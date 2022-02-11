Botpress — The building blocks for building chatbots

What is Botpress ?

Botpress is the standard developer stack to build, run and improve Conversational-AI applications. Powered by natural language understanding, a messaging API and a fully featured studio, Botpress allows developers around the globe to build remarkable chatbots without compromise.

Out of the box, Botpress includes:

Administration panel to orchestrate and monitor your chatbots

Conversation Studio to design a conversation, manage content, code custom integration

Easy integration with messaging channels (Messenger, WhatsApp, Slack, Teams, Webchat, Telegram, SMS & more)

Natural Language Understanding

Complete list of features and specs here

Getting Started

There are a few ways to get started with botpress :

License

Botpress is dual-licensed under AGPLv3 and the Botpress Proprietary License.

By default, any bot created with Botpress is licensed under AGPLv3, but you may change to the Botpress License from within your bot's web interface in a few clicks.

For more information about how the dual-license works and why it works that way, please see the FAQS.