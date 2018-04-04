openbase logo
outset

by Michael Cavalea
4.2.0 (see all)

A frontend scaffolding tool.

Documentation
61

GitHub Stars

170

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

outset

Outset on NPM

A minimal frontend boilerplate, emphasizing workflow.

About

Outset is a workflow moreso than it is a framework. It aims to exist in the background, not the spotlight.

All the magic happens in the gulpfile. The actual HTML/CSS/JS code provides some useful but minimal boilerplate. A more detailed explanation of both can be found here.

Outset eliminates a number of annoyances, while making very few assumptions. It is developed with the intention of being the solution to writing frontend code instantly, without worrying about setup, or configuring a build system.

Getting Started

In your terminal:

# using node and npm
# install outset globally

$ npm install outset -g

# use the outset command from the CLI to scaffold a project
# template files are copied to the CWD, unless a path is specified

$ outset [path]
$ npm i
$ gulp

In your browser:

http://localhost:3000/

Work in the src folder, deploy from the dist folder.

Browser Support

Targeting evergreen browsers and IE10+.

Note that this boilerplate doesn't detect browsers or their features.

Built With Love

