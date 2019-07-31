YEAH SO THIS IS PRETTY MUCH DEAD, DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND SWITCH TO tiny-slider

Owl Carousel 2

Touch enabled jQuery plugin that lets you create a beautiful, responsive carousel slider. To get started, check out https://owlcarousel2.github.io/OwlCarousel2/.

Notice: The old Owl Carousel site (owlgraphic [dot] com) is no longer in use. Please delete all references to this in bookmarks and your own products' documentation as it's being used for malicious purposes.

Quick start

Install

This package can be installed with:

npm: npm install --save owl.carousel or yarn add owl.carousel jquery

or bower: bower install --save owl.carousel

Or download the latest release.

Load

Webpack

Add jQuery via the "webpack.ProvidePlugin" to your webpack configuration:

const webpack = require ( 'webpack' ); plugins: [ new webpack.ProvidePlugin({ $ : 'jquery' , jQuery : 'jquery' , 'window.jQuery' : 'jquery' }), ],

Load the required stylesheet and JS:

import 'owl.carousel/dist/assets/owl.carousel.css' ; import 'owl.carousel' ;

Static HTML

Put the required stylesheet at the top of your markup:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/node_modules/owl.carousel/dist/assets/owl.carousel.min.css" />

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/bower_components/owl.carousel/dist/assets/owl.carousel.min.css" />

NOTE: If you want to use the default navigation styles, you will also need to include owl.theme.default.css .

Put the script at the bottom of your markup right after jQuery:

< script src = "/node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "/node_modules/owl.carousel/dist/owl.carousel.min.js" > </ script >

< script src = "/bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "/bower_components/owl.carousel/dist/owl.carousel.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Wrap your items ( div , a , img , span , li etc.) with a container element ( div , ul etc.). Only the class owl-carousel is mandatory to apply proper styles:

< div class = "owl-carousel owl-theme" > < div > Your Content </ div > < div > Your Content </ div > < div > Your Content </ div > < div > Your Content </ div > < div > Your Content </ div > < div > Your Content </ div > < div > Your Content </ div > </ div >

NOTE: The owl-theme class is optional, but without it, you will need to style navigation features on your own.

Call the plugin function and your carousel is ready.

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '.owl-carousel' ).owlCarousel(); });

Documentation

The documentation, included in this repo in the root directory, is built with Assemble and publicly available at https://owlcarousel2.github.io/OwlCarousel2/. The documentation may also be run locally.

Building

This package comes with Grunt and Bower. The following tasks are available:

default compiles the CSS and JS into /dist and builds the doc.

compiles the CSS and JS into and builds the doc. dist compiles the CSS and JS into /dist only.

compiles the CSS and JS into only. watch watches source files and builds them automatically whenever you save.

watches source files and builds them automatically whenever you save. test runs JSHint and QUnit tests headlessly in PhantomJS.

To define which plugins are build into the distribution just edit /_config.json to fit your needs.

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md.

Roadmap

Please make sure to check out our Roadmap Discussion.

License

The code and the documentation are released under the MIT License.