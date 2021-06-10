oust

Extract URLs to stylesheets, scripts, links, images or HTML imports from HTML

Install

npm install --save-dev oust

Usage

First include:

const oust = require ( 'oust' );

Resource links can then be extracted from either files:

Extract stylesheets references <link rel="stylesheet">

const hrefs = oust(htmlString, 'stylesheets' );

Extract stylesheets references with media print <link rel="stylesheet" media="print">

const hrefs = oust(htmlString, 'stylesheets' , (i, $el) => { return $el.attr( 'media' ) === 'print' ; });

Extract script references <script src>

const srcs = oust(htmlString, 'scripts' );

Extract HTML imports <link rel="import">

const hrefs = oust(htmlString, 'imports' );

Extract style preload references <link rel="preload" as="style">

const hrefs = oust(htmlString, 'preload' );

Extract URL references <a href>

const srcs = oust(htmlString, 'links' );

Extract image source references <img src>

const srcs = oust(htmlString, 'images' );

Extract inline styles <style>...</style>

const styles = oust(htmlString, 'styles' );

Extract preload and stylesheet references combined

const hrefs = oust(htmlString, [ 'preload' , 'stylesheets' ]);

Extract cheerio elements alongside the value

Usefull for post processing/filtering as you get an array of matched elements with cheerio convenience syntax (e.g. $el.attr() )

const srcs = oust.raw(htmlString, '...' ); -> [ { value : '...' , $el : '...' }, { value : '...' , $el : '...' }, ... ]

API

Options

Attribute Default Description src not set a valid HTML string to parse for references type not set one of stylesheets , scripts , imports , preload , styles , links , images

CLI

npm install --global oust

Extract URLs to stylesheets, scripts, links, images or HTML imports from HTML Usage: $ oust <filename> < type >

Extract stylesheets references <link rel="stylesheet">

oust myFile.html stylesheets

Extract script references <script src>

oust myFile.html scripts

Extract HTML imports <link rel="import">

oust myFile.html imports

Extract URL references <a href>

oust myFile.html links

Extract image source references <img src>

oust myFile.html images

License

Released under the Apache 2 license. © Google 2014.