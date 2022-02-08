openbase logo
ottoman

by couchbaselabs
2.0.1 (see all)

Node.js ODM for Couchbase

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

CI codecov npm version Commitizen friendly License

Introduction

Ottoman is an ODM built for Couchbase and Node.js.

Ottoman's goal is to provide a better development experience while using Couchbase, bringing to developers a reliable tool to build systems that are easy to design, maintain, and scale.

Installation

npm install ottoman

That's it, you are ready to use Ottoman.

Dependencies Matrix

Supported version are:

OttomanNodejsCouchbase SDKCouchbase Server
^2.0.0^8.0.0^3.2.2^6.5.0

Notice: make sure you are using supported versions

Getting started

const { connect, model, start, close } = require('ottoman');

const main = async () => {
  await connect("couchbase://localhost/travel-sample@admin:password");

  const User = model('User', { name: String });

  const user = new User({ name: 'Jane Doe' });

  await start();

  await user.save();
  console.log('Nice Job!');

  await close();
}

main();

You should see results similar to the following:

Nice Job!

::: tip Note If you are using the legacy version of Ottoman, check out the V1 docs. :::

Ottoman v2 main goals

  • To add support to Couchbase SDK 3.
  • To add typescript support.
  • To have a powerful query builder built-in.
  • To allow adding indexes to improve queries performance.
  • To have extendable Schemas using statics, methods, hooks.
  • To have Pluggable Schemas.

Documentation

Checkout our examples and docs for typescript and javascript implementation.

Questions

For questions and support please use the official forum or contact community. Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Stay In Touch

Contributions

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to Couchbase Ottoman!

Guide for Developers

  1. Install Couchbase Server Using Docker.

::: tip Note Check results on http://localhost:8091/ couchbase web client. :::

  1. Get the repo and install dependencies
$ git clone https://github.com/couchbaselabs/node-ottoman.git
$ cd node-ottoman
$ yarn install
  1. Available scripts
$ yarn dev
$ yarn build
$ yarn lint
$ yarn test
$ yarn test --coverage
$ yarn docs
$ yarn docs:dev

Deploying Ottoman to NPM

  • Pull master branch from repo
  • yarn install
  • ensure version number is bumped
  • yarn build
  • yarn is:ready

Publishing to NPM

When publishing a new package to NPM, please follow the following steps:

  • git pull (master branch)
  • update the package.json file w/ new version
  • yarn install && yarn build
  • yarn test:legacy (Use test:legacy Until CB 7 Release)
  • yarn pack (ensure package is packing as intended)
  • npm publish (--tag alpha or --tag beta)
  • push changes to package.json file w/ new version
  • deploy docs *if required

Once package is published, *update the docs:

  • yarn docs:dev (preview site)
  • yarn docs (generate docs directory)
  • copy files in docs/.vuepress/dist to ottomanjs-site
  • ensure CNAME file is correct
  • git push changes to ottomanjs-site

License

© Copyright 2021 Couchbase Inc.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See the Apache 2.0 license.

