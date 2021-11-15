openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ow

ow

by Sindre Sorhus
0.28.1 (see all)

Function argument validation for humans

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

698K

GitHub Stars

3.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme



Coverage Status gzip size install size

Function argument validation for humans

Highlights

  • Expressive chainable API
  • Lots of built-in validations
  • Supports custom validations
  • Automatic label inference in Node.js
  • Written in TypeScript

Install

$ npm install ow

Usage

If you use CommonJS, you need to import is as const {default: ow} = require('ow').

import ow from 'ow';

const unicorn = input => {
    ow(input, ow.string.minLength(5));

    // …
};

unicorn(3);
//=> ArgumentError: Expected `input` to be of type `string` but received type `number`

unicorn('yo');
//=> ArgumentError: Expected string `input` to have a minimum length of `5`, got `yo`

We can also match the shape of an object.

import ow from 'ow';

const unicorn = {
    rainbow: '🌈',
    stars: {
        value: '🌟'
    }
};

ow(unicorn, ow.object.exactShape({
    rainbow: ow.string,
    stars: {
        value: ow.number
    }
}));
//=> ArgumentError: Expected property `stars.value` to be of type `number` but received type `string` in object `unicorn`

Note: If you intend on using ow for development purposes only, use require('ow/dev-only') instead of the usual import 'ow', and run the bundler with NODE_ENV set to production (e.g. $ NODE_ENV="production" parcel build index.js). This will make ow automatically export a shim when running in production, which should result in a significantly lower bundle size.

API

Complete API documentation

Ow includes TypeScript type guards, so using it will narrow the type of previously-unknown values.

function (input: unknown) {
    input.slice(0, 3) // Error, Property 'slice' does not exist on type 'unknown'

    ow(input, ow.string)

    input.slice(0, 3) // OK
}

ow(value, predicate)

Test if value matches the provided predicate. Throws an ArgumentError if the test fails.

ow(value, label, predicate)

Test if value matches the provided predicate. Throws an ArgumentError with the specified label if the test fails.

The label is automatically inferred in Node.js but you can override it by passing in a value for label. The automatic label inference doesn't work in the browser.

ow.isValid(value, predicate)

Returns true if the value matches the predicate, otherwise returns false.

ow.create(predicate)

Create a reusable validator.

const checkPassword = ow.create(ow.string.minLength(6));

const password = 'foo';

checkPassword(password);
//=> ArgumentError: Expected string `password` to have a minimum length of `6`, got `foo`

ow.create(label, predicate)

Create a reusable validator with a specific label.

const checkPassword = ow.create('password', ow.string.minLength(6));

checkPassword('foo');
//=> ArgumentError: Expected string `password` to have a minimum length of `6`, got `foo`

ow.any(...predicate[])

Returns a predicate that verifies if the value matches at least one of the given predicates.

ow('foo', ow.any(ow.string.maxLength(3), ow.number));

ow.optional.{type}

Makes the predicate optional. An optional predicate means that it doesn't fail if the value is undefined.

ow(1, ow.optional.number);

ow(undefined, ow.optional.number);

ow.{type}

All the below types return a predicate. Every predicate has some extra operators that you can use to test the value even more fine-grained.

Primitives

Built-in types

Typed arrays

Structured data

Miscellaneous

Predicates

The following predicates are available on every type.

not

Inverts the following predicate.

ow(1, ow.number.not.infinite);

ow('', ow.string.not.empty);
//=> ArgumentError: Expected string to not be empty, got ``

is(fn)

Use a custom validation function. Return true if the value matches the validation, return false if it doesn't.

ow(1, ow.number.is(x => x < 10));

ow(1, ow.number.is(x => x > 10));
//=> ArgumentError: Expected `1` to pass custom validation function

Instead of returning false, you can also return a custom error message which results in a failure.

const greaterThan = (max: number, x: number) => {
    return x > max || `Expected \`${x}\` to be greater than \`${max}\``;
};

ow(5, ow.number.is(x => greaterThan(10, x)));
//=> ArgumentError: Expected `5` to be greater than `10`

validate(fn)

Use a custom validation object. The difference with is is that the function should return a validation object, which allows more flexibility.

ow(1, ow.number.validate(value => ({
    validator: value > 10,
    message: `Expected value to be greater than 10, got ${value}`
})));
//=> ArgumentError: (number) Expected value to be greater than 10, got 1

You can also pass in a function as message value which accepts the label as argument.

ow(1, 'input', ow.number.validate(value => ({
    validator: value > 10,
    message: label => `Expected ${label} to be greater than 10, got ${value}`
})));
//=> ArgumentError: Expected number `input` to be greater than 10, got 1

message(string | fn)

Provide a custom message:

ow('🌈', 'unicorn', ow.string.equals('🦄').message('Expected unicorn, got rainbow'));
//=> ArgumentError: Expected unicorn, got rainbow

You can also pass in a function which receives the value as the first parameter and the label as the second parameter and is expected to return the message.

ow('🌈', ow.string.minLength(5).message((value, label) => `Expected ${label}, to have a minimum length of 5, got \`${value}\``));
//=> ArgumentError: Expected string, to be have a minimum length of 5, got `🌈`

It's also possible to add a separate message per validation:

ow(
    '1234',
    ow.string
        .minLength(5).message((value, label) => `Expected ${label}, to be have a minimum length of 5, got \`${value}\``)
        .url.message('This is no url')
);
//=> ArgumentError: Expected string, to be have a minimum length of 5, got `1234`

ow(
    '12345',
    ow.string
        .minLength(5).message((value, label) => `Expected ${label}, to be have a minimum length of 5, got \`${value}\``)
        .url.message('This is no url')
);
//=> ArgumentError: This is no url

This can be useful for creating your own reusable validators which can be extracted to a separate npm package.

TypeScript

Ow includes a type utility that lets you to extract a TypeScript type from the given predicate.

import ow, {Infer} from 'ow';

const userPredicate = ow.object.exactShape({
    name: ow.string
});

type User = Infer<typeof userPredicate>;

Maintainers

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial