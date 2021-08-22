openbase logo
overwatch-ui

by Haixiang yan
1.8.5 (see all)

A UI library of Overwatch, built with Vue.js

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

418

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

overwatch-ui

Overwacht npm version Build Status

Overwatch UI library for Web APP, built with Vue.js.

Documentation

Documentation

Doc

Install

$ yarn add overwatch-ui

or

$ npm install overwatch-ui --save

Import

Then you need to import its components and plugins in main.js.

// main.js
// Import the library
import OwUI from 'overwatch-ui'
import 'overwatch-ui/dist/overwatch-ui.css'

// Use some plugins
Vue.use(OwUI.plugins.$owAlert)

// Register components that you need in the root component
new Vue({
    components: {
        ...OwUI.Components
    },
    router,
    render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app')

Usage

Now, let's place some components in your Web APP!

<ow-button type="info">Info</ow-button>
<ow-button type="primary">Primary</ow-button>
<ow-button type="success">Success</ow-button>
<ow-button type="warning">Warning</ow-button>
<ow-button type="danger">Danger</ow-button>

<ow-popover position="top">
    <template slot="content">
        <div>Hello, Overwatch UI!</div>
    </template>
    <ow-button>Pop It!</ow-button>
</ow-popover>

If you wanna explore more usages, here's a playground on CodeSandBox.io.

Note

This UI library will reset some styles as followed. I strongly recommend you to add these styles to all of your projects for saving time to find CSS bugs :)

* {
    margin: 0;
    padding: 0;
    box-sizing: border-box;
}

I love playing Overwatch, so I built this just for fun but not for commercial purpose. Please note: some images, logos are from Overwatch made by Blizzard Entertainment. If you want to use this lib for commercial purpose, you have to obey those licences and place a proper licence for your project.

