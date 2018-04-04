Overcast is a command line program designed to make it easy to spin up, configure and manage clusters of machines across multiple cloud providers.
Create, reboot and destroy instances across Amazon EC2, DigitalOcean, Linode, or locally using Virtualbox.
# Spin up a new Ubuntu 14.04 instance on DigitalOcean:
$ overcast digitalocean create db-01
# Spin up a new Ubuntu 14.04 instance on Linode:
$ overcast linode create db-02
# Spin up a new Ubuntu 14.04 instance on EC2:
$ overcast aws create db-03 --user ubuntu
$ overcast run db-03 allow_root_access_on_ec2
$ overcast instance update db-03 --user root
# Spin up a new locally-running Ubuntu 14.04 Virtualbox instance:
$ overcast virtualbox create db-04
# Upgrade and install Redis across all of those instances in parallel:
$ overcast run db-* install/core install/redis --parallel
Run multiple commands or multiple scripts on any of your instances over SSH. Commands can be run sequentially or in parallel. Run and test your deployment scripts across different providers.
# Run bundled scripts, e.g. a LAMP stack:
$ overcast run lamp-01 install/core install/apache install/mysql install/php
# Run scripts relative to the current working directory or using absolute path:
$ overcast run app-cluster ./recipes/my-app/install /path/to/script
# Run sequences of commands and scripts across multiple machines in parallel:
$ overcast run db ./script.sh uptime "free -m" "df -h" --parallel
Quickly SSH in to any instance by name.
$ overcast ssh app-01
Push and pull files between your local machine and any of your instances using SCP or rsync. Dynamically rewrite file paths to include the instance name using
{instance} in either source or destination.
$ overcast push app nginx/myapp.conf /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/myapp.conf
$ overcast pull all /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/myapp.conf nginx/{instance}.myapp.conf
Overcast is a thin wrapper around your SSH client and doesn't install or leave anything on the servers you communicate with, so Overcast itself has no real attack surface.
A library of scripts and recipes are included which make it easy to deploy a number of common software stacks and applications. The libraries were written for and tested against Ubuntu/Debian systems, but you can just as easily run your own custom scripts.
$ overcast run all /absolute/path/to/script ./relative/path/to/other/script
Install Node.js if not already installed.
Install Overcast using npm.
$ npm -g install overcast
You can now use Overcast from any directory. Running any overcast command from anywhere will create the
~/.overcast config directory if it doesn't already exist. Add your API keys to
~/.overcast/variables.json to use their respective commands, either manually or using the
var command:
$ overcast var set AWS_KEY my_aws_key
$ overcast var set AWS_SECRET my_aws_secret
$ overcast var set DIGITALOCEAN_API_TOKEN abc123
$ overcast var set LINODE_API_KEY abc123
To make working with Overcast easier, you can add bash tab completion by adding the following to your
.bash_profile:
# Overcast Tab completion
_overcast_completions() {
local cur=${COMP_WORDS[COMP_CWORD]}
COMPREPLY=($(compgen -W "`overcast completions`" -- "$cur"))
return 0
}
complete -F _overcast_completions overcast
Using Overcast on Windows is possible, but not supported.
Since Overcast is just a wrapper around SSH, there is nothing on your remote machines to uninstall. To uninstall Overcast from your local machine:
# To remove the Overcast package:
$ npm -g remove overcast
# Optionally delete your Overcast SSH keys and configuration files:
$ rm -rf ~/.overcast
Overcast looks for an
.overcast directory in the current directory, a parent directory, or
~/.overcast, in that order. This means you can have multiple configurations and treat your server infrastructure like source code.
The command
overcast init will create a new configuration in the current directory. The config directory looks like this:
/.overcast
/files # Files to be pushed to / pulled from instances
/keys # SSH keys, can be your own or auto-generated by overcast
overcast.key
overcast.key.pub
/scripts # Scripts to be run on instances
clusters.json # Cluster/instance definitions (see example.clusters.json)
variables.json # API keys, etc (see example.variables.json)
There are many server management frameworks out there already, but they generally involve a complex server-client implementation, a steep learning curve, or a giant, monolithic conceptual framework that requires taking a course to understand.
I wanted something that had little to no learning curve, that did only what you asked it to do on the remote machines and nothing more, that just focused on multi-server provisioning and communication and leaves problems like process/state management and system monitoring to tools designed specifically for those problems.
Usage:
overcast aliases
Description:
Return a list of bash aliases for SSHing to your instances.
To use, add this to your .bash_profile:
test -f $HOME/.overcast_aliases && source $HOME/.overcast_aliases
And then create the .overcast_aliases file:
overcast aliases > $HOME/.overcast_aliases
Or to automatically refresh aliases in every new terminal window
(which will add a couple hundred milliseconds to your startup time),
add this to your .bash_profile:
overcast aliases > $HOME/.overcast_aliases
source $HOME/.overcast_aliases
Usage:
overcast aws boot [name]
Description:
Boot up an EC2 instance.
Usage:
overcast aws create [name] [options...]
Description:
Creates a new EC2 instance.
Options: Defaults:
--cluster CLUSTER default
--availability-zone NAME (default)
--image IMAGE ami-64e27e0c (Ubuntu 14.04 64bit, EBS, us-east-1)
--monitoring false
--region REGION us-east-1
--security-group-ids IDS (default)
--size SIZE t1.micro
--ssh-key PATH overcast.key
--ssh-pub-key PATH overcast.key.pub
--user USERNAME root
Examples:
# Specify size:
$ overcast aws create vm-01 --size m1.small --user ubuntu
# Specify image and region (Ubuntu 14.04 64bit, EBS, us-west-2):
$ overcast aws create vm-01 --region us-west-2 --image ami-978dd9a7 --user ubuntu
# Specify security groups, separated by spaces:
$ overcast aws create vm-01 --security-group-ids "sg-12a34b56 sg-90c32ab1" --user ubuntu
# Specify availability zone:
$ overcast aws create vm-01 --availability-zone us-east-1d --user ubuntu
# Enable root access:
$ overcast aws create vm-02 --user ubuntu
$ overcast run vm-02 allow_root_access_on_ec2
$ overcast instance update vm-02 --user root
Usage:
overcast aws destroy [name] [options...]
Description:
Destroys an EC2 instance.
Using --force overrides the confirm dialog.
Options: Defaults:
--force false
Examples:
$ overcast aws destroy vm-01
Usage:
overcast aws instances [options...]
Description:
List all EC2 instances in your account.
Options: Defaults:
--region REGION us-east-1
Usage:
overcast aws reboot [name]
Description:
Reboots an EC2 instance.
Usage:
overcast aws regions
Description:
List all EC2 regions.
Usage:
overcast aws shutdown [name]
Description:
Shut down an EC2 instance.
Usage:
overcast cluster count [name]
Description:
Return the number of instances in a cluster.
Examples:
$ overcast cluster count db
> 0
$ overcast instance create db.01 --cluster db
> ...
$ overcast cluster count db
> 1
Usage:
overcast cluster create [name]
Description:
Creates a new cluster.
Examples:
$ overcast cluster create db
Usage:
overcast cluster rename [name] [new-name]
Description:
Renames a cluster.
Examples:
$ overcast cluster rename app-cluster app-cluster-renamed
Usage:
overcast cluster remove [name]
Description:
Removes a cluster from the index. If the cluster has any instances
attached to it, they will be moved to the "orphaned" cluster.
Examples:
$ overcast cluster remove db
Usage:
overcast completions
Description:
Return an array of commands, cluster names, and instance names for use
in bash tab completion.
To enable tab completion in bash, add this to your .bash_profile:
_overcast_completions() {
local cur=${COMP_WORDS[COMP_CWORD]}
COMPREPLY=($(compgen -W "`overcast completions`" -- "$cur"))
return 0
}
complete -F _overcast_completions overcast
overcast destroy [instance]
Destroy an instance using the provider API.
Option | Default
--force | false
Example:
$ overcast destroy app-01
Usage:
overcast digitalocean boot [name]
Description:
Boot up an instance if powered off, otherwise do nothing.
Usage:
overcast digitalocean create [name] [options...]
Description:
Creates a new instance on DigitalOcean.
Options: Defaults:
--cluster CLUSTER default
--ssh-port PORT 22
--ssh-key PATH overcast.key
--ssh-pub-key PATH overcast.key.pub
--region REGION nyc3
--image IMAGE ubuntu-14-04-x64
--size SIZE 512mb
--backups-enabled false
--private-networking false
Examples:
# Match using slugs:
$ overcast digitalocean create vm-01 --size 2gb --region sfo1
# Match using IDs or names:
$ overcast digitalocean create vm-02 --region "London 1" --image 6374128
Usage:
overcast digitalocean destroy [name] [options...]
Description:
Destroys a DigitalOcean droplet and removes it from your account.
Using --force overrides the confirm dialog.
Options: Defaults:
--force false
Examples:
$ overcast digitalocean destroy vm-01
Usage:
overcast digitalocean images
Description:
List all images, including snapshots.
Usage:
overcast digitalocean instances
Description:
List all instances in your account.
Usage:
overcast digitalocean reboot [name]
Description:
Reboot an instance using the provider API.
Usage:
overcast digitalocean regions
Description:
List all available regions.
Usage:
overcast digitalocean rebuild [name] [image]
Description:
Rebuilds an existing instance on DigitalOcean, preserving the IP address.
[image] can be image ID, name or slug.
Examples:
# Rebuild an instance using a readymade image:
$ overcast digitalocean rebuild vm-01 ubuntu-14-04-x64
# Rebuild an instance using a snapshot:
$ overcast digitalocean rebuild vm-01 "vm-01 backup"
Usage:
overcast digitalocean resize [name] [size] [options...]
Description:
Shutdown, resize, and reboot a DigitalOcean instance.
[size] must be a valid size slug.
If the --skip-boot flag is used, the instance will stay powered off.
Options: Defaults:
--skip-boot false
Examples:
# Resize an instance to 2gb:
$ overcast digitalocean resize vm-01 2gb
Usage:
overcast digitalocean snapshot [name] [snapshot-name]
Description:
Creates a named snapshot of a droplet. This will reboot the instance.
Examples:
$ overcast digitalocean snapshot vm-01 vm-01-snapshot
Usage:
overcast digitalocean snapshots
Description:
List all available snapshots in your account.
Usage:
overcast digitalocean shutdown [name]
Description:
Shut down an instance using the provider API.
Usage:
overcast digitalocean sizes
Description:
List all available instance sizes.
Usage:
overcast digitalocean sync [name]
Description:
Fetch and update instance metadata.
Usage:
overcast expose [instance|cluster|all] [port...] [options]
Description:
Reset the exposed ports on the instance or cluster using iptables.
This will fail if you don't include the current SSH port.
Specifying --whitelist will restrict all ports to the specified address(es).
These can be individual IPs or CIDR ranges, such as "192.168.0.0/24".
Expects an Ubuntu server, untested on other distributions.
Options:
--user USERNAME
--password PASSWORD
--whitelist "IP|RANGE"
--whitelist-PORT "IP|RANGE"
Examples:
Allow SSH, HTTP and HTTPS connections from anywhere:
$ overcast expose app 22 80 443
Allow SSH from anywhere, only allow Redis connections from 1.2.3.4:
$ overcast expose redis 22 6379 --whitelist-6379 "1.2.3.4"
Only allow SSH and MySQL connections from 1.2.3.4 or from 5.6.7.xxx:
$ overcast expose mysql 22 3306 --whitelist "1.2.3.4 5.6.7.0/24"
Usage:
overcast exposed [instance|cluster|all]
Description:
List the exposed ports on the instance or cluster.
Expects an Ubuntu server, untested on other distributions.
Options:
--user USERNAME
--password PASSWORD
--machine-readable, --mr
Usage:
overcast get [instance|cluster|all] [attr...] [options...]
Description:
Returns the attribute(s) for the instance or cluster, one per line,
or space-delimited using the --single-line option.
"origin" is a compound attribute that returns user@ip:ssh-port.
Options: Defaults:
--single-line, -s false
Usage:
overcast health [instance|cluster|all]
Description:
Outputs common health statistics in JSON format.
Expects an Ubuntu or Debian server.
Examples:
Example JSON response:
{
"my_instance_name": {
"cpu_1min": 0.53,
"cpu_5min": 0.05,
"cpu_15min": 0.10,
"disk_total": 19592, // in MB
"disk_used": 13445, // in MB
"disk_free": 5339, // in MB
"mem_total": 1000, // in MB
"mem_used": 904, // in MB
"mem_free": 96, // in MB
"cache_used": 589, // in MB
"cache_free": 410, // in MB
"swap_total": 255, // in MB
"swap_used": 124, // in MB
"swap_free": 131, // in MB
"tcp": 152, // open TCP connections
"rx_bytes": 196396703, // total bytes received
"tx_bytes": 47183785, // total bytes transmitted
"io_reads": 1871210, // total bytes read
"io_writes": 6446448, // total bytes written
"processes": [
{
"user": "root",
"pid": 1,
"cpu%": 0,
"mem%": 0,
"time": "0:01",
"command": "/sbin/init"
}
]
}
}
Overcast v1.0.8
Source code, issues, pull requests:
https://github.com/andrewchilds/overcast
Usage:
overcast [command] [options...]
Help:
overcast help
overcast help [command]
overcast [command] help
Commands:
aliases aws cluster completions destroy digitalocean expose
exposed get health import info init instance key linode list
ping port pull push reboot remove run scriptvar slack ssh
tunnel var virtualbox wait
Config directory:
/path/to/.overcast
Usage:
overcast import [name] [ip] [options...]
Description:
Imports an existing instance to a cluster.
Options: Defaults:
--cluster CLUSTER default
--ssh-port PORT 22
--ssh-key PATH overcast.key
--user USERNAME root
--password PASSWORD
Usage:
overcast info
overcast info [name]
Description:
Pretty-prints the complete clusters.json file, stored here:
/path/to/.overcast/clusters.json
Optionally display only instances matching [name].
Usage:
overcast init
Description:
Create an .overcast config directory in the current working directory.
No action taken if one already exists.
Usage:
overcast instance get [instance|cluster|all] [attr...] [options...]
Description:
Returns the attribute(s) for the instance or cluster, one per line,
or space-delimited using the --single-line option.
"origin" is a compound attribute that returns user@ip:ssh-port.
Options: Defaults:
--single-line, -s false
Examples:
$ overcast instance get app-01 origin
root@1.2.3.4:22
$ overcast instance get app-cluster ip
127.0.0.1
127.0.0.2
127.0.0.3
Usage:
overcast instance import [name] [ip] [options...]
Description:
Imports an existing instance to a cluster.
Options: Defaults:
--cluster CLUSTER default
--ssh-port PORT 22
--ssh-key PATH overcast.key
--user USERNAME root
--password PASSWORD
Examples:
$ overcast instance import app.01 127.0.0.1 --cluster app \
--ssh-port 22222 --ssh-key $HOME/.ssh/id_rsa
Usage:
overcast instance list [cluster...]
Description:
Returns all instance names, one per line.
Optionally limit to one or more clusters.
Examples:
$ overcast instance list
$ overcast instance list app-cluster db-cluster
Usage:
overcast instance remove [name]
Description:
Removes an instance from the index.
The server itself is not affected by this action.
Examples:
$ overcast instance remove app-01
Usage:
overcast instance update [instance|cluster|all] [options...]
Description:
Update any instance property. Specifying --cluster will move the instance
to that cluster. Specifying --name will rename the instance.
Options:
--name NAME
--cluster CLUSTER
--ip IP
--ssh-port PORT
--ssh-key PATH
--user USERNAME
--password PASSWORD
Examples:
# Update the user and ssh-key of an instance:
$ overcast instance update app.01 --user myuser --ssh-key /path/to/key
# Update ssh-port of a cluster:
$ overcast instance update app-cluster --ssh-port 22222
Usage:
overcast key create [name]
Description:
Creates a new SSH key in the current .overcast config.
Examples:
$ overcast key create myKeyName
New SSH key "myKeyName" created.
- /path/to/.overcast/keys/myKeyName.key
- /path/to/.overcast/keys/myKeyName.key.pub
Usage:
overcast key delete [name]
Description:
Deletes SSH public/private key files from the current .overcast config.
Examples:
$ overcast key delete myKeyName
SSH key "myKeyName" deleted.
Usage:
overcast key get [name] [option]
Description:
Display the requested SSH key data or path from the current .overcast config.
Defaults to displaying the public key data if no option found.
Options:
--public-data
--private-data
--public-path
--private-path
Examples:
$ overcast key get myKeyName
[public key data]
$ overcast key get myKeyName --private-data
[private key data]
Usage:
overcast key list
Description:
List the found SSH key names in the current .overcast config.
Examples:
$ overcast key list
myKeyName
overcast
Usage:
overcast key push [instance|cluster|all] [name|path] [options...]
Description:
Push a public SSH key to an instance or cluster. Accepts a key name,
filename, or full path. This will overwrite the existing authorized_keys
file, unless you use --append.
Options: Defaults:
--user USERNAME
--append, -a false
Examples:
# Generate new SSH key pair:
$ overcast key create newKey
# Push public key to instance, update instance config to use private key:
$ overcast key push vm-01 newKey
$ overcast instance update vm-01 --ssh-key newKey.key
# Same as above but using key path instead of key name:
$ overcast key push vm-02 "~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub"
$ overcast instance update vm-02 --ssh-key "~/.ssh/id_rsa"
# Push public key to instance using arbitrary user:
$ overcast key push vm-03 newKey --user myOtherUser
# Append public key to authorized_keys instead of overwriting:
$ overcast key push vm-04 newKey --append
Usage:
overcast linode boot [name]
Description:
Boot up an instance if powered off, otherwise do nothing.
Usage:
overcast linode create [name] [options...]
Description:
Creates a new instance on Linode.
Options: Defaults:
--cluster CLUSTER default
--image IMAGE ubuntu-14-04-lts
--kernel KERNEL Latest 64 bit
--password PASSWORD autogenerated
--payment-term ID 1 (monthly, if not metered)
--region REGION newark
--size SIZE 1024
--ssh-key PATH overcast.key
--ssh-pub-key PATH overcast.key.pub
--swap MB 256
Examples:
# Specified size:
$ overcast linode create vm-01 --size 4096
# Specified image and region:
$ overcast aws create vm-01 --image "Debian 7.7" --region london
Usage:
overcast linode destroy [name] [options...]
Description:
Destroys a Linode instance.
Using --force overrides the confirm dialog.
Options: Defaults:
--force false
Examples:
$ overcast linode destroy vm-01 --force
Usage:
overcast linode images
Description:
List all available images.
Usage:
overcast linode instances
Description:
List all instances in your account.
Usage:
overcast linode kernels
Description:
List all available kernels.
Usage:
overcast linode reboot [name]
Description:
Reboot an instance using the provider API.
Usage:
overcast linode regions
Description:
List all available regions.
Usage:
overcast linode resize [name] [size] [options...]
Description:
Shutdown, resize, and reboot a Linode instance.
[size] can be a size ID, name or slug.
If the --skip-boot flag is used, the instance will stay powered off.
Options: Defaults:
--skip-boot false
Examples:
# Resize an instance to 4096:
$ overcast linode resize vm-01 4096
Usage:
overcast linode shutdown [name]
Description:
Shut down an instance using the provider API.
Usage:
overcast linode sizes
Description:
List all available instance sizes.
Usage:
overcast linode sync [name]
Description:
Fetch and update instance metadata.
Usage:
overcast list
Description:
List your cluster and instance definitions.
Usage:
overcast ping [instance|cluster|all] [options]
Description:
Display the average ping time for an instance or cluster.
Options: Defaults:
--count N, -c N 3
Examples:
$ overcast ping app-01
$ overcast ping db --count 5
Usage:
overcast port [instance|cluster|all] [port]
Description:
Change the SSH port for an instance or a cluster. This command fails
if the new port has not been previously opened by iptables.
See also the "expose" and "exposed" commands.
Examples:
# Expose only necessary ports:
$ overcast expose vm-01 22 55522 80 443
# Update SSH port from 22 to 55522:
$ overcast port vm-01 55522
# Close port 22:
$ overcast expose vm-01 55522 80 443
Usage:
overcast pull [instance|cluster|all] [source] [dest] [options...]
Description:
Pull a file or directory from an instance or cluster using scp by default,
or using rsync if the --rsync flag is used. Source is absolute or relative
to the home directory. Destination can be absolute or relative to the
.overcast/files directory. Any reference to {instance} in the destination
will be replaced with the instance name.
Options: Defaults:
--rsync false
--user USERNAME
--password PASSWORD
Examples:
Assuming instances "app.01" and "app.02", this will expand to:
- .overcast/files/app.01.bashrc
- .overcast/files/app.02.bashrc
$ overcast pull app .bashrc {instance}.bashrc
Usage:
overcast push [instance|cluster|all] [source] [dest] [options...]
Description:
Push a file or directory to an instance or cluster using scp by default,
or rsync if the --rsync flag is used. Source can be absolute or relative
to the .overcast/files directory. Destination can be absolute or relative
to the home directory. Any reference to {instance} in the source will be
replaced with the instance name.
Options: Defaults:
--rsync false
--user USERNAME
--password PASSWORD
Examples:
Assuming instances "app.01" and "app.02", this will expand to:
- .overcast/files/app.01.bashrc
- .overcast/files/app.02.bashrc
$ overcast push app {instance}.bashrc .bashrc
overcast reboot [instance|cluster|all]
Reboot an instance or cluster.
If the instance was created using AWS, DigitalOcean or Linode,
this will use the provider API. Otherwise this will execute the "reboot"
command on the server and then wait until the server is responsive.
Usage:
overcast remove [name]
Description:
Removes an instance from the index.
The server itself is not affected by this action.
Examples:
$ overcast instance remove app-01
Usage:
overcast run [instance|cluster|all] [command|file...]
Description:
Execute commands or script files on an instance or cluster over SSH.
Commands will execute sequentially unless the --parallel flag is used.
An error will stop execution unless the --continueOnError flag is used.
Script files can be either absolute or relative path.
Options: Defaults:
--env "KEY=VAL KEY='1 2 3'"
--user USERNAME
--password PASSWORD
--ssh-key PATH
--ssh-args ARGS
--continueOnError false
--machine-readable, --mr false
--parallel, -p false
--shell-command "COMMAND" bash -s
Examples:
# Run arbirary commands and files in sequence across all instances:
$ overcast run all uptime "free -m" "df -h" /path/to/my/script
# Setting environment variables:
$ overcast run app --env "foo='bar bar' testing=123" env
# Use machine-readable output (no server prefix):
$ overcast run app-01 uptime --mr
# Run bundled and custom scripts in sequence:
$ overcast run db-* install/core install/redis ./my/install/script
# Pass along arbitrary SSH arguments, for example to force a pseudo-tty:
$ overcast run all /my/install/script --ssh-args "-tt"
Usage:
overcast scriptvar [instance|cluster|all] [filename] [key] [value]
Description:
Set a named variable in a remote file on an instance or cluster.
Expects a shell variable format, for example MY_VAR_NAME="my_value"
Options: Defaults:
--user USERNAME
--password PASSWORD
--continueOnError false
--machine-readable, --mr false
--parallel, -p false
Examples:
$ overcast scriptvar app-01 /path/to/file.sh MY_API_TOKEN abc123
Usage:
overcast slack [message] [options...]
Description:
Sends a message to a Slack channel.
Requires a SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL property to be set in variables.json.
You can set that with the following command:
overcast var set SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL https://foo.slack.com/blah
Options: Defaults:
--channel NAME #alerts
--icon-emoji EMOJI :cloud:
--icon-url URL
--user NAME Overcast
--KEY VALUE
Examples:
$ overcast slack "Deploy completed." --icon-emoji ":satelite:"
$ overcast slack "Server stats" --channel "#general" --cpu "0.54 0.14 0.09"
Usage:
overcast ssh [instance] [options...]
Description:
Opens an interactive SSH connection to an instance.
Options:
--user USERNAME
--password PASSWORD
--ssh-key PATH
Usage:
overcast tunnel [instance] [local-port((:hostname):remote-port)...]
Description:
Opens an SSH tunnel to the port(s) specified.
If only one port is specified, assume the same port for local/remote.
If no remote host is specified, assume the remote host itself (127.0.0.1).
Multiple tunnels can be opened over a single connection.
Options:
--user USERNAME
--password PASSWORD
--ssh-key PATH
Examples:
# Tunnel local 5984 to remote 5984
$ overcast tunnel app-01 5984
# Tunnel local 8000 to remote 5984, local 8001 to remote 3000
$ overcast tunnel app-01 8000:5984 8001:3000
# Tunnel local 3000 to otherhost.com:4000
$ overcast tunnel app-01 3000:otherhost.com:4000
Usage:
overcast var list
Description:
List variables in /path/to/.overcast/variables.json.
Usage:
overcast var set [name] [value]
Description:
Set a variable in /path/to/.overcast/variables.json.
Examples:
$ overcast var set AWS_KEY myawskey12345
$ overcast var set MY_CUSTOM_VARIABLE_NAME foo
Usage:
overcast var get [name]
Description:
Get a variable from /path/to/.overcast/variables.json.
Examples:
$ overcast var get AWS_KEY
> myawskey12345
$ overcast var get MY_CUSTOM_VARIABLE_NAME
> foo
Usage:
overcast var delete [name]
Description:
Delete a variable from /path/to/.overcast/variables.json.
Examples:
$ overcast var delete MY_CUSTOM_VARIABLE_NAME
Usage:
overcast virtualbox boot [name]
Description:
Boot up a Virtualbox instance.
Usage:
overcast virtualbox create [name] [options...]
Description:
Creates a new Virtualbox instance.
Options: Defaults:
--cluster CLUSTER default
--cpus COUNT 1
--image NAME trusty64
--ram MB 512
--ip ADDRESS 192.168.22.10
--ssh-key PATH overcast.key
--ssh-pub-key PATH overcast.key.pub
Examples:
$ overcast virtualbox create vm-01
$ overcast virtualbox create vm-02 --ram 1024 --image precise64
Usage:
overcast virtualbox destroy [name] [options...]
Description:
Destroys a Virtualbox instance.
Using --force overrides the confirm dialog.
Options: Defaults:
--force false
Examples:
$ overcast virtualbox destroy vm-01
Usage:
overcast virtualbox reboot [name]
Description:
Reboots a Virtualbox instance.
Usage:
overcast virtualbox shutdown [name]
Description:
Shut down a Virtualbox instance.
Usage:
overcast wait [seconds]
Description:
Show a progress bar for a specified number of seconds.
Examples:
$ overcast wait 30
npm test
npm -g update overcast
Configuration files are left alone during an upgrade.
Contributions are welcome. If you've got an idea for a feature or found a bug, please open an issue. If you're a developer and want to help improve Overcast, open a pull request with your changes.
git clone git@github.com:andrewchilds/overcast.git
cd overcast
# To use local development version:
bin/overcast [args...]
# To use published version:
overcast [args...]
MIT. Copyright © 2014-2017 Andrew Childs.