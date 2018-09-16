openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ouch

by quorrajs
2.0.0 (see all)

NodeJS errors for cool kids

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38K

GitHub Stars

197

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ouch

NodeJS errors for cool kids

npm version Build Status Quality Documentation Status

Ouch!

Ouch is a NodeJS implementation of PHP's Whoops library. It's not an exact port of Whoops, but implements similar functionality and uses same front end resources in some of its error handlers. It is an error handler base/framework for NodeJs. Out-of-the-box, it provides a pretty error interface that helps you debug your web projects, but at heart it's a simple yet powerful stacked error handling system.

Pretty page handler demo

Blue theme

Orange theme

Installation

The source is available for download from GitHub. Alternatively, you can install using Node Package Manager (npm):

npm install ouch

Usage examples

    // With PrettyPageHandler
    http.createServer(function nsjfkj(req, res){

        if (req.url === '/favicon.ico') {
            res.writeHead(200, {'Content-Type': 'image/x-icon'} );
            res.end();
            return;
        }

        var d = domain.create();

        d.on('error', function(e){
            var ouchInstance = (new Ouch).pushHandler(
                    new Ouch.handlers.PrettyPageHandler('orange', null, 'sublime')
                );
            ouchInstance.handleException(e, req, res, function (output) {
                console.log('Error handled properly')
            });
        });
        d.run(function(){

            // your application code goes here

        });

    }).listen('1338', 'localhost');


    // With custom callback
    var ouchInstance = (new Ouch).pushHandler(
        function(next, exception, inspector, run, request, response){

            // custom handler logic

            next();
        });

    ouchInstance.handleException(e, req, res, function (output) {
        console.log('Error handled properly')
    });

For more options, have a look at the example files in examples to get a feel for how things work. Also take a look at the API Documentation and the list of available handlers below.

Available Handlers

Ouch currently ships with the following built-in handlers, available in the require("ouch").handlers namespace:

  • PrettyPageHandler - Shows a pretty error page when something goes pants-up
  • JsonResponseHandler - Process errors and returns information on them as a JSON string.
  • CallbackHandler - Wraps a callable as a handler. You do not need to use this handler explicitly, Ouch will automatically wrap any callable you pass to ouchInstance.pushHandler.

Todo

- Add more handlers.

License

Ouch is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial