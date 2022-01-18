In short, OvenPlayer is an Open-Source and JavaScript-based WebRTC Player for OvenMediaEngine (OME).
OvenPlayer supports WebRTC Signaling from OvenMediaEngine for Sub-Second Latency Streaming. And, it automatically plays and fallbacks using WebRTC, Low Latency MPEG-DASH (LLDASH), MPEG-DASH, HLS, and RTMP.
See the picture below:
We also provide OvenMediaEngine, an Open-Source Streaming Server that enables Large-Scale and Sub-Second Latency Live Streaming.
AirenSoft aims to make it easier for you to build a stable broadcasting/streaming service with Sub-Second Latency. Therefore, we will continue developing and providing the most optimized tools for smooth Sub-Second Latency Streaming.
We appreciate your interest in OvenPlayer.
We need your help to keep and develop our open-source project, and we want to tell you that you can contribute in many ways. Please read our Guidelines, Rules, and Contribute.
We always hope that OvenPlayer will make your project a success.
OvenPlayer is licensed under the MIT license.