Detects outdated browsers and advises users to upgrade to a new version. Handles mobile devices!
This is a fork of Burocratik's Outdated Browser, adding a number of new features including:
And more (see below for the full list).
One of the challenges with making this type of module is that the JS and CSS can't use any current tech - the 'get a new browser' message must display on older browsers - so yes, this is hard. We have to use ES3, an ancient version of JavaScript. We can't even use the nice '×' close character (we have to use the letter 'x') since that character doesn't display on some older browsers! This module is tested all the way back to IE6.
This module does not need jQuery.
There's a demo page here where all browsers are unsupported - this allows you to see the effect! This file is
index.html in the source.
Here's a demo you can edit on JSfiddle
In
<head>, before any other
script tags:
<script src="/js/dist/oldbrowser.js"></script>
oldbrowser.js
Start
outdated-browser-rework and call it with your preferred options:
var outdatedBrowserRework = require("outdated-browser-rework");
outdatedBrowserRework();
If you like, specify options, eg:
outdatedBrowserRework({
browserSupport: {
Chrome: 57, // Includes Chrome for mobile devices
Edge: 39,
Safari: 10,
"Mobile Safari": 10,
Firefox: 50,
Opera: 50,
Vivaldi: 1,
// You could specify minor version too for those browsers that need it.
Yandex: { major: 17, minor: 10 },
// You could specify a version here if you still support IE in 2017.
// You could also instead seriously consider what you're doing with your time and budget
IE: false
},
requireChromeOnAndroid: false,
isUnknownBrowserOK: false,
messages: {
en: {
outOfDate: "Your browser is out of date!",
unsupported: "Your browser is not supported!",
update: {
web: "Update your browser to view this website correctly. ",
googlePlay: "Please install Chrome from Google Play",
appStore: "Please update iOS from the Settings App"
},
// You can set the URL to null if you do not want a clickable link or provide
// your own markup in the `update.web` message.
url: "http://browser-update.org/",
callToAction: "Update my browser now",
close: "Close"
}
}
});
The particular versions used in this example are the defaults, by the way!
See below for more options.
Browsers that are older than the versions supplied, or who use a browser where support is
false, will see a message, depending on their platform:
In
<head>, before any other
script tags:
<script src="/js/dist/outdated-browser-rework.min.js"></script>
<script>
outdatedBrowserRework();
</script>
See above for the default options.
false means all versions are unsupported.
en. See
languages.json for supported languages. Can be used instead of messages if preferred.
false.
false, ie. unknown browsers are considered to be out of date. Consider setting
true and using
requiredCssProperty to catch missing features.
If you're using sass-npm you can just import the npm module, and it will load
index.scss:
@import "outdated-browser-rework.scss";
Otherwise compile the sass and put it somewhere. Then load that via a
link tag inside
<head>:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/css/outdated-browser.css" />
Add the required HTML at the end of your document:
<div id="outdated"></div>
Yes, IDs suck but old browsers don't support getting elements by class name.
You should also always use HTML <!DOCTYPE> declaration to tell legacy browsers that you're using full standards mode. Without this it's possible that your page gets loaded in the quirks mode and it will not work with this package.
For more information, see: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Quirks_Mode_and_Standards_Mode
In modern times we normally concatenate and combine different JS modules using browserify or webpack: it's best to bundle outdated-browser-rework by itself. Since other scripts may expect things like
console and
function.bind() to exist, they won't work on old browsers - if you bundle this with other software, the JS will probably fail before outdated-browser has a chance to do any work.
Add the following underneath your existing
js task:
gulp
.src("./public/js/src/oldbrowser.js")
.pipe(
browserify({
debug: !gulp.env.production
})
)
.pipe(gulp.dest("./public/js/dist"));
Doing this will mean that
dist/oldbrowser.js will only include
outdated-browser-rework and its dependency
user-agent-parser, without anything else to get in the way.
First of all, to bundle
outdated-browser-rework by itself, create a new entry point in your webpack config file. You'll also need to install
style-loader and
css-loader in order to import the package's CSS. Your webpack configuration should look something like this:
const path = require("path");
module.exports = {
entry: {
main: path.join(__dirname, "src/index.js"),
"outdated-browser-rework": path.join(
__dirname,
"src/outdated-browser-rework.js"
)
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: ["style-loader", "css-loader"]
}
]
}
};
Secondly, make use of
outdated-browser-rework in
src/outdated-browser-rework.js:
import outdatedBrowser from "outdated-browser-rework";
import "outdated-browser-rework/dist/style.css";
outdatedBrowser();
Finally, add the generated JS file in your HTML:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Webpack example</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="outdated"></div>
<script src="outdated-browser-rework.js"></script>
<script src="main.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
isUnknownBrowserOK option to determine how to handle unknown browsers.
messages to override the default out of date messages.
16 rather than
41.
false option to disable browser support.
false - ie, display a message telling users to get a new browser on any version of IE. You can still specify
6 to
11 if, for some reason, you still support IE in 2018. Tip: you should not support IE in 2018.
ua-parser-js to fix parsing some more esoteric UAs
And some code fixes:
There's still some TODOs from the original code:
This rework is made by Mike MacCana and a whole bunch of amazing open source contributors!
The original Outdated Browser is made with love at Bürocratik