Open Web Components provides a set of defaults, recommendations and tools to help facilitate your web component project. Our recommendations include: developing, linting, testing, building, tooling, demoing, publishing and automating.
# in a new or existing folder:
npm init @open-wc
# requires node 10 & npm 6 or higher
This will kickstart a menu guiding you through all available actions.
$ npm init @open-wc
npx: installed 30 in 1.762s
_.,,,,,,,,,._
.d'' ``b. Open Web Components Recommendations
.p' Open `q.
.d' Web Components `b. Start or upgrade your web component project with
.d' `b. ease. All our recommendations at your fingertips.
:: ................. ::
`p. .q' See more details at https://open-wc.org/init/
`p. open-wc.org .q'
`b. @openWc .d'
`q.. ..,' Note: you can exit any time with Ctrl+C or Esc
'',,,,,,,,,,''
? What would you like to do today? › - Use arrow-keys. Return to submit.
❯ Scaffold a new project
Upgrade an existing project
For more details please visit us at open-wc.org.
|Package
|Version
|Description
|building-rollup
|Default configuration for working with rollup.
|chai-dom-equals
|Chai Plugin to compare dom and shadow dom trees. Part of open-wc recommendations.
|create
|Scaffold web components following open-wc recommendations.
|demoing-storybook
|Storybook configuration following open-wc recommendations.
|eslint-config
|Eslint configuration following open-wc recommendations.
|es-dev-server
|Development server for modern web apps.
|polyfills-loader
|Load web component polyfills using dynamic imports.
|prettier-config
|Prettier configuration following open-wc recommendations.
|scoped-elements
|Auto define custom elements to scope them and avoid the name collision.
|semantic-dom-diff
|To compare dom and shadow dom trees. Part of open-wc recommendations.
|testing
|Testing following open-wc recommendations.
|testing-helpers
|Testing Helpers following open-wc recommendations.
|testing-karma
|Testing with Karma following open-wc recommendations.
|testing-karma-bs
|Testing with Karma using Browserstack following open-wc recommendations.
|testing-wallaby
|Testing with wallaby following open-wc recommendations.
Feel free to reach out to us on twitter or create a github issue for any feedback or questions you might have.
You can also find us on the Lit & Friends slack in the #open-wc channel.
You can join the Lit & Friends slack by visiting https://lit.dev/slack-invite/.
# bootstrap/setup
yarn install
# linting
npm run lint
# local testing
npm run test
# testing via browserstack
npm run test:bs
# run commands only for a specific scope
lerna run <command> --scope @open-wc/<package-name> --stream