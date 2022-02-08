Open VSX is a vendor-neutral open-source alternative to the Visual Studio Marketplace. It provides a server application that manages VS Code extensions in a database, a web application similar to the VS Code Marketplace, and a command-line tool for publishing extensions similar to vsce.
A public instance of Open VSX is running at open-vsx.org. Please report issues related to that instance at EclipseFdn/open-vsx.org.
See the openvsx Wiki for documentation of general concepts and usage of this project.
The easiest way to get a development environment for this project is to open it in Gitpod.
Click Open Browser on port 3000 to see the running web application.
yarn build — build the library and
ovsx command
yarn watch — watch (build continuously)
The command line tool is available at
cli/lib/ovsx.
The default frontend is the one bundled in the Docker image, and is also used for testing in the development environment. It depends on the compiled library, so make sure to build or watch the library before you build or watch the default frontend.
yarn build — build the library
yarn watch — watch (build continuously)
yarn build:default — build the default frontend (run webpack)
yarn watch:default — run webpack in watch mode
yarn start:default — start Express to serve the frontend on port 3000
The Express server is started automatically in Gitpod. A restart is usually not necessary.
./gradlew build — build and test the server
./gradlew assemble -t — build continuously (the server is restarted after every change)
./gradlew runServer — start the Spring server on port 8080
./scripts/test-report.sh — display test results on port 8081
The Spring server is started automatically in Gitpod. It includes
spring-boot-devtools which detects changes in the compiled class files and restarts the server.
If you would like to test authorization through GitHub, you need to create an OAuth app with a callback URL pointing to the exposed port 8080 of your Gitpod workspace. You can get it by calling a script:
server/scripts/callback-url.sh github
Note that the callback URL needs to be updated on GitHub whenever you create a fresh Gitpod workspace.
After you created the GitHub OAuth app, the next step is to copy the Client ID and Client Secret into Gitpod environment variables named
GITHUB_CLIENT_ID and
GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET and bound to this repository. If you change the variables in a running workspace, run
scripts/generate-properties.sh in the
server directory to update the application properties.
With these settings in place, you should be able to log in by authorizing your OAuth app.
If you would like to test file storage via Google Cloud, follow these steps:
allUsers.
"*" and method
"GET".
GCP_PROJECT_ID and
GCS_BUCKET_ID containing your GCP project and bucket identifiers. If you change the variables in a running workspace, run
scripts/generate-properties.sh in the
server directory to update the application properties.
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS containing the path to the credentials file.
If you would like to test file storage via Azure Blob, follow these steps:
openvsx-resources (a different name is possible if you change the
ovsx.storage.azure.blob-container property).
"*", method
"GET" and allowed headers
"x-market-client-id, x-market-user-id, x-client-name, x-client-version, x-machine-id, x-client-commit"
AZURE_SERVICE_ENDPOINT with the "Blob service" URL of your storage account. If you change the variables in a running workspace, run
scripts/generate-properties.sh in the
server directory to update the application properties.
AZURE_SAS_TOKEN.
If you also would like to test download count via Azure Blob, follow these steps:
Monitoring ->
Diagnostic settings (preview)).
blob.
Add diagnostic setting.
StorageRead,
Transaction and
Archive to a storage account.
Storage account.
Data Storage->
Containers
insights-logs-storageread container should have been added (it might take a few minutes and you might need to do some test downloads or it won't get created).
insights-logs-storageread container.
insights-logs-storageread container.
Settings ->
Shared access token
Read and
List permissions.
Data Management->
Lifecycle management
Limit blobs with filters,
Block blobs and
Base blobs.
insights-logs-storageread/resourceId= blob prefix to limit the rule to the
insights-logs-storageread container.
AZURE_LOGS_SERVICE_ENDPOINT with the "Blob service" URL of your diagnostic storage account. The URL must end with a slash!
AZURE_LOGS_SAS_TOKEN with the shared access token for the
insights-logs-storageread container.
scripts/generate-properties.sh in the
server directory to update the application properties.