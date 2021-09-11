outvariant

Type-safe implementation of invariant with positionals.

Motivation

This implementation asserts the given predicate expression so it's treated as non-nullable after the invariant call:

invariant(user, 'Failed to fetch' ) user?.firstName invariant(user, 'Failed to fetch' ) user.firstName

Positionals support

This implementation uses rest parameters to support dynamic number of positionals:

invariant(predicate, 'Expected %s but got %s' , 'one' , false )

What is this for?

Invariant is a shorthand function that asserts a given predicate and throws an error if that predicate is false.

Compare these two pieces of code identical in behavior:

if (!token) { throw new Error ( `Expected a token to be set but got ${ typeof token} ` ) }

import { invariant } from 'outvariant' invariant(token, 'Expected a token to be set but got %s' , typeof token)

Using invariant reduces the visual nesting of the code and leads to cleaner error messages thanks to formatted positionals (i.e. the %s (string) positional above).

Usage

Install

npm install outvariant yarn add outvariant

You may want to install this library as a dev dependency ( -D ) based on your usage.

Write an assertion

import { invariant } from 'outvariant' invariant(user, 'Failed to load: expected user, but got %o' , user)

Positionals

The following positional tokens are supported:

Token Expected value type %s String %d / %i Number %j JSON (non-stringified) %o Arbitrary object or object-like (i.e. a class instance)

Whenever present in the error message, a positional token will look up the value to insert in its place from the arguments given to invariant .

invariant( false , 'Expected the "%s" property but got %j' , 'firstName' , { id : 1 , } )

Contributing

Please open an issue or submit a pull request if you wish to contribute. Thank you.