Introduction

Ottoman is an ODM built for Couchbase and Node.js.

Ottoman's goal is to provide a better development experience while using Couchbase, bringing to developers a reliable tool to build systems that are easy to design, maintain, and scale.

Installation

npm install ottoman

That's it, you are ready to use Ottoman.

Dependencies Matrix

Supported version are:

Ottoman Nodejs Couchbase SDK Couchbase Server ^2.0.0 ^8.0.0 ^3.2.2 ^6.5.0

Notice: make sure you are using supported versions

Getting started

const { connect, model, start, close } = require ( 'ottoman' ); const main = async () => { await connect( "couchbase://localhost/travel-sample@admin:password" ); const User = model( 'User' , { name : String }); const user = new User({ name : 'Jane Doe' }); await start(); await user.save(); console .log( 'Nice Job!' ); await close(); } main();

You should see results similar to the following:

Nice Job!

::: tip Note If you are using the legacy version of Ottoman, check out the V1 docs. :::

Ottoman v2 main goals

To add support to Couchbase SDK 3.

To add typescript support.

To have a powerful query builder built-in.

To allow adding indexes to improve queries performance.

To have extendable Schemas using statics, methods, hooks.

To have Pluggable Schemas.

Documentation

Checkout our examples and docs for typescript and javascript implementation.

Questions

For questions and support please use the official forum or contact community. Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Contributions

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to Couchbase Ottoman!

Guide for Developers

::: tip Note Check results on http://localhost:8091/ couchbase web client. :::

Get the repo and install dependencies

git clone https://github.com/couchbaselabs/node-ottoman.git cd node-ottoman yarn install

Available scripts

yarn dev yarn build yarn lint yarn test yarn test --coverage yarn docs yarn docs:dev

Deploying Ottoman to NPM

Pull master branch from repo

yarn install

ensure version number is bumped

yarn build

yarn is:ready

Publishing to NPM

When publishing a new package to NPM, please follow the following steps:

git pull (master branch)

update the package.json file w/ new version

file w/ new version yarn install && yarn build

yarn test:legacy (Use test:legacy Until CB 7 Release)

Until CB 7 Release) yarn pack (ensure package is packing as intended)

npm publish (--tag alpha or --tag beta)

push changes to package.json file w/ new version

file w/ new version deploy docs *if required

Once package is published, *update the docs:

yarn docs:dev (preview site)

yarn docs (generate docs directory)

copy files in docs/.vuepress/dist to ottomanjs-site

to ottomanjs-site ensure CNAME file is correct

git push changes to ottomanjs-site

License

© Copyright 2021 Couchbase Inc.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See the Apache 2.0 license.