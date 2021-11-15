Function argument validation for humans
$ npm install ow
If you use CommonJS, you need to import is as
const {default: ow} = require('ow').
import ow from 'ow';
const unicorn = input => {
ow(input, ow.string.minLength(5));
// …
};
unicorn(3);
//=> ArgumentError: Expected `input` to be of type `string` but received type `number`
unicorn('yo');
//=> ArgumentError: Expected string `input` to have a minimum length of `5`, got `yo`
We can also match the shape of an object.
import ow from 'ow';
const unicorn = {
rainbow: '🌈',
stars: {
value: '🌟'
}
};
ow(unicorn, ow.object.exactShape({
rainbow: ow.string,
stars: {
value: ow.number
}
}));
//=> ArgumentError: Expected property `stars.value` to be of type `number` but received type `string` in object `unicorn`
Note: If you intend on using
ow for development purposes only, use
require('ow/dev-only') instead of the usual
import 'ow', and run the bundler with
NODE_ENV set to
production (e.g.
$ NODE_ENV="production" parcel build index.js). This will make
ow automatically export a shim when running in production, which should result in a significantly lower bundle size.
Ow includes TypeScript type guards, so using it will narrow the type of previously-unknown values.
function (input: unknown) {
input.slice(0, 3) // Error, Property 'slice' does not exist on type 'unknown'
ow(input, ow.string)
input.slice(0, 3) // OK
}
Test if
value matches the provided
predicate. Throws an
ArgumentError if the test fails.
Test if
value matches the provided
predicate. Throws an
ArgumentError with the specified
label if the test fails.
The
label is automatically inferred in Node.js but you can override it by passing in a value for
label. The automatic label inference doesn't work in the browser.
Returns
true if the value matches the predicate, otherwise returns
false.
Create a reusable validator.
const checkPassword = ow.create(ow.string.minLength(6));
const password = 'foo';
checkPassword(password);
//=> ArgumentError: Expected string `password` to have a minimum length of `6`, got `foo`
Create a reusable validator with a specific
label.
const checkPassword = ow.create('password', ow.string.minLength(6));
checkPassword('foo');
//=> ArgumentError: Expected string `password` to have a minimum length of `6`, got `foo`
Returns a predicate that verifies if the value matches at least one of the given predicates.
ow('foo', ow.any(ow.string.maxLength(3), ow.number));
Makes the predicate optional. An optional predicate means that it doesn't fail if the value is
undefined.
ow(1, ow.optional.number);
ow(undefined, ow.optional.number);
All the below types return a predicate. Every predicate has some extra operators that you can use to test the value even more fine-grained.
int8Array
uint8Array
uint8ClampedArray
int16Array
uint16Array
int32Array
uint32Array
float32Array
float64Array
The following predicates are available on every type.
Inverts the following predicate.
ow(1, ow.number.not.infinite);
ow('', ow.string.not.empty);
//=> ArgumentError: Expected string to not be empty, got ``
Use a custom validation function. Return
true if the value matches the validation, return
false if it doesn't.
ow(1, ow.number.is(x => x < 10));
ow(1, ow.number.is(x => x > 10));
//=> ArgumentError: Expected `1` to pass custom validation function
Instead of returning
false, you can also return a custom error message which results in a failure.
const greaterThan = (max: number, x: number) => {
return x > max || `Expected \`${x}\` to be greater than \`${max}\``;
};
ow(5, ow.number.is(x => greaterThan(10, x)));
//=> ArgumentError: Expected `5` to be greater than `10`
Use a custom validation object. The difference with
is is that the function should return a validation object, which allows more flexibility.
ow(1, ow.number.validate(value => ({
validator: value > 10,
message: `Expected value to be greater than 10, got ${value}`
})));
//=> ArgumentError: (number) Expected value to be greater than 10, got 1
You can also pass in a function as
message value which accepts the label as argument.
ow(1, 'input', ow.number.validate(value => ({
validator: value > 10,
message: label => `Expected ${label} to be greater than 10, got ${value}`
})));
//=> ArgumentError: Expected number `input` to be greater than 10, got 1
Provide a custom message:
ow('🌈', 'unicorn', ow.string.equals('🦄').message('Expected unicorn, got rainbow'));
//=> ArgumentError: Expected unicorn, got rainbow
You can also pass in a function which receives the value as the first parameter and the label as the second parameter and is expected to return the message.
ow('🌈', ow.string.minLength(5).message((value, label) => `Expected ${label}, to have a minimum length of 5, got \`${value}\``));
//=> ArgumentError: Expected string, to be have a minimum length of 5, got `🌈`
It's also possible to add a separate message per validation:
ow(
'1234',
ow.string
.minLength(5).message((value, label) => `Expected ${label}, to be have a minimum length of 5, got \`${value}\``)
.url.message('This is no url')
);
//=> ArgumentError: Expected string, to be have a minimum length of 5, got `1234`
ow(
'12345',
ow.string
.minLength(5).message((value, label) => `Expected ${label}, to be have a minimum length of 5, got \`${value}\``)
.url.message('This is no url')
);
//=> ArgumentError: This is no url
This can be useful for creating your own reusable validators which can be extracted to a separate npm package.
Ow includes a type utility that lets you to extract a TypeScript type from the given predicate.
import ow, {Infer} from 'ow';
const userPredicate = ow.object.exactShape({
name: ow.string
});
type User = Infer<typeof userPredicate>;