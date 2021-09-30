openbase logo
oas

overwatch-api-server

by Alfred Gutierrez
0.10.4 (see all)

🌎 An Unofficial Overwatch HTTP API

Readme

Overwatch API

An unofficial Overwatch and Overwatch League HTTP API and NodeJS module.

npm Build Status

Features

  • Profile Data*
  • Career Stats*
  • Overwatch League Data
    • Live Match
    • Standings
    • Schedule

**Please note, as of the JUNE 26, 2018 patch, Career Profiles will no longer be public by default (now defaults to Friends Only). An option to make Career Profiles visible has been added under Options > Social > Profile Visibility.

Your profile MUST be public to view most profile and career stats with this API.

Source: https://playoverwatch.com/en-us/news/patch-notes/pc#patch-47946

API Docs

See: https://owapi.io/docs/

NPM Module

If you wish to use the Javascript API in your own project, see api/README.md.

Demo

curl http://owapi.io/profile/pc/us/Jay3-11894

{
  "username": "Jay3",
  "level": 2970,
  "portrait": "https://d15f34w2p8l1cc.cloudfront.net/overwatch/190aa6150e33690e39a9c91308d5da9b2e262262657af26579b95e939c44d5ad.png",
  "endorsement": {
    "sportsmanship": {
      "value": 0.18,
      "rate": 18
    },
    "shotcaller": {
      "value": 0.44,
      "rate": 44
    },
    "teammate": {
      "value": 0.38,
      "rate": 38
    },
    "level": null,
    "frame": "https://static.playoverwatch.com/svg/icons/endorsement-frames-3c9292c49d.svg#_2",
    "icon": ""
  },
  "private": false,
  "games": {
    "quickplay": {
      "won": 925,
      "played": 1671
    },
    "competitive": {
      "won": 145,
      "lost": 121,
      "draw": 4,
      "played": 270,
      "win_rate": 54.51
    }
  },
  "playtime": {
    "quickplay": "201:16:17",
    "competitive": "55:14:59"
  },
  "competitive": {
    "tank": {
      "rank": null,
      "rank_img": null
    },
    "damage": {
      "rank": 4553,
      "rank_img": "https://d1u1mce87gyfbn.cloudfront.net/game/rank-icons/rank-GrandmasterTier.png"
    },
    "support": {
      "rank": null,
      "rank_img": null
    }
  },
  "levelFrame": "https://d15f34w2p8l1cc.cloudfront.net/overwatch/9e8600f97ea4a84d822d8b336f2b1dbfe7372fb9f2b6bf1d0336193567f6f943.png",
  "star": "https://d15f34w2p8l1cc.cloudfront.net/overwatch/cd877430ccc400c10e24507dba972e24a4543edc05628045300f1349cf003f3a.png"
}}

Install

Requirements

  • Node v8.0+
  • Redis
  • Or Docker
git clone https://github.com/alfg/overwatch-api.git
cd overwatch-api
npm install
npm start

Environment Variables

Set the following environment variables if you would like to override the default configuration.

REDIS_URL=redis://localhost:6379
CACHE_TTL=3600

Docker

A docker-compose.yml and Dockerfile are provided to easily setup an environment.

Development

This project is built using srv, a microservices stack based on express. After installation, run the project using the following:

node node_modules/srv-cli/build/srv app/index.js

nodemon is recommended for auto-reloading during development:

nodemon node_modules/srv-cli/build/srv app/index.js

Generate docs with the --docs app/routes flag.

See srv documentation for more info on srv specific options.

License

MIT

