outvariant
Type-safe implementation of invariant with positionals.
This implementation asserts the given predicate expression so it's treated as non-nullable after the
invariant call:
// Regular invariant:
invariant(user, 'Failed to fetch')
user?.firstName // "user" is possibly undefined
// Outvariant:
invariant(user, 'Failed to fetch')
user.firstName // OK, "invariant" ensured the "user" exists
This implementation uses rest parameters to support dynamic number of positionals:
invariant(predicate, 'Expected %s but got %s', 'one', false)
Invariant is a shorthand function that asserts a given predicate and throws an error if that predicate is false.
Compare these two pieces of code identical in behavior:
if (!token) {
throw new Error(`Expected a token to be set but got ${typeof token}`)
}
import { invariant } from 'outvariant'
invariant(token, 'Expected a token to be set but got %s', typeof token)
Using
invariant reduces the visual nesting of the code and leads to cleaner error messages thanks to formatted positionals (i.e. the
%s (string) positional above).
npm install outvariant
# or
yarn add outvariant
You may want to install this library as a dev dependency (
-D) based on your usage.
import { invariant } from 'outvariant'
invariant(user, 'Failed to load: expected user, but got %o', user)
The following positional tokens are supported:
|Token
|Expected value type
%s
|String
%d/
%i
|Number
%j
|JSON (non-stringified)
%o
|Arbitrary object or object-like (i.e. a class instance)
Whenever present in the error message, a positional token will look up the value to insert in its place from the arguments given to
invariant.
invariant(
false,
'Expected the "%s" property but got %j',
// Note that positionals are sensitive to order:
// - "firstName" replaces "%s" because it's first.
// - {"id":1} replaces "%j" because it's second.
'firstName',
{
id: 1,
}
)
Please open an issue or submit a pull request if you wish to contribute. Thank you.