OverlayScrollbars is a javascript scrollbar plugin which hides native scrollbars, provides custom styleable overlay scrollbars and keeps the native functionality and feeling.

Why

I've created this plugin because I hate ugly and space consuming scrollbars. Similar plugins haven't met my requirements in terms of features, quality, simplicity, license or browser support.

Goals & Features

A simple, powerful and good documented API.

High browser compatibility ( IE8+ , Safari6+ , Firefox , Opera , Chrome and Edge ).

Can be used without any dependencies or with jQuery.

Automatic update detection - after the initialization you don't have to worry about updating.

Extremely powerful scroll method with features like animations, relative coordinates, scrollIntoView and more.

Mouse and touch support.

Textarea and Body support.

RTL Direction support. (with normalization)

Simple and effective scrollbar-styling.

Rich extension system.

TypeScript support.

Framework Wrapper

OverlayScrollbars provides its own wrapper components for popular component-based front-end frameworks:

README

npm install overlayscrollbars-react

README

npm install overlayscrollbars-vue

README

npm install overlayscrollbars-ngx

Thanks to BrowserStack for sponsoring open source projects and letting me test OverlayScrollbars for free.

Dependencies

The default version doesn't requires any dependencies!

If you are using the jQuery dependent version it obviously requires jQuery to work.

It was tested with the jQuery versions: 1.9.1, 2.x, 3.x, and it won't work with jQuery slim.

Download

manually

Download OverlayScrollbars manually from Releases.

cdn

You can use OverlayScrollbars via a cdn.

npm

OverlayScrollbars can be downloaded from npm.

npm install overlayscrollbars

Usage

HTML

Load your CSS file(s) before the JS file(s), to prevent unexpected bugs.

Include OverlayScrollbars.css and OverlayScrollbars.js to your HTML file.

< link type = "text/css" href = "path/to/OverlayScrollbars.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "path/to/OverlayScrollbars.js" > </ script >

If you are using the jQuery version, include jQuery before the plugin and use jquery.overlayScrollbars.js

< link type = "text/css" href = "path/to/OverlayScrollbars.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "path/to/jquery.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "path/to/jquery.overlayScrollbars.js" > </ script >

JavaScript

Initialize the plugin after your document has been fully loaded.

Default initialization:

document .addEventListener( "DOMContentLoaded" , function ( ) { OverlayScrollbars( document .querySelectorAll( 'body' ), { }); });

jQuery initialization:

$( function ( ) { $( 'body' ).overlayScrollbars({ }); });

TypeScript

OverlayScrollbars provides its own TypeScript declarations:

npm install @types/overlayscrollbars

I recommend setting these options in your tsconfig.json:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "allowSyntheticDefaultImports" : true , "esModuleInterop" : true } }

Options

Due to clarity I can't provide all informations here.

Take the table below only as a overview of all options.

Please read the much more detailed documentation.

option type default description className string / null "os-theme-dark" The class name which shall be added to the host element. resize string "none" The resize behavior of the host element. This option works exactly like the CSS3 resize property. sizeAutoCapable boolean true Indicates whether the host element is capable of "auto" sizes such as: width: auto and height: auto . clipAlways boolean true Indicates whether the content shall be clipped always. normalizeRTL boolean true Indicates whether RTL scrolling shall be normalized. paddingAbsolute boolean false Indicates whether the padding for the content shall be absolute. autoUpdate boolean / null null Indicates whether the plugin instance shall be updated continuously within a update loop. autoUpdateInterval number 33 The interval in milliseconds in which a auto update shall be performed for this instance. updateOnLoad string / array / null ["img"] Selectors of which the elements load event shall be handled by the plugin. Thats means OverlayScrollbars will trigger a automatic update if a element with a matching selector emits a load event. Per default OverlayScrollbars will update automatically if a img element loads. nativeScrollbarsOverlaid : { showNativeScrollbars boolean false Indicates whether the native overlaid scrollbars shall be visible. initialize boolean true Indicates whether the plugin shall be initialized even if the native scrollbars are overlaid.

If you initialize the plugin on the body element, I recommend to set this option to false. } overflowBehavior : { x string "scroll" The overflow behavior for the x (horizontal) axis. y string "scroll" The overflow behavior for the y (vertical) axis. } scrollbars : { visibility string "auto" The basic visibility of the scrollbars. autoHide string "never" The possibility to hide visible scrollbars automatically after a certain action. autoHideDelay number 800 The delay in milliseconds before the scrollbars gets hidden automatically. dragScrolling boolean true Defines whether the scrollbar-handle supports drag scrolling. clickScrolling boolean false Defines whether the scrollbar-track supports click scrolling. touchSupport boolean true Indicates whether the scrollbar reacts to touch events. snapHandle boolean false Indicates whether the scrollbar handle-offset shall be snapped. } textarea : { dynWidth boolean false Indicates whether the textarea width will be dynamic (content dependent). dynHeight boolean false Indicates whether the textarea height will be dynamic (content dependent). inheritedAttrs string / array / null ["style", "class"] During initialization: Attributes which the generated host-element shall inherit from from the target textarea-element.

During destruction: Attributes which the target textarea-element shall inherit from from the generated host-element. } callbacks : { onInitialized function / null null Gets fired after the plugin was initialized. It takes no arguments. onInitializationWithdrawn function / null null Gets fired after the initialization of the plugin was aborted due to the option nativeScrollbarsOverlaid : { initialize : false } . It takes no arguments. onDestroyed function / null null Gets fired after the plugin was destryoed. It takes no arguments. onScrollStart function / null null Gets fired after the user starts scrolling. It takes one argument. onScroll function / null null Gets fired after every scroll. It takes one argument. onScrollStop function / null null Gets fired after the user stops scrolling. It takes one argument. onOverflowChanged function / null null Gets fired after the overflow has changed. It takes one argument. onOverflowAmountChanged function / null null Gets fired after the overflow amount has changed. It takes one argument. onDirectionChanged function / null null Gets fired after the direction has changed. It takes one argument. onContentSizeChanged function / null null Gets fired after the content size has changed. It takes one argument. onHostSizeChanged function / null null Gets fired after the host size or host padding has changed. It takes one argument. onUpdated function / null null Gets fired after the host size has changed. It takes one argument. }

Methods

Click on the method name to open a more detailed documentation.

Instance methods:

name description .options() Returns or sets the options of the instance. example(s):

//get options var options = instance.options(); //set options instance.options({ className : null }); .update() Updates the instance. example(s):

//soft update instance.update(); //hard update instance.update(true); .sleep() Disables every observation of the DOM and puts the instance to "sleep". This behavior can be reset by calling the update() method. example(s):

//put the instance to sleep instance.sleep(); .scroll() Returns the scroll information or sets the scroll position. example(s):

//get scroll information var scrollInfo = instance.scroll(); //scroll 50px on both axis instance.scroll(50); //add 10px to the scroll offset of each axis instance.scroll({ x : "+=10", y : "+=10" }); //scroll to 50% on both axis with a duration of 1000ms instance.scroll({ x : "50%", y : "50%" }, 1000); //scroll to the passed element with a duration of 1000ms instance.scroll($(selector), 1000); .scrollStop() Stops the current scroll-animation. example(s):

//scroll-animation duration is 10 seconds instance.scroll({ y : "100%" }, 10000); //abort the 10 seconds scroll-animation immediately instance.scrollStop(); //scroll-animation duration is 1 second instance.scroll({ y : "100%" }, 1000); .getElements() Returns all relevant elements. example(s):

//get the element to which the plugin was applied var pluginTarget = instance.getElements().target; .getState() Returns a object which describes the current state of this instance. example(s):

//get the state of the plugin instance var pluginState = instance.getState(); .destroy() Destroys and disposes the current instance and removes all added elements form the DOM. example(s):

//destroy the instance instance.destroy(); .ext() Returns the instance of a certain extension of the current plugin instance. example(s):

//get the instance of the extension "myExtension" var extensionInstance = instance.ext("myExtension"); .addExt() Adds a extension to the current instance. example(s):

//add the registered extension "myExtension" to the plugin instance var extensionInstance = instance.addExt("myExtension"); .removeExt() Removes a extension from the current instance. example(s):

//add the registered extension "myExtension" to the plugin instance instance.addExt("myExtension"); //remove the added extension "myExtension" from the plugin instance instance.removeExt("myExtension");

Global methods:

name description OverlayScrollbars.defaultOptions() Returns or Sets the default options for each new plugin initialization. example(s):

//get the current defaultOptions var defaultOptions = OverlayScrollbars.defaultOptions(); //set new default options OverlayScrollbars.defaultOptions({ className : "my-custom-class", resize : "both" }); OverlayScrollbars.globals() Returns a plain object which contains global information about the plugin and each instance of it. example(s):

//get the global information var globals = OverlayScrollbars.globals(); OverlayScrollbars.extension() Registers, Unregisters or returns extensions. example(s):

//register a dummy extension with the name "myExtension" OverlayScrollbars.extension("myExtension", function() { return { }; }); //unregister the extension with the name "myExtension" OverlayScrollbars.extension("myExtension", null); //get the extension-object with the name "myExtension" var registeredExtension = OverlayScrollbars.extension("myExtension"); //get all registered extension-objects var extensionObjects = OverlayScrollbars.extension(); OverlayScrollbars.valid() Checks whether the passed object is a non-destroyed OverlayScrollbars instance. example(s):

//create OverlayScrollbars instance var osInstance = OverlayScrollbars(document.body, { }); //returns true OverlayScrollbars.valid(osInstance); //destroy the instance osInstance.destroy(); //returns false OverlayScrollbars.valid(osInstance); //returns false OverlayScrollbars.valid({ });

Tests

It's a challenge to fully test a library like OverlayScrollbars, because it has to adapt to countless DOM setups and browsers. Nevertheless I've developed basic GUI-Tests. In these tests a element with applied OverlayScrollbars is compared to a native element.

You can run the tests by visiting this page and clicking on the Run button. Please be aware that the tests need some time to complete. After the process is complete, the results are displayed in the console.

In case some tests are failing on your end, please open a issue with the console output of the tests (the failed array in particular).

Future Plans

Minimize the code as much as possible.

Frequent updates in terms of bug-fixes and enhancements.

Improve tests

License

MIT