Extract URLs to stylesheets, scripts, links, images or HTML imports from HTML
npm install --save-dev oust
First include:
const oust = require('oust');
Resource links can then be extracted from either files:
<link rel="stylesheet">
const hrefs = oust(htmlString, 'stylesheets');
<link rel="stylesheet" media="print">
const hrefs = oust(htmlString, 'stylesheets', (i, $el) => {
return $el.attr('media') === 'print';
});
<script src>
const srcs = oust(htmlString, 'scripts');
<link rel="import">
const hrefs = oust(htmlString, 'imports');
<link rel="preload" as="style">
const hrefs = oust(htmlString, 'preload');
<a href>
const srcs = oust(htmlString, 'links');
<img src>
const srcs = oust(htmlString, 'images');
<style>...</style>
const styles = oust(htmlString, 'styles');
const hrefs = oust(htmlString, ['preload', 'stylesheets']);
Usefull for post processing/filtering as you get an array of matched elements
with cheerio convenience syntax (e.g.
$el.attr())
const srcs = oust.raw(htmlString, '...');
-> [
{value: '...', $el: '...'},
{value: '...', $el: '...'},
...
]
|Attribute
|Default
|Description
src
|not set
|a valid HTML string to parse for references
type
|not set
|one of
stylesheets,
scripts,
imports,
preload,
styles,
links,
images
npm install --global oust
Extract URLs to stylesheets, scripts, links, images or HTML imports from HTML
Usage:
$ oust <filename> <type>
<link rel="stylesheet">
oust myFile.html stylesheets
<script src>
oust myFile.html scripts
<link rel="import">
oust myFile.html imports
<a href>
oust myFile.html links
<img src>
oust myFile.html images
Released under the Apache 2 license. © Google 2014.