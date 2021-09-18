openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

overmind-devtools-client

by cerebral
11.0.1 (see all)

Overmind - Frictionless state management

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

57

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Overmind

Visit website for more information: www.overmindjs.org.

Maintainer needed

https://gist.github.com/christianalfoni/f1c4bfe320dcb24c403635d9bca3fa40

Release procedure

$ git checkout next
$ git pull
$ npm install # make sure any new dependencies are installed
$ npm install --no-save nodegit  # needed for "repo-cooker --release"
$ npm run release -- --dry-run --print-release  # and check release notes
$ git checkout master
$ git pull
$ git merge --ff-only next
$ git push

VSCode extension is released via .travis.yml due to limitations of the publishing tool that is unable to use root node_modules folder

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial