Outlayer

Brains and guts of a layout library

Outlayer is a base layout class for layout libraries like Isotope, Packery, and Masonry

Outlayer layouts work with a container element and children item elements.

< div class = "grid" > < div class = "item" > </ div > < div class = "item" > </ div > < div class = "item" > </ div > ... </ div >

Install

Install with Bower: bower install outlayer

Install with npm: npm install outlayer

Create a layout class with Outlayer.create()

var Layout = Outlayer.create( namespace ); var Masonry = Outlayer.create( 'masonry' );

namespace {String} should be camelCased

{String} should be camelCased returns LayoutClass {Function}

Create a new layout class. namespace is used for jQuery plugin, and for declarative initialization.

The Layout inherits from Outlayer.prototype .

var elem = document .querySelector( '.selector' ); var msnry = new Masonry( elem, { columnWidth : 200 });

Item

Layouts work with Items, accessible as Layout.Item . See Item API.

Declarative

An Outlayer layout class can be initialized via HTML, by setting an attribute of data-namespace on the element. Options are set in JSON. For example:

< div class = "grid" data-masonry = '{ "itemSelector": ".item", "columnWidth": 200 }' > ... </ div >

The declarative attributes and class will be dashed. i.e. Outlayer.create('myNiceLayout') will use data-my-nice-layout as the attribute.

Get a layout instance from an element.

var myMasonry = Masonry.data( document .querySelector( '.grid' ) );

jQuery plugin

The layout class also works as jQuery plugin.

var Masonry = Outlayer.create( 'masonry' ); $( function ( ) { var $grid = $( '.grid' ).masonry({ }); $grid.masonry( 'reveal' , elems ); });

RequireJS

To use Outlayer with RequireJS, you'll need to set some config.

Set baseUrl to bower_components and set a path config for all your application code.

requirejs.config({ baseUrl : 'bower_components' , paths : { app : '../' } }); requirejs( [ 'outlayer/outlayer' , 'app/my-component.js' ], function ( Outlayer, myComp ) { new Outlayer( ) });

Or set a path config for all Outlayer dependencies.

requirejs.config({ paths : { 'ev-emitter' : 'bower_components/ev-emitter' , 'get-size' : 'bower_components/get-size' , 'desandro-matches-selector' : 'bower_components/desandro-matches-selector' } });

MIT license

Outlayer is released under the MIT license.