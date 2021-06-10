openbase logo
by Addy Osmani
1.2.0 (see all)

Extract URLs to stylesheets, scripts, links, images or HTML imports from HTML

Documentation
23.3K

GitHub Stars

161

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

oust Build Status

Extract URLs to stylesheets, scripts, links, images or HTML imports from HTML

Install

npm install --save-dev oust

Usage

First include:

const oust = require('oust');

Resource links can then be extracted from either files:

const hrefs = oust(htmlString, 'stylesheets');

const hrefs = oust(htmlString, 'stylesheets', (i, $el) => {
    return $el.attr('media') === 'print';
});

Extract script references <script src>

const srcs = oust(htmlString, 'scripts');

const hrefs = oust(htmlString, 'imports');

const hrefs = oust(htmlString, 'preload');

Extract URL references <a href>

const srcs = oust(htmlString, 'links');

Extract image source references <img src>

const srcs = oust(htmlString, 'images');

Extract inline styles <style>...</style>

const styles = oust(htmlString, 'styles');

Extract preload and stylesheet references combined

const hrefs = oust(htmlString, ['preload', 'stylesheets']);

Extract cheerio elements alongside the value

Usefull for post processing/filtering as you get an array of matched elements with cheerio convenience syntax (e.g. $el.attr())

const srcs = oust.raw(htmlString, '...');

 -> [
    {value: '...', $el: '...'},
    {value: '...', $el: '...'},
    ...
 ]

API

Options

AttributeDefaultDescription
srcnot seta valid HTML string to parse for references
typenot setone of stylesheets, scripts, imports, preload, styles, links, images

CLI

npm install --global oust

Extract URLs to stylesheets, scripts, links, images or HTML imports from HTML

Usage:
    $ oust <filename> <type>

oust myFile.html stylesheets

Extract script references <script src>

oust myFile.html scripts

oust myFile.html imports

Extract URL references <a href>

oust myFile.html links

Extract image source references <img src>

oust myFile.html images

License

Released under the Apache 2 license. © Google 2014.

