A minimal frontend boilerplate, emphasizing workflow.
Outset is a workflow moreso than it is a framework. It aims to exist in the background, not the spotlight.
All the magic happens in the
gulpfile. The actual HTML/CSS/JS code provides some useful but minimal boilerplate. A more detailed explanation of both can be found here.
Outset eliminates a number of annoyances, while making very few assumptions. It is developed with the intention of being the solution to writing frontend code instantly, without worrying about setup, or configuring a build system.
In your terminal:
# using node and npm
# install outset globally
$ npm install outset -g
# use the outset command from the CLI to scaffold a project
# template files are copied to the CWD, unless a path is specified
$ outset [path]
$ npm i
$ gulp
In your browser:
http://localhost:3000/
Work in the
src folder, deploy from the
dist folder.
Targeting evergreen browsers and IE10+.
Note that this boilerplate doesn't detect browsers or their features.