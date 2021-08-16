OverlayScrollbars is a javascript scrollbar plugin which hides native scrollbars, provides custom styleable overlay scrollbars and keeps the native functionality and feeling.
I've created this plugin because I hate ugly and space consuming scrollbars. Similar plugins haven't met my requirements in terms of features, quality, simplicity, license or browser support.
OverlayScrollbars provides its own wrapper components for popular component-based front-end frameworks:
npm install overlayscrollbars-react
npm install overlayscrollbars-vue
npm install overlayscrollbars-ngx
The default version doesn't requires any dependencies!
If you are using the jQuery dependent version it obviously requires jQuery to work.
It was tested with the jQuery versions: 1.9.1, 2.x, 3.x, and it won't work with jQuery slim.
Download OverlayScrollbars manually from Releases.
You can use OverlayScrollbars via a cdn.
OverlayScrollbars can be downloaded from npm.
npm install overlayscrollbars
Load your CSS file(s) before the JS file(s), to prevent unexpected bugs.
Include OverlayScrollbars.css and OverlayScrollbars.js to your HTML file.
<!-- Plugin CSS -->
<link type="text/css" href="path/to/OverlayScrollbars.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<!-- Plugin JS -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/OverlayScrollbars.js"></script>
If you are using the jQuery version, include jQuery before the plugin and use jquery.overlayScrollbars.js
<!-- Plugin CSS -->
<link type="text/css" href="path/to/OverlayScrollbars.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<!-- jQuery JS -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/jquery.js"></script>
<!-- Plugin JS -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/jquery.overlayScrollbars.js"></script>
Initialize the plugin after your document has been fully loaded.
Default initialization:
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function() {
//The first argument are the elements to which the plugin shall be initialized
//The second argument has to be at least a empty object or a object with your desired options
OverlayScrollbars(document.querySelectorAll('body'), { });
});
jQuery initialization:
$(function() {
//The passed argument has to be at least a empty object or a object with your desired options
$('body').overlayScrollbars({ });
});
OverlayScrollbars provides its own TypeScript declarations:
npm install @types/overlayscrollbars
I recommend setting these options in your tsconfig.json:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true,
"esModuleInterop": true
}
}
Due to clarity I can't provide all informations here.
Take the table below only as a overview of all options.
Please read the much more detailed documentation.
|option
|type
|default
|description
|className
|string / null
|
"os-theme-dark"
|The class name which shall be added to the host element.
|resize
|string
|
"none"
|The resize behavior of the host element. This option works exactly like the CSS3 resize property.
|sizeAutoCapable
|boolean
|
true
|Indicates whether the host element is capable of "auto" sizes such as:
width: auto and
height: auto.
|clipAlways
|boolean
|
true
|Indicates whether the content shall be clipped always.
|normalizeRTL
|boolean
|
true
|Indicates whether RTL scrolling shall be normalized.
|paddingAbsolute
|boolean
|
false
|Indicates whether the padding for the content shall be absolute.
|autoUpdate
|boolean / null
|
null
|Indicates whether the plugin instance shall be updated continuously within a update loop.
|autoUpdateInterval
|number
|
33
|The interval in milliseconds in which a auto update shall be performed for this instance.
|updateOnLoad
|string / array / null
|
["img"]
|Selectors of which the elements
load event shall be handled by the plugin. Thats means OverlayScrollbars will trigger a automatic update if a element with a matching selector emits a
load event. Per default OverlayScrollbars will update automatically if a
img element loads.
|nativeScrollbarsOverlaid : {
|showNativeScrollbars
|boolean
|
false
|Indicates whether the native overlaid scrollbars shall be visible.
|initialize
|boolean
|
true
|
Indicates whether the plugin shall be initialized even if the native scrollbars are overlaid.
If you initialize the plugin on the body element, I recommend to set this option to false.
|}
|overflowBehavior : {
|x
|string
|
"scroll"
|The overflow behavior for the x (horizontal) axis.
|y
|string
|
"scroll"
|The overflow behavior for the y (vertical) axis.
|}
|scrollbars : {
|visibility
|string
|
"auto"
|The basic visibility of the scrollbars.
|autoHide
|string
|
"never"
|The possibility to hide visible scrollbars automatically after a certain action.
|autoHideDelay
|number
|
800
|The delay in milliseconds before the scrollbars gets hidden automatically.
|dragScrolling
|boolean
|
true
|Defines whether the scrollbar-handle supports drag scrolling.
|clickScrolling
|boolean
|
false
|Defines whether the scrollbar-track supports click scrolling.
|touchSupport
|boolean
|
true
|Indicates whether the scrollbar reacts to touch events.
|snapHandle
|boolean
|
false
|Indicates whether the scrollbar handle-offset shall be snapped.
|}
|textarea : {
|dynWidth
|boolean
|
false
|Indicates whether the textarea width will be dynamic (content dependent).
|dynHeight
|boolean
|
false
|Indicates whether the textarea height will be dynamic (content dependent).
|inheritedAttrs
|string / array / null
|
["style", "class"]
|During initialization: Attributes which the generated host-element shall inherit from from the target textarea-element.
During destruction: Attributes which the target textarea-element shall inherit from from the generated host-element.
|}
|callbacks : {
|onInitialized
|function / null
|
null
|Gets fired after the plugin was initialized. It takes no arguments.
|onInitializationWithdrawn
|function / null
|
null
|Gets fired after the initialization of the plugin was aborted due to the option
nativeScrollbarsOverlaid : { initialize : false }. It takes no arguments.
|onDestroyed
|function / null
|
null
|Gets fired after the plugin was destryoed. It takes no arguments.
|onScrollStart
|function / null
|
null
|Gets fired after the user starts scrolling. It takes one argument.
|onScroll
|function / null
|
null
|Gets fired after every scroll. It takes one argument.
|onScrollStop
|function / null
|
null
|Gets fired after the user stops scrolling. It takes one argument.
|onOverflowChanged
|function / null
|
null
|Gets fired after the overflow has changed. It takes one argument.
|onOverflowAmountChanged
|function / null
|
null
|Gets fired after the overflow amount has changed. It takes one argument.
|onDirectionChanged
|function / null
|
null
|Gets fired after the direction has changed. It takes one argument.
|onContentSizeChanged
|function / null
|
null
|Gets fired after the content size has changed. It takes one argument.
|onHostSizeChanged
|function / null
|
null
|Gets fired after the host size or host padding has changed. It takes one argument.
|onUpdated
|function / null
|
null
|Gets fired after the host size has changed. It takes one argument.
|}
Click on the method name to open a more detailed documentation.
|name
|description
|.options()
|Returns or sets the options of the instance.
|
example(s):
//get options
var options = instance.options();
//set options
instance.options({ className : null });
|.update()
|Updates the instance.
|
example(s):
//soft update
instance.update();
//hard update
instance.update(true);
|.sleep()
|Disables every observation of the DOM and puts the instance to "sleep". This behavior can be reset by calling the
update() method.
|
example(s):
//put the instance to sleep
instance.sleep();
|.scroll()
|Returns the scroll information or sets the scroll position.
|
example(s):
//get scroll information
var scrollInfo = instance.scroll();
//scroll 50px on both axis
instance.scroll(50);
//add 10px to the scroll offset of each axis
instance.scroll({ x : "+=10", y : "+=10" });
//scroll to 50% on both axis with a duration of 1000ms
instance.scroll({ x : "50%", y : "50%" }, 1000);
//scroll to the passed element with a duration of 1000ms
instance.scroll($(selector), 1000);
|.scrollStop()
|Stops the current scroll-animation.
|
example(s):
//scroll-animation duration is 10 seconds
instance.scroll({ y : "100%" }, 10000);
//abort the 10 seconds scroll-animation immediately
instance.scrollStop();
//scroll-animation duration is 1 second
instance.scroll({ y : "100%" }, 1000);
|.getElements()
|Returns all relevant elements.
|
example(s):
//get the element to which the plugin was applied
var pluginTarget = instance.getElements().target;
|.getState()
|Returns a object which describes the current state of this instance.
|
example(s):
//get the state of the plugin instance
var pluginState = instance.getState();
|.destroy()
|Destroys and disposes the current instance and removes all added elements form the DOM.
|
example(s):
//destroy the instance
instance.destroy();
|.ext()
|Returns the instance of a certain extension of the current plugin instance.
|
example(s):
//get the instance of the extension "myExtension"
var extensionInstance = instance.ext("myExtension");
|.addExt()
|Adds a extension to the current instance.
|
example(s):
//add the registered extension "myExtension" to the plugin instance
var extensionInstance = instance.addExt("myExtension");
|.removeExt()
|Removes a extension from the current instance.
|
example(s):
//add the registered extension "myExtension" to the plugin instance
instance.addExt("myExtension");
//remove the added extension "myExtension" from the plugin instance
instance.removeExt("myExtension");
|name
|description
|OverlayScrollbars.defaultOptions()
|Returns or Sets the default options for each new plugin initialization.
|
example(s):
//get the current defaultOptions
var defaultOptions = OverlayScrollbars.defaultOptions();
//set new default options
OverlayScrollbars.defaultOptions({
className : "my-custom-class",
resize : "both"
});
|OverlayScrollbars.globals()
|Returns a plain object which contains global information about the plugin and each instance of it.
|
example(s):
//get the global information
var globals = OverlayScrollbars.globals();
|OverlayScrollbars.extension()
|Registers, Unregisters or returns extensions.
|
example(s):
//register a dummy extension with the name "myExtension"
OverlayScrollbars.extension("myExtension", function() { return { }; });
//unregister the extension with the name "myExtension"
OverlayScrollbars.extension("myExtension", null);
//get the extension-object with the name "myExtension"
var registeredExtension = OverlayScrollbars.extension("myExtension");
//get all registered extension-objects
var extensionObjects = OverlayScrollbars.extension();
|OverlayScrollbars.valid()
|Checks whether the passed object is a non-destroyed OverlayScrollbars instance.
|
example(s):
//create OverlayScrollbars instance
var osInstance = OverlayScrollbars(document.body, { });
//returns true
OverlayScrollbars.valid(osInstance);
//destroy the instance
osInstance.destroy();
//returns false
OverlayScrollbars.valid(osInstance);
//returns false
OverlayScrollbars.valid({ });
It's a challenge to fully test a library like OverlayScrollbars, because it has to adapt to countless DOM setups and browsers. Nevertheless I've developed basic GUI-Tests. In these tests a element with applied OverlayScrollbars is compared to a native element.
You can run the tests by visiting this page and clicking on the
Run button. Please be aware that the tests need some time to complete.
After the process is complete, the results are displayed in the console.
In case some tests are failing on your end, please open a issue with the console output of the tests (the
failed array in particular).
MIT