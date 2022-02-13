oui

Look up MAC addresses for their vendor in the IEEE OUI database

The data used in this module comes from the Sanitized IEEE OUI Data which is updated once a week on Sunday. The module is also able self-update on demand.

Installation

npm i oui

Example

var oui = require ( 'oui' ); console .log(oui( '20:37:06:12:34:56' )); console .log(oui.search( '*Juniper Systems*' ))

There's also a browser version available as oui.web.min.js which uses a reduced dataset that only contains the vendor name.

Installation (CLI)

npm install -g oui

Examples (CLI)

oui 20:37:06:12:34:56 Cisco Systems, Inc 80 West Tasman Drive San Jose CA 94568 United States

oui --search cisco theory OUI ORGANZATION ADDRESS COUNTRY 000C41 Cisco-Linksys LLC 121 Theory Dr. Irvine CA 92612 000F66 Cisco-Linksys LLC 121 Theory Dr. Irvine CA 92612 001217 Cisco-Linksys LLC 121 Theory Dr. Irvine CA 92612 001310 Cisco-Linksys LLC 121 Theory Dr. Irvine CA 92612

To update the local OUI database:

oui --update

Or from the original IEEE source (slow):

oui --update http://standards.ieee.org/develop/regauth/oui/oui.txt

API

input string: The input string. Non-hexadecimal characters and characters after 6 hex characters are found are ignored unless options.strict is set.

string: The input string. Non-hexadecimal characters and characters after 6 hex characters are found are ignored unless is set. options Object: A optional options object. strict boolean: When true , only strict input formats will be accepted. Will throw an error when an invalid format is supplied. file string: A absolute file path to oui.json , which contains the parsed oui data. Defaults to the oui.json in the module directory.

Object: A optional options object.

Returns: Either a string, or null if no matches are found. Throws if input is not a string.

options Object: A optional options object. url string: The URL from where to retrieve oui.txt . Defaults to 'https://linuxnet.ca/ieee/oui.txt' . To use the more frequently updated but inconsistent and slower to download original file from IEEE, use 'http://standards.ieee.org/develop/regauth/oui/oui.txt' . file string: A absolute file path for oui.json , which is used to store the parsed oui data. Defaults to the oui.json in the module directory.

Object: A optional options object.

Returns: A Promise that indicates when the internal database has been updated. Rejects on error.

patterns string/Array: One or more wildcard patterns to search the vendor data, as supported by minimatch.

string/Array: One or more wildcard patterns to search the vendor data, as supported by minimatch. options Object: A optional options object. file String: A absolute file path for oui.json , which is used to store the parsed oui data. Defaults to the oui.json in the module directory. All minimatch options are supported as well.

Object: A optional options object.

Returns a array of objects in the format {oui, organization}.

strict formats

000000

00:00:00

00-00-00

000000000000

0000.0000.0000

00:00:00:00:00:00

00-00-00-00-00-00

