outset

A minimal frontend boilerplate, emphasizing workflow.

About

Outset is a workflow moreso than it is a framework. It aims to exist in the background, not the spotlight.

All the magic happens in the gulpfile . The actual HTML/CSS/JS code provides some useful but minimal boilerplate. A more detailed explanation of both can be found here.

Outset eliminates a number of annoyances, while making very few assumptions. It is developed with the intention of being the solution to writing frontend code instantly, without worrying about setup, or configuring a build system.

Getting Started

In your terminal:

using node and npm install outset globally npm install outset -g use the outset command from the CLI to scaffold a project template files are copied to the CWD, unless a path is specified outset [path] npm i gulp

In your browser:

http://localhost:3000/

Work in the src folder, deploy from the dist folder.

Browser Support

Targeting evergreen browsers and IE10+.

Note that this boilerplate doesn't detect browsers or their features.