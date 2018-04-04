Overcast is a command line program designed to make it easy to spin up, configure and manage clusters of machines across multiple cloud providers.

Avoid Vendor Lock-in.

Create, reboot and destroy instances across Amazon EC2, DigitalOcean, Linode, or locally using Virtualbox.

$ overcast digitalocean create db-01 $ overcast linode create db-02 $ overcast aws create db-03 --user ubuntu $ overcast run db-03 allow_root_access_on_ec2 $ overcast instance update db-03 --user root $ overcast virtualbox create db-04 $ overcast run db-* install/core install/redis --parallel

Run multiple commands or multiple scripts on any of your instances over SSH. Commands can be run sequentially or in parallel. Run and test your deployment scripts across different providers.

$ overcast run lamp-01 install/core install/apache install/mysql install/php $ overcast run app-cluster ./recipes/my-app/install /path/to/script $ overcast run db ./script.sh uptime "free -m" "df -h" --parallel

Quickly SSH in to any instance by name.

$ overcast ssh app-01

Push and pull files between your local machine and any of your instances using SCP or rsync. Dynamically rewrite file paths to include the instance name using {instance} in either source or destination.

$ overcast push app nginx/myapp.conf /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/myapp.conf $ overcast pull all /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/myapp.conf nginx/{instance}.myapp.conf

Overcast is a thin wrapper around your SSH client and doesn't install or leave anything on the servers you communicate with, so Overcast itself has no real attack surface.

A library of scripts and recipes are included which make it easy to deploy a number of common software stacks and applications. The libraries were written for and tested against Ubuntu/Debian systems, but you can just as easily run your own custom scripts.

$ overcast run all /absolute/path/to/script ./relative/path/to/other/script

Installation (OS X/Linux)

Install Node.js if not already installed. Install Overcast using npm. $ npm -g install overcast You can now use Overcast from any directory. Running any overcast command from anywhere will create the ~/.overcast config directory if it doesn't already exist. Add your API keys to ~/.overcast/variables.json to use their respective commands, either manually or using the var command: $ overcast var set AWS_KEY my_aws_key $ overcast var set AWS_SECRET my_aws_secret $ overcast var set DIGITALOCEAN_API_TOKEN abc123 $ overcast var set LINODE_API_KEY abc123 To make working with Overcast easier, you can add bash tab completion by adding the following to your .bash_profile : _overcast_completions () { local cur= ${COMP_WORDS[COMP_CWORD]} COMPREPLY=($(compgen -W "`overcast completions`" -- " $cur " )) return 0 } complete -F _overcast_completions overcast

Installation (Windows)

Using Overcast on Windows is possible, but not supported.

Uninstallation

Since Overcast is just a wrapper around SSH, there is nothing on your remote machines to uninstall. To uninstall Overcast from your local machine:

$ npm -g remove overcast $ rm -rf ~/.overcast

Configuration

Overcast looks for an .overcast directory in the current directory, a parent directory, or ~/.overcast , in that order. This means you can have multiple configurations and treat your server infrastructure like source code.

The command overcast init will create a new configuration in the current directory. The config directory looks like this:

/.overcast /files /keys overcast.key overcast.key.pub /scripts clusters.json variables.json

Design Goals

There are many server management frameworks out there already, but they generally involve a complex server-client implementation, a steep learning curve, or a giant, monolithic conceptual framework that requires taking a course to understand.

I wanted something that had little to no learning curve, that did only what you asked it to do on the remote machines and nothing more, that just focused on multi-server provisioning and communication and leaves problems like process/state management and system monitoring to tools designed specifically for those problems.

Example App Recipes

Command Reference

overcast aliases

Usage: overcast aliases Description: Return a list of bash aliases for SSHing to your instances. To use, add this to your .bash_profile: test -f $HOME /.overcast_aliases && source $HOME /.overcast_aliases And then create the .overcast_aliases file: overcast aliases > $HOME /.overcast_aliases Or to automatically refresh aliases in every new terminal window ( which will add a couple hundred milliseconds to your startup time), add this to your .bash_profile: overcast aliases > $HOME /.overcast_aliases source $HOME /.overcast_aliases

overcast aws boot

Usage : overcast aws boot [name] Description : Boot up an EC2 instance.

overcast aws create

Usage: overcast aws create [name] [options...] Description: Creates a new EC2 instance. Options: Defaults: --cluster CLUSTER default --availability-zone NAME (default) --image IMAGE ami-64e27e0c (Ubuntu 14.04 64bit, EBS, us-east-1) --monitoring false --region REGION us-east-1 --security-group-ids IDS (default) --size SIZE t1.micro --ssh-key PATH overcast.key --ssh-pub-key PATH overcast.key.pub --user USERNAME root Examples: Specify size: overcast aws create vm-01 --size m1.small --user ubuntu Specify image and region (Ubuntu 14.04 64bit, EBS, us-west-2): overcast aws create vm-01 --region us-west-2 --image ami-978dd9a7 --user ubuntu Specify security groups, separated by spaces: overcast aws create vm-01 --security-group-ids "sg-12a34b56 sg-90c32ab1" --user ubuntu Specify availability zone: overcast aws create vm-01 --availability-zone us-east-1d --user ubuntu Enable root access: overcast aws create vm-02 --user ubuntu overcast run vm-02 allow_root_access_on_ec2 overcast instance update vm-02 --user root

overcast aws destroy

Usage: overcast aws destroy [name] [options...] Description: Destroys an EC2 instance. Using --force overrides the confirm dialog. Options: Defaults: --force false Examples: $ overcast aws destroy vm-01

overcast aws instances

Usage : overcast aws instances [options...] Description : List all EC2 instances in your account. Options : Defaults : --region REGION us-east- 1

overcast aws reboot

Usage : overcast aws reboot [name] Description : Reboots an EC2 instance.

overcast aws regions

Usage : overcast aws regions Description : List all EC2 regions.

overcast aws shutdown

Usage : overcast aws shutdown [name] Description : Shut down an EC2 instance.

overcast cluster count

Usage: overcast cluster count [name] Description: Return the number of instances in a cluster. Examples: overcast cluster count db 0 overcast instance create db.01 --cluster db ... overcast cluster count db 1

overcast cluster create

Usage: overcast cluster create [name] Description: Creates a new cluster. Examples: $ overcast cluster create db

overcast cluster rename

Usage: overcast cluster rename [name] [new-name] Description: Renames a cluster. Examples: $ overcast cluster rename app-cluster app-cluster-renamed

overcast cluster remove

Usage: overcast cluster remove [name] Description: Removes a cluster from the index. If the cluster has any instances attached to it, they will be moved to the "orphaned" cluster. Examples: $ overcast cluster remove db

overcast completions

Usage: overcast completions Description: Return an array of commands, cluster names, and instance names for use in bash tab completion. To enable tab completion in bash, add this to your .bash_profile: _overcast_completions () { local cur= ${COMP_WORDS[COMP_CWORD]} COMPREPLY=($(compgen -W "`overcast completions`" -- " $cur " )) return 0 } complete -F _overcast_completions overcast

overcast destroy

overcast destroy [instance] Destroy an instance using the provider API. Option | Default --force | false Example: $ overcast destroy app-01

overcast digitalocean boot

Usage : overcast digitalocean boot [name] Description : Boot up an instance if powered off, otherwise do nothing.

overcast digitalocean create

Usage: overcast digitalocean create [name] [options...] Description: Creates a new instance on DigitalOcean. Options: Defaults: --cluster CLUSTER default --ssh-port PORT 22 --ssh-key PATH overcast.key --ssh-pub-key PATH overcast.key.pub --region REGION nyc3 --image IMAGE ubuntu-14-04-x64 --size SIZE 512mb --backups-enabled false --private-networking false Examples: $ overcast digitalocean create vm-01 --size 2gb --region sfo1 $ overcast digitalocean create vm-02 --region "London 1" --image 6374128

overcast digitalocean destroy

Usage: overcast digitalocean destroy [name] [options...] Description: Destroys a DigitalOcean droplet and removes it from your account. Using --force overrides the confirm dialog. Options: Defaults: --force false Examples: $ overcast digitalocean destroy vm-01

overcast digitalocean images

Usage : overcast digitalocean images Description : List all images, including snapshots.

overcast digitalocean instances

Usage : overcast digitalocean instances Description : List all instances in your account.

overcast digitalocean reboot

Usage : overcast digitalocean reboot [name] Description : Reboot an instance using the provider API.

overcast digitalocean regions

Usage : overcast digitalocean regions Description : List all available regions.

overcast digitalocean rebuild

Usage: overcast digitalocean rebuild [name] [image] Description: Rebuilds an existing instance on DigitalOcean, preserving the IP address. [image] can be image ID, name or slug. Examples: $ overcast digitalocean rebuild vm-01 ubuntu-14-04-x64 $ overcast digitalocean rebuild vm-01 "vm-01 backup"

overcast digitalocean resize

Usage: overcast digitalocean resize [name] [size] [options...] Description: Shutdown, resize, and reboot a DigitalOcean instance. [size] must be a valid size slug. If the --skip-boot flag is used, the instance will stay powered off. Options: Defaults: --skip-boot false Examples: $ overcast digitalocean resize vm-01 2gb

overcast digitalocean snapshot

Usage: overcast digitalocean snapshot [name] [snapshot-name] Description: Creates a named snapshot of a droplet. This will reboot the instance. Examples: $ overcast digitalocean snapshot vm-01 vm-01-snapshot

overcast digitalocean snapshots

Usage : overcast digitalocean snapshots Description : List all available snapshots in your account.

overcast digitalocean shutdown

Usage : overcast digitalocean shutdown [name] Description : Shut down an instance using the provider API.

overcast digitalocean sizes

Usage : overcast digitalocean sizes Description : List all available instance sizes.

overcast digitalocean sync

Usage : overcast digitalocean sync [name] Description : Fetch and update instance metadata.

overcast expose

Usage: overcast expose [instance|cluster|all] [port...] [options] Description: Reset the exposed ports on the instance or cluster using iptables. This will fail if you don't include the current SSH port. Specifying --whitelist will restrict all ports to the specified address(es). These can be individual IPs or CIDR ranges, such as "192.168.0.0/24" . Expects an Ubuntu server, untested on other distributions. Options: --user USERNAME --password PASSWORD --whitelist "IP|RANGE" --whitelist-PORT "IP|RANGE" Examples: Allow SSH, HTTP and HTTPS connections from anywhere: $ overcast expose app 22 80 443 Allow SSH from anywhere, only allow Redis connections from 1.2.3.4: $ overcast expose redis 22 6379 --whitelist-6379 "1.2.3.4" Only allow SSH and MySQL connections from 1.2.3.4 or from 5.6.7.xxx: $ overcast expose mysql 22 3306 --whitelist "1.2.3.4 5.6.7.0/24"

overcast exposed

Usage: overcast exposed [instance|cluster|all] Description: List the exposed ports on the instance or cluster. Expects an Ubuntu server, untested on other distributions. Options: - -user USERNAME - -password PASSWORD - -machine-readable, --mr

overcast get

Usage : overcast get [instance|cluster|all] [attr...] [options...] Description : Returns the attribute(s) for the instance or cluster, one per line, or space-delimited using the --single-line option. "origin" is a compound attribute that returns user @ip :ssh-port. Options : Defaults : --single-line, -s false

overcast health

Usage: overcast health [instance|cluster|all] Description: Outputs common health statistics in JSON format. Expects an Ubuntu or Debian server. Examples: Example JSON response: { "my_instance_name": { "cpu_1min": 0.53 , "cpu_5min": 0.05 , "cpu_15min": 0.10 , "disk_total": 19592 , // in MB "disk_used": 13445 , // in MB "disk_free": 5339 , // in MB "mem_total": 1000 , // in MB "mem_used": 904 , // in MB "mem_free": 96 , // in MB "cache_used": 589 , // in MB "cache_free": 410 , // in MB "swap_total": 255 , // in MB "swap_used": 124 , // in MB "swap_free": 131 , // in MB "tcp": 152 , // open TCP connections "rx_bytes": 196396703 , // total bytes received "tx_bytes": 47183785 , // total bytes transmitted "io_reads": 1871210 , // total bytes read "io_writes": 6446448 , // total bytes written "processes": [ { "user": "root" , "pid": 1 , "cpu%" : 0 , "mem%" : 0 , "time": "0:01" , "command": "/sbin/init" } ] } }

overcast help

Overcast v1.0.8 Source code, issues, pull requests: https://github.com/andrewchilds/overcast Usage: overcast [ command ] [options...] Help: overcast help overcast help [ command ] overcast [ command ] help Commands: aliases aws cluster completions destroy digitalocean expose exposed get health import info init instance key linode list ping port pull push reboot remove run scriptvar slack ssh tunnel var virtualbox wait Config directory: /path/to/.overcast

overcast import

Usage: overcast import [name] [ip] [options...] Description: Imports an existing instance to a cluster. Options: Defaults: - -cluster CLUSTER default - -ssh-port PORT 22 - -ssh-key PATH overcast.key - -user USERNAME root - -password PASSWORD

overcast info

Usage : overcast info overcast info [name] Description : Pretty-prints the complete clusters.json file, stored here : /path/to/.overcast/clusters.json Optionally display only instances matching [name].

overcast init

Usage: overcast init Description: Create an .overcast config directory in the current working directory. No action taken if one already exists.

overcast instance get

Usage: overcast instance get [instance|cluster|all] [attr...] [options...] Description: Returns the attribute(s) for the instance or cluster, one per line, or space-delimited using the --single-line option. "origin" is a compound attribute that returns user@ip:ssh-port. Options: Defaults: --single-line, -s false Examples: $ overcast instance get app-01 origin root@1.2.3.4:22 $ overcast instance get app-cluster ip 127.0 .0 .1 127.0 .0 .2 127.0 .0 .3

overcast instance import

Usage: overcast instance import [name] [ip] [options...] Description: Imports an existing instance to a cluster. Options: Defaults: --cluster CLUSTER default --ssh-port PORT 22 --ssh-key PATH overcast.key --user USERNAME root --password PASSWORD Examples: $ overcast instance import app.01 127.0 .0 .1 --cluster app \ --ssh-port 22222 --ssh-key $HOME/.ssh/id_rsa

overcast instance list

Usage : overcast instance list [cluster...] Description : Returns all instance names, one per line. Optionally limit to one or more clusters. Examples : $ overcast instance list $ overcast instance list app-cluster db-cluster

overcast instance remove

Usage: overcast instance remove [name] Description: Removes an instance from the index. The server itself is not affected by this action. Examples: $ overcast instance remove app-01

Usage: overcast instance update [instance|cluster|all] [options...] Description: Update any instance property. Specifying --cluster will move the instance to that cluster. Specifying --name will rename the instance. Options: --name NAME --cluster CLUSTER --ip IP --ssh-port PORT --ssh-key PATH --user USERNAME --password PASSWORD Examples: $ overcast instance update app.01 --user myuser --ssh-key /path/to/key $ overcast instance update app-cluster --ssh-port 22222

overcast key create

Usage: overcast key create [name] Description: Creates a new SSH key in the current .overcast config. Examples: $ overcast key create myKeyName New SSH key "myKeyName" created. - /path/to/.overcast/keys/myKeyName .key - /path/to/.overcast/keys/myKeyName .key .pub

overcast key delete

Usage: overcast key delete [name] Description: Deletes SSH public / private key files from the current .overcast config. Examples: $ overcast key delete myKeyName SSH key "myKeyName" deleted.

overcast key get

Usage: overcast key get [name] [option] Description: Display the requested SSH key data or path from the current .overcast config. Defaults to displaying the public key data if no option found. Options: -- public -data -- private -data -- public -path -- private -path Examples: $ overcast key get myKeyName [ public key data] $ overcast key get myKeyName -- private -data [ private key data]

overcast key list

Usage: overcast key list Description: List the found SSH key names in the current .overcast config. Examples: $ overcast key list myKeyName overcast

overcast key push

Usage: overcast key push [instance|cluster|all] [name|path] [options...] Description: Push a public SSH key to an instance or cluster. Accepts a key name, filename, or full path. This will overwrite the existing authorized_keys file, unless you use --append. Options: Defaults: --user USERNAME --append, -a false Examples: Generate new SSH key pair: overcast key create newKey Push public key to instance, update instance config to use private key: overcast key push vm-01 newKey overcast instance update vm-01 --ssh-key newKey.key Same as above but using key path instead of key name: overcast key push vm-02 "~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub" overcast instance update vm-02 --ssh-key "~/.ssh/id_rsa" Push public key to instance using arbitrary user: overcast key push vm-03 newKey --user myOtherUser Append public key to authorized_keys instead of overwriting: overcast key push vm-04 newKey --append

overcast linode boot

Usage : overcast linode boot [name] Description : Boot up an instance if powered off, otherwise do nothing.

overcast linode create

Usage: overcast linode create [name] [options...] Description: Creates a new instance on Linode. Options: Defaults: --cluster CLUSTER default --image IMAGE ubuntu-14-04-lts --kernel KERNEL Latest 64 bit --password PASSWORD autogenerated --payment-term ID 1 (monthly, if not metered) --region REGION newark --size SIZE 1024 --ssh-key PATH overcast.key --ssh-pub-key PATH overcast.key.pub --swap MB 256 Examples: $ overcast linode create vm-01 --size 4096 $ overcast aws create vm-01 --image "Debian 7.7" --region london

overcast linode destroy

Usage: overcast linode destroy [name] [options...] Description: Destroys a Linode instance. Using --force overrides the confirm dialog. Options: Defaults: --force false Examples: $ overcast linode destroy vm-01 --force

overcast linode images

Usage : overcast linode images Description : List all available images.

overcast linode instances

Usage : overcast linode instances Description : List all instances in your account.

overcast linode kernels

Usage : overcast linode kernels Description : List all available kernels.

overcast linode reboot

Usage : overcast linode reboot [name] Description : Reboot an instance using the provider API.

overcast linode regions

Usage : overcast linode regions Description : List all available regions.

overcast linode resize

Usage: overcast linode resize [name] [size] [options...] Description: Shutdown, resize, and reboot a Linode instance. [size] can be a size ID, name or slug. If the --skip-boot flag is used, the instance will stay powered off. Options: Defaults: --skip-boot false Examples: $ overcast linode resize vm-01 4096

overcast linode shutdown

Usage : overcast linode shutdown [name] Description : Shut down an instance using the provider API.

overcast linode sizes

Usage : overcast linode sizes Description : List all available instance sizes.

overcast linode sync

Usage : overcast linode sync [name] Description : Fetch and update instance metadata.

overcast list

Usage : overcast list Description : List your cluster and instance definitions.

overcast ping

Usage: overcast ping [instance|cluster|all] [options] Description: Display the average ping time for an instance or cluster. Options: Defaults: --count N, -c N 3 Examples: $ overcast ping app-01 $ overcast ping db --count 5

overcast port

Usage: overcast port [instance|cluster|all] [port] Description: Change the SSH port for an instance or a cluster. This command fails if the new port has not been previously opened by iptables. See also the "expose" and "exposed" commands. Examples: $ overcast expose vm-01 22 55522 80 443 $ overcast port vm-01 55522 $ overcast expose vm-01 55522 80 443

overcast pull

Usage : overcast pull [instance|cluster|all] [source] [dest] [options...] Description : Pull a file or directory from an instance or cluster using scp by default, or using rsync if the --rsync flag is used. Source is absolute or relative to the home directory. Destination can be absolute or relative to the .overcast/files directory. Any reference to {instance} in the destination will be replaced with the instance name. Options : Defaults : --rsync false --user USERNAME --password PASSWORD Examples : Assuming instances "app.01" and "app.02" , this will expand to : - .overcast/files/app. 01. bashrc - .overcast/files/app. 02. bashrc $ overcast pull app .bashrc {instance}.bashrc

overcast push

Usage : overcast push [instance|cluster|all] [source] [dest] [options...] Description : Push a file or directory to an instance or cluster using scp by default, or rsync if the --rsync flag is used. Source can be absolute or relative to the .overcast/files directory. Destination can be absolute or relative to the home directory. Any reference to {instance} in the source will be replaced with the instance name. Options : Defaults : --rsync false --user USERNAME --password PASSWORD Examples : Assuming instances "app.01" and "app.02" , this will expand to : - .overcast/files/app. 01. bashrc - .overcast/files/app. 02. bashrc $ overcast push app {instance}.bashrc .bashrc

overcast reboot

overcast reboot [instance| cluster | all ] Reboot an instance or cluster . If the instance was created using AWS, DigitalOcean or Linode, this will use the provider API. Otherwise this will execute the "reboot" command on the server and then wait until the server is responsive.

overcast remove

Usage: overcast remove [name] Description: Removes an instance from the index. The server itself is not affected by this action. Examples: $ overcast instance remove app-01

overcast run

Usage: overcast run [instance|cluster|all] [ command |file...] Description: Execute commands or script files on an instance or cluster over SSH. Commands will execute sequentially unless the --parallel flag is used. An error will stop execution unless the --continueOnError flag is used. Script files can be either absolute or relative path. Options: Defaults: --env "KEY=VAL KEY='1 2 3'" --user USERNAME --password PASSWORD --ssh-key PATH --ssh-args ARGS --continueOnError false --machine-readable, --mr false --parallel, -p false --shell-command "COMMAND" bash -s Examples: $ overcast run all uptime "free -m" "df -h" /path/to/my/script $ overcast run app --env "foo='bar bar' testing=123" env $ overcast run app-01 uptime --mr $ overcast run db-* install/core install/redis ./my/install/script $ overcast run all /my/install/script --ssh-args "-tt"

overcast scriptvar

Usage: overcast scriptvar [instance|cluster|all] [filename] [key] [value] Description: Set a named variable in a remote file on an instance or cluster. Expects a shell variable format, for example MY_VAR_NAME="my_value" Options: Defaults: --user USERNAME --password PASSWORD --continueOnError false --machine-readable, --mr false --parallel, -p false Examples: $ overcast scriptvar app-01 /path/to/file.sh MY_API_TOKEN abc123

overcast slack

Usage: overcast slack [message] [options...] Description: Sends a message to a Slack channel. Requires a SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL property to be set in variables .json . You can set that with the following command: overcast var set SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL https: Options: Defaults: --channel NAME #alerts -- icon -emoji EMOJI :cloud: -- icon -url URL --user NAME Overcast --KEY VALUE Examples: $ overcast slack "Deploy completed." -- icon -emoji ":satelite:" $ overcast slack "Server stats" --channel "#general" --cpu "0.54 0.14 0.09"

overcast ssh

Usage: overcast ssh [instance] [options...] Description: Opens an interactive SSH connection to an instance. Options: - -user USERNAME - -password PASSWORD - -ssh-key PATH

overcast tunnel

Usage: overcast tunnel [instance] [local-port((:hostname):remote-port)...] Description: Opens an SSH tunnel to the port(s) specified. If only one port is specified, assume the same port for local/remote. If no remote host is specified, assume the remote host itself (127.0.0.1). Multiple tunnels can be opened over a single connection. Options: --user USERNAME --password PASSWORD --ssh-key PATH Examples: $ overcast tunnel app-01 5984 $ overcast tunnel app-01 8000 :5984 8001 :3000 $ overcast tunnel app-01 3000 :otherhost.com:4000

overcast var list

Usage: overcast var list Description: List variables in /path/to/.overcast/variables.json.

overcast var set

Usage : overcast var set [name] [value] Description : Set a variable in /path/to/.overcast/variables.json. Examples : $ overcast var set AWS_KEY myawskey12345 $ overcast var set MY_CUSTOM_VARIABLE_NAME foo

overcast var get

Usage: overcast var get [name] Description: Get a variable from /path/to/.overcast/variables.json. Examples: $ overcast var get AWS_KEY > myawskey12345 $ overcast var get MY_CUSTOM_VARIABLE_NAME > foo

overcast var delete

Usage: overcast var delete [name] Description : Delete a variable from /path/to/.overcast/variables.json. Examples: $ overcast var delete MY_CUSTOM_VARIABLE_NAME

overcast virtualbox boot

Usage : overcast virtualbox boot [name] Description : Boot up a Virtualbox instance.

overcast virtualbox create

Usage: overcast virtualbox create [name] [options...] Description: Creates a new Virtualbox instance. Options: Defaults: --cluster CLUSTER default --cpus COUNT 1 --image NAME trusty64 --ram MB 512 --ip ADDRESS 192.168 .22 .10 --ssh-key PATH overcast.key --ssh-pub-key PATH overcast.key.pub Examples: $ overcast virtualbox create vm-01 $ overcast virtualbox create vm-02 --ram 1024 --image precise64

overcast virtualbox destroy

Usage: overcast virtualbox destroy [name] [options...] Description: Destroys a Virtualbox instance. Using --force overrides the confirm dialog. Options: Defaults: --force false Examples: $ overcast virtualbox destroy vm-01

overcast virtualbox reboot

Usage : overcast virtualbox reboot [name] Description : Reboots a Virtualbox instance.

overcast virtualbox shutdown

Usage : overcast virtualbox shutdown [name] Description : Shut down a Virtualbox instance.

overcast wait

Usage: overcast wait [seconds] Description: Show a progress bar for a specified number of seconds. Examples: $ overcast wait 30

Running the Tests

npm test

Upgrading Overcast

npm -g update overcast

Configuration files are left alone during an upgrade.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome. If you've got an idea for a feature or found a bug, please open an issue. If you're a developer and want to help improve Overcast, open a pull request with your changes.

Hacking Overcast

git clone git@github.com:andrewchilds/overcast.git cd overcast bin/overcast [args...] overcast [args...]

Roadmap

Standardize Recipes

Tagging

Events

Google Compute Engine support

pkgcloud.compute integration (for Joyent, Openstack, Rackspace support)

More comprehensive script/recipe library

More test coverage

License

MIT. Copyright © 2014-2017 Andrew Childs.