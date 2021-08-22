Overwatch UI library for Web APP, built with Vue.js.

Documentation

Documentation

Install

$ yarn add overwatch-ui or $ npm install overwatch-ui --save

Import

Then you need to import its components and plugins in main.js.

import OwUI from 'overwatch-ui' import 'overwatch-ui/dist/overwatch-ui.css' Vue.use(OwUI.plugins.$owAlert) new Vue({ components : { ...OwUI.Components }, router, render : h => h(App) }).$mount( '#app' )

Usage

Now, let's place some components in your Web APP!

< ow-button type = "info" > Info </ ow-button > < ow-button type = "primary" > Primary </ ow-button > < ow-button type = "success" > Success </ ow-button > < ow-button type = "warning" > Warning </ ow-button > < ow-button type = "danger" > Danger </ ow-button > < ow-popover position = "top" > < template slot = "content" > < div > Hello, Overwatch UI! </ div > </ template > < ow-button > Pop It! </ ow-button > </ ow-popover >

If you wanna explore more usages, here's a playground on CodeSandBox.io.

Note

This UI library will reset some styles as followed. I strongly recommend you to add these styles to all of your projects for saving time to find CSS bugs :)

* { margin : 0 ; padding : 0 ; box-sizing : border-box; }

Copyright Statement

I love playing Overwatch, so I built this just for fun but not for commercial purpose. Please note: some images, logos are from Overwatch made by Blizzard Entertainment. If you want to use this lib for commercial purpose, you have to obey those licences and place a proper licence for your project.