Overwatch UI library for Web APP, built with Vue.js.
$ yarn add overwatch-ui
or
$ npm install overwatch-ui --save
Then you need to import its components and plugins in main.js.
// main.js
// Import the library
import OwUI from 'overwatch-ui'
import 'overwatch-ui/dist/overwatch-ui.css'
// Use some plugins
Vue.use(OwUI.plugins.$owAlert)
// Register components that you need in the root component
new Vue({
components: {
...OwUI.Components
},
router,
render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app')
Now, let's place some components in your Web APP!
<ow-button type="info">Info</ow-button>
<ow-button type="primary">Primary</ow-button>
<ow-button type="success">Success</ow-button>
<ow-button type="warning">Warning</ow-button>
<ow-button type="danger">Danger</ow-button>
<ow-popover position="top">
<template slot="content">
<div>Hello, Overwatch UI!</div>
</template>
<ow-button>Pop It!</ow-button>
</ow-popover>
If you wanna explore more usages, here's a playground on CodeSandBox.io.
This UI library will reset some styles as followed. I strongly recommend you to add these styles to all of your projects for saving time to find CSS bugs :)
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
I love playing Overwatch, so I built this just for fun but not for commercial purpose. Please note: some images, logos are from Overwatch made by Blizzard Entertainment. If you want to use this lib for commercial purpose, you have to obey those licences and place a proper licence for your project.