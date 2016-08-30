openbase logo
owl.carousel2.thumbs

by Gijs Rogé
0.1.8 (see all)

Enables thumbnail support for Owl Carousel 2.0

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Owl Carousel 2 Thumbnails plugin

Enables thumbnail support for Owl Carousel 2.0

Quick start

grab the latest release and slam it behind the default owl carousel plugin.

Enable thumbs
$(document).ready(function(){
  $('.owl-carousel').owlCarousel({
    thumbs: true
  });
});

$(document).ready(function(){
  $('.owl-carousel').owlCarousel({
    thumbs: true,
    thumbsPrerendered: true
  });
});

<div class="owl-carousel" data-slider-id="1">
    <div>Your Content</div>
    <div>Your Content</div>
    <div>Your Content</div>
    <div>Your Content</div>
</div>
<div class="owl-thumbs" data-slider-id="1">
    <button class="owl-thumb-item">slide 1</button>
    <button class="owl-thumb-item">slide 2</button>
    <button class="owl-thumb-item">slide 3</button>
    <button class="owl-thumb-item">slide 4</button>
</div>

Or add data-thumb attribute to your slides

<div class="owl-carousel">
    <div data-thumb='Content of your thumbnail (can be anything)'> Your Content </div>
    <div data-thumb='Content of your thumbnail (can be anything)'> Your Content </div>
    <div data-thumb='Content of your thumbnail (can be anything)'> Your Content </div>
    <div data-thumb='Content of your thumbnail (can be anything)'> Your Content </div>
</div>

demo

Available options

$(document).ready(function(){
  $('.owl-carousel').owlCarousel({
    // Enable thumbnails
    thumbs: true,
  
    // When only using images in your slide (like the demo) use this option to dynamicly create thumbnails without using the attribute data-thumb.
    thumbImage: false,

    // Enable this if you have pre-rendered thumbnails in your html instead of letting this plugin generate them. This is recommended as it will prevent FOUC
    thumbsPrerendered: true,
    
    // Class that will be used on the thumbnail container
    thumbContainerClass: 'owl-thumbs',
    
    // Class that will be used on the thumbnail item's
    thumbItemClass: 'owl-thumb-item'
  });
});

npm

npm install owl.carousel2.thumbs

bower

bower install owl.carousel2.thumbs

</> with <3 in Belgium by @GijsRoge

