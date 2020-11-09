Overlap Area

Find the Overlap Area.

Demo / API / Main Project

📄 API Documents

⚙️ Installation

$ npm install overlap-area

< script src = "//daybrush.com/overlap-area/release/latest/dist/overlap-area.min.js" > </ script >

🚀 How to use

import { isInside, getOverlapPoints, getOverlapSize } from "overlap-area" ; const points1 = [ [ 0 , 0 ], [ 100 , 0 ], [ 120 , 100 ], [ 0 , 100 ], ]; const points2 = [ [ 100 , 0 ], [ 150 , 0 ], [ 150 , 100 ], [ 100 , 100 ], ]; console .log(isInside([ 50 , 50 ], points1)); console .log(isInside([ 50 , 50 ], points2)); console .log(getOverlapPoints(points1, points2)); console .log(getOverlapSize(points1, points2));

Calculate the overlap of elements

import { getElementInfo } from "moveable" ; import { getOverlapPoints, getOverlapSize } from "overlap-area" ; function getPoints ( info ) { const { left, top, pos1, pos2, pos3, pos4 } = info; return [pos1, pos2, pos4, pos3].map( pos => [left + pos[ 0 ], top + pos[ 1 ]]); } const points1 = getPoints(getElementInfo(element1)); const points2 = getPoints(getElementInfo(element2)); getOverlapPoints(points1, points2); getOverlapSize(points1, points2);

⭐️ Show Your Support

Please give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

👏 Contributing

If you have any questions or requests or want to contribute to overlap-area or other packages, please write the issue or give me a Pull Request freely.

Special thanks to PMY

🐞 Bug Report

If you find a bug, please report to us opening a new Issue on GitHub.

📝 License

This project is MIT licensed.