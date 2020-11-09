Find the Overlap Area.
$ npm install overlap-area
<script src="//daybrush.com/overlap-area/release/latest/dist/overlap-area.min.js"></script>
import { isInside, getOverlapPoints, getOverlapSize } from "overlap-area";
const points1 = [
[0, 0],
[100, 0],
[120, 100],
[0, 100],
];
const points2 = [
[100, 0],
[150, 0],
[150, 100],
[100, 100],
];
// true
console.log(isInside([50, 50], points1));
// false
console.log(isInside([50, 50], points2));
// [100, 0], [120, 100], [100, 100]
console.log(getOverlapPoints(points1, points2));
// 1000
console.log(getOverlapSize(points1, points2));
import { getElementInfo } from "moveable";
import { getOverlapPoints, getOverlapSize } from "overlap-area";
function getPoints(info) {
const { left, top, pos1, pos2, pos3, pos4 } = info;
return [pos1, pos2, pos4, pos3].map(pos => [left + pos[0], top + pos[1]]);
}
const points1 = getPoints(getElementInfo(element1));
const points2 = getPoints(getElementInfo(element2));
// Points of the overlapped area
getOverlapPoints(points1, points2);
// Size of the overlapped area
getOverlapSize(points1, points2);
