Enables thumbnail support for Owl Carousel 2.0
grab the latest release and slam it behind the default owl carousel plugin.
$(document).ready(function(){
$('.owl-carousel').owlCarousel({
thumbs: true
});
});
$(document).ready(function(){
$('.owl-carousel').owlCarousel({
thumbs: true,
thumbsPrerendered: true
});
});
<div class="owl-carousel" data-slider-id="1">
<div>Your Content</div>
<div>Your Content</div>
<div>Your Content</div>
<div>Your Content</div>
</div>
<div class="owl-thumbs" data-slider-id="1">
<button class="owl-thumb-item">slide 1</button>
<button class="owl-thumb-item">slide 2</button>
<button class="owl-thumb-item">slide 3</button>
<button class="owl-thumb-item">slide 4</button>
</div>
<div class="owl-carousel">
<div data-thumb='Content of your thumbnail (can be anything)'> Your Content </div>
<div data-thumb='Content of your thumbnail (can be anything)'> Your Content </div>
<div data-thumb='Content of your thumbnail (can be anything)'> Your Content </div>
<div data-thumb='Content of your thumbnail (can be anything)'> Your Content </div>
</div>
$(document).ready(function(){
$('.owl-carousel').owlCarousel({
// Enable thumbnails
thumbs: true,
// When only using images in your slide (like the demo) use this option to dynamicly create thumbnails without using the attribute data-thumb.
thumbImage: false,
// Enable this if you have pre-rendered thumbnails in your html instead of letting this plugin generate them. This is recommended as it will prevent FOUC
thumbsPrerendered: true,
// Class that will be used on the thumbnail container
thumbContainerClass: 'owl-thumbs',
// Class that will be used on the thumbnail item's
thumbItemClass: 'owl-thumb-item'
});
});
npm install owl.carousel2.thumbs
bower install owl.carousel2.thumbs
