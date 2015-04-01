Function overloading in JavaScript for 3.9KB minified, 1.4KB gzipped.
Provides tools to mimic function overloading that is present in most strictly-types languages. Prevents messy, long, if-statement, type-checking functions that are hard to read and maintain. Style and API inspired by Moreiki and Mongoose.
npm install overload-js
var hello = (function() {
var secret = '!';
return overload()
.args().use(function() {
return secret;
})
.args(String).use(function(val) {
secret = val;
});
}());
hello('world'); // calls setter
hello(); // returns 'world'
hello(0); // throws a Type Error
null
undefined
Infinity
Date
NaN
Number
String
Object
Array
RegExp
Boolean
Function
Element // browser only
A map can be defined as an overload as well:
var hello = overload.map({
what: String
}).use(function(obj) {
return 'hello ' + obj.what;
});
hello({ what: 'world!' }); // returns 'hello world!'
hello('world'); // throws a Type Error
or a map can be used as a custom type (see below):
var hello = overload.args(String, o.map({
what: String
})).use(function(str, obj) {
return str + obj.what;
});
hello('hello', { what: 'world!' }); // returns 'hello world!'
hello('hello', 'world'); // throws a Type Error
A custom type can be defined by passing a
string and validation
function to
defineType. The validation function will be passed the value to validate
and expects a
boolean return.
overload.defineType('$', function(val) {
return val instanceof jQuery;
});
Custom types are available under
o.
var overload = require('overload-js'),
o = overload.o;
var method = overload().args(o.$).use(function($elem) {
console.log($elem);
});
method(); // fails
method(''); // fails
method($('body')); // succeeds
o.any() accepts multiple types that a parameter will match against.
var method = overload().args(o.any(String, Number)).use(function() {
console.log('passed!');
});
method(); // fails
method([]); // fails
method(''); // passed!
method(0); // passed!
The inverse of
o.any is
o.except.
var method = overload().args(o.except(Object)).use(function() {
console.log('passed!');
});
method(); // passed!
method([]); // passed!
method({}); // fails
Also available are
o.truthy and
o.falsy.
var method = overload()
.args(o.truthy).use(function() {
console.log('truthy');
})
.args(o.falsy).use(function() {
console.log('falsy');
});
method(); // fails
method(0); // falsy
method(1); // truthy
In addition to overloading by type, argument length can be used.
If a number is not passed, the
function.length will be used.
var method = overload()
.len(0).use(function() {
console.log('0 args');
})
.len(1).use(function(a) {
console.log('1 arg');
})
.len().use(function(a, b, c) {
console.log('3 args');
});
method(); // '0 args'
method({}); // '1 arg'
method(null, [], {}); // '3 args'
alias:
count,
size
If
args and
length are used in the overload, args will be matched
first, followed by length.
A fallback function can be defined via the
fallback method.
var method = overload().args(String).use(function(a) {
console.log(a);
})
.fallback(function() {
console.log('handled!');
});
method('hello'); // 'hello'
method(); // 'handled'
If a fallback is not defined and the exposed method is called without a matching function, an error will be thrown...
A clean function can be exposed so that overload properties and methods are hidden from the outside world.
var method = overload()
.args().use(function() {
return 'hi';
})
.expose();
// method.args === undefined
// method.use === undefined
// etc...
The error from unmatched calls can be handled by defining your own
err method on
overload or
by passing a function to handle the error.
overload.err = function() {
console.log('there was an error');
};
overload()
.error(function() { console.trace(); })
Node.js, modern browsers and IE8+
To run the tests, simply open test/index.html in your favorite browser or run
npm test.
