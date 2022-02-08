Ottoman is an ODM built for Couchbase and Node.js.
Ottoman's goal is to provide a better development experience while using Couchbase, bringing to developers a reliable tool to build systems that are easy to design, maintain, and scale.
npm install ottoman
That's it, you are ready to use Ottoman.
Supported version are:
|Ottoman
|Nodejs
|Couchbase SDK
|Couchbase Server
|^2.0.0
|^8.0.0
|^3.2.2
|^6.5.0
Notice: make sure you are using supported versions
const { connect, model, start, close } = require('ottoman');
const main = async () => {
await connect("couchbase://localhost/travel-sample@admin:password");
const User = model('User', { name: String });
const user = new User({ name: 'Jane Doe' });
await start();
await user.save();
console.log('Nice Job!');
await close();
}
main();
You should see results similar to the following:
Nice Job!
::: tip Note If you are using the legacy version of Ottoman, check out the V1 docs. :::
Checkout our examples and docs for typescript and javascript implementation.
For questions and support please use the official forum or contact community. Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue.
Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.
Thank you to all the people who already contributed to Couchbase Ottoman!
::: tip Note Check results on http://localhost:8091/ couchbase web client. :::
$ git clone https://github.com/couchbaselabs/node-ottoman.git
$ cd node-ottoman
$ yarn install
$ yarn dev
$ yarn build
$ yarn lint
$ yarn test
$ yarn test --coverage
$ yarn docs
$ yarn docs:dev
When publishing a new package to NPM, please follow the following steps:
package.json file w/ new version
test:legacy Until CB 7 Release)
package.json file w/ new version
Once package is published, *update the docs:
docs/.vuepress/dist to ottomanjs-site
