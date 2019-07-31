openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
oc

owl.carousel

by David Deutsch
2.3.4 (see all)

DEPRECATED jQuery Responsive Carousel.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

55.6K

GitHub Stars

7.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

91

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Carousel

Reviews

Average Rating

3.5/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Performant
1Slow
1Abandoned

Readme

YEAH SO THIS IS PRETTY MUCH DEAD, DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND SWITCH TO tiny-slider

Owl Carousel 2

Touch enabled jQuery plugin that lets you create a beautiful, responsive carousel slider. To get started, check out https://owlcarousel2.github.io/OwlCarousel2/.

Notice: The old Owl Carousel site (owlgraphic [dot] com) is no longer in use. Please delete all references to this in bookmarks and your own products' documentation as it's being used for malicious purposes.

Quick start

Install

This package can be installed with:

  • npm: npm install --save owl.carousel or yarn add owl.carousel jquery
  • bower: bower install --save owl.carousel

Or download the latest release.

Load

Webpack

Add jQuery via the "webpack.ProvidePlugin" to your webpack configuration:

const webpack = require('webpack');

//...
plugins: [
    new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
      $: 'jquery',
      jQuery: 'jquery',
      'window.jQuery': 'jquery'
    }),
],
//...

Load the required stylesheet and JS:

import 'owl.carousel/dist/assets/owl.carousel.css';
import 'owl.carousel';

Static HTML

Put the required stylesheet at the top of your markup:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/node_modules/owl.carousel/dist/assets/owl.carousel.min.css" />

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/bower_components/owl.carousel/dist/assets/owl.carousel.min.css" />

NOTE: If you want to use the default navigation styles, you will also need to include owl.theme.default.css.

Put the script at the bottom of your markup right after jQuery:

<script src="/node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="/node_modules/owl.carousel/dist/owl.carousel.min.js"></script>

<script src="/bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="/bower_components/owl.carousel/dist/owl.carousel.min.js"></script>

Usage

Wrap your items (div, a, img, span, li etc.) with a container element (div, ul etc.). Only the class owl-carousel is mandatory to apply proper styles:

<div class="owl-carousel owl-theme">
  <div> Your Content </div>
  <div> Your Content </div>
  <div> Your Content </div>
  <div> Your Content </div>
  <div> Your Content </div>
  <div> Your Content </div>
  <div> Your Content </div>
</div>

NOTE: The owl-theme class is optional, but without it, you will need to style navigation features on your own.

Call the plugin function and your carousel is ready.

$(document).ready(function(){
  $('.owl-carousel').owlCarousel();
});

Documentation

The documentation, included in this repo in the root directory, is built with Assemble and publicly available at https://owlcarousel2.github.io/OwlCarousel2/. The documentation may also be run locally.

Building

This package comes with Grunt and Bower. The following tasks are available:

  • default compiles the CSS and JS into /dist and builds the doc.
  • dist compiles the CSS and JS into /dist only.
  • watch watches source files and builds them automatically whenever you save.
  • test runs JSHint and QUnit tests headlessly in PhantomJS.

To define which plugins are build into the distribution just edit /_config.json to fit your needs.

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md.

Roadmap

Please make sure to check out our Roadmap Discussion.

License

The code and the documentation are released under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow1
Buggy0
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ilias PapoutsidisAthens, Greece35 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
Matthew HarrisLincoln, UK6 Ratings0 Reviews
Digital nomad, travelling the world, sporadically contributing to open source projects.
October 16, 2020
Abandoned

Alternatives

lig
lightsliderJQuery lightSlider is a lightweight responsive Content slider with carousel thumbnails navigation
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
glidejsA dependency-free JavaScript ES6 slider and carousel. It’s lightweight, flexible and fast. Designed to slide. No less, no more
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
132
flexsliderAn awesome, fully responsive jQuery slider plugin
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
4K
jca
jcarouselRiding carousels with jQuery.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1K
fot
fotoramaA simple, stunning, powerful jQuery gallery.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
773
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial