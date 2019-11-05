The easiest way to use the OVH.com APIs in your node.js applications.

var ovh = require ( 'ovh' )({ appKey : process.env.APP_KEY, appSecret : process.env.APP_SECRET, consumerKey : process.env.CONSUMER_KEY }); ovh.request( 'GET' , '/me' , function ( err, me ) { console .log(err || 'Welcome ' + me.firstname); });

You can also use the promised version like this:

ovh.requestPromised( 'GET' , '/me' ) .then( function ( response ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { });

Installation

The easiest way to get the latest stable release is to grab it from the npm registry.

$ npm install ovh

Alternatively, you may get latest development version directly from Git.

$ npm install git://github.com/ovh/node-ovh.git

Example Usage

Login as a user

1. Create an application

Depending the API you plan to use, you need to create an application on the below websites:

Once created, you will obtain an application key (AK) and an application secret (AS).

2. Authorize your application to access to a customer account

To allow your application to access to a customer account using an OVH API, you need a consumer key (CK).

Here is a sample code you can use to allow your application to access to a complete account.

Depending the API you want to use, you need to specify the below API endpoint:

OVH Europe: ovh-eu (default)

(default) OVH US: ovh-us

OVH North-America: ovh-ca

SoYouStart Europe: soyoustart-eu

SoYouStart North-America: soyoustart-ca

Kimsufi Europe: kimsufi-eu

Kimsufi North-America: kimsufi-ca

var ovh = require ( 'ovh' )({ endpoint : 'ovh-eu' , appKey : 'YOUR_APP_KEY' , appSecret : 'YOUR_APP_SECRET' }); ovh.request( 'POST' , '/auth/credential' , { 'accessRules' : [ { 'method' : 'GET' , 'path' : '/*' }, { 'method' : 'POST' , 'path' : '/*' }, { 'method' : 'PUT' , 'path' : '/*' }, { 'method' : 'DELETE' , 'path' : '/*' } ] }, function ( error, credential ) { console .log(error || credential); });

$ node credentials.js { validationUrl: 'https://api.ovh.com/auth/?credentialToken=XXX' , consumerKey: 'CK' , state: 'pendingValidation' }

This consumer key can be scoped with a specific authorization. For example if your application will only send SMS:

ovh.request( 'POST' , '/auth/credential' , { 'accessRules' : [ { 'method' : 'POST' , 'path' : '/sms/*/jobs' }, ] }, function ( error, credential ) { console .log(error || credential); });

Once the consumer key will be authorized on the specified URL, you'll be able to play with the API calls allowed by this key.

You are now be able to play with the API. Look at the examples available online.

You can browse the API schemas using the web consoles of the APIs:

Migration from 1.x.x to 2.x.x without Proxy support

For example if you use the OVH Europe API, you'll have to check on https://eu.api.ovh.com/console/ the endpoints available for your feature.

In order to have the informations about the bill with id "0123".

Before in 1.x.x with Proxy:

ovh.me.bill[ "0123" ].$ get (function (err, billInformation) { });

Now in 2.x.x with promise:

ovh.requestPromised( 'GET' , '/me/bill/0123' ) .then( function ( billInformation ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { });

Full documentation and examples

The full documentation is available online: https://ovh.github.io/node-ovh.

Hacking

Get the sources

git clone https://github.com/ovh/node-ovh.git cd node-ovh

You've developed a new cool feature? Fixed an annoying bug? We'd be happy to hear from you!

Run the tests

Tests are based on mocha. This package includes unit and integration tests.

git clone https://github.com/ovh/node-ovh.git cd node-ovh npm install -d npm test

Integration tests use the OVH /domain/zone API, the tokens can be created here.

export APP_KEY=xxxxx export APP_SECRET=yyyyy export CONSUMER_KEY=zzzzz export DOMAIN_ZONE_NAME=example.com npm run-script test -integration

Documentation

The documentation is based on Github Pages and is available in the gh-pages branch.

Supported APIs

OVH Europe

Documentation : https://eu.api.ovh.com/

: https://eu.api.ovh.com/ Community support : api-subscribe@ml.ovh.net

: api-subscribe@ml.ovh.net Console : https://eu.api.ovh.com/console

: https://eu.api.ovh.com/console Create application credentials : https://eu.api.ovh.com/createApp/

: https://eu.api.ovh.com/createApp/ Create script credentials (all keys at once): https://eu.api.ovh.com/createToken/

OVH US

Documentation : https://api.us.ovhcloud.com/

: https://api.us.ovhcloud.com/ Console : https://api.us.ovhcloud.com/console/

: https://api.us.ovhcloud.com/console/ Create application credentials : https://api.us.ovhcloud.com/createApp/

: https://api.us.ovhcloud.com/createApp/ Create script credentials (all keys at once): https://api.us.ovhcloud.com/createToken/

OVH North America

Documentation : https://ca.api.ovh.com/

: https://ca.api.ovh.com/ Community support : api-subscribe@ml.ovh.net

: api-subscribe@ml.ovh.net Console : https://ca.api.ovh.com/console

: https://ca.api.ovh.com/console Create application credentials : https://ca.api.ovh.com/createApp/

: https://ca.api.ovh.com/createApp/ Create script credentials (all keys at once): https://ca.api.ovh.com/createToken/

SoYouStart Europe

Documentation : https://eu.api.soyoustart.com/

: https://eu.api.soyoustart.com/ Community support : api-subscribe@ml.ovh.net

: api-subscribe@ml.ovh.net Console : https://eu.api.soyoustart.com/console/

: https://eu.api.soyoustart.com/console/ Create application credentials : https://eu.api.soyoustart.com/createApp/

: https://eu.api.soyoustart.com/createApp/ Create script credentials (all keys at once): https://eu.api.soyoustart.com/createToken/

SoYouStart North America

Documentation : https://ca.api.soyoustart.com/

: https://ca.api.soyoustart.com/ Community support : api-subscribe@ml.ovh.net

: api-subscribe@ml.ovh.net Console : https://ca.api.soyoustart.com/console/

: https://ca.api.soyoustart.com/console/ Create application credentials : https://ca.api.soyoustart.com/createApp/

: https://ca.api.soyoustart.com/createApp/ Create script credentials (all keys at once): https://ca.api.soyoustart.com/createToken/

Kimsufi Europe

Documentation : https://eu.api.kimsufi.com/

: https://eu.api.kimsufi.com/ Community support : api-subscribe@ml.ovh.net

: api-subscribe@ml.ovh.net Console : https://eu.api.kimsufi.com/console/

: https://eu.api.kimsufi.com/console/ Create application credentials : https://eu.api.kimsufi.com/createApp/

: https://eu.api.kimsufi.com/createApp/ Create script credentials (all keys at once): https://eu.api.kimsufi.com/createToken/

Kimsufi North America

Documentation : https://ca.api.kimsufi.com/

: https://ca.api.kimsufi.com/ Community support : api-subscribe@ml.ovh.net

: api-subscribe@ml.ovh.net Console : https://ca.api.kimsufi.com/console/

: https://ca.api.kimsufi.com/console/ Create application credentials : https://ca.api.kimsufi.com/createApp/

: https://ca.api.kimsufi.com/createApp/ Create script credentials (all keys at once): https://ca.api.kimsufi.com/createToken/