div data-thumb = 'Content of your thumbnail (can be anything)' > Your Content </ div > < div data-thumb = 'Content of your thumbnail (can be anything)' > Your Content </ div > < div data-thumb = 'Content of your thumbnail (can be anything)' > Your Content </ div > < div data-thumb = 'Content of your thumbnail (can be anything)' > Your Content </ div > </ div >

Available options

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '.owl-carousel' ).owlCarousel({ thumbs : true , thumbImage : false , thumbsPrerendered : true , thumbContainerClass : 'owl-thumbs' , thumbItemClass : 'owl-thumb-item' }); });

npm

npm install owl .carousel2 .thumbs

bower

bower install owl .carousel2 .thumbs

