otp

otpauth

by Héctor Molinero Fernández
7.0.8 (see all)

One Time Password (HOTP/TOTP) library for Node.js, Deno and browsers.

Overview

Readme

OTPAuth

One Time Password (HOTP/TOTP) library for Node.js, Deno and browsers.

Usage

Node.js

import * as OTPAuth from 'otpauth';

// Create a new TOTP object.
let totp = new OTPAuth.TOTP({
    issuer: 'ACME',
    label: 'AzureDiamond',
    algorithm: 'SHA1',
    digits: 6,
    period: 30,
    secret: 'NB2W45DFOIZA' // or "OTPAuth.Secret.fromBase32('NB2W45DFOIZA')"
});

// Generate a token.
let token = totp.generate();

// Validate a token.
let delta = totp.validate({
    token: token,
    window: 1
});

// Convert to Google Authenticator key URI.
// otpauth://totp/ACME:AzureDiamond?issuer=ACME&secret=NB2W45DFOIZA&algorithm=SHA1&digits=6&period=30
let uri = totp.toString(); // or "OTPAuth.URI.stringify(totp)"

// Convert from Google Authenticator key URI.
let parsedTotp = OTPAuth.URI.parse(uri);

Deno

// @deno-types="https://deno.land/x/otpauth/dist/otpauth.d.ts"
import * as OTPAuth from 'https://deno.land/x/otpauth/dist/otpauth.esm.js'

// Same as above...

Browsers

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/otpauth/dist/otpauth.umd.min.js"></script>
<script>
    // Same as above...
</script>

Documentation

See the documentation page.

https://hectorm.github.io/otpauth/

Supported hashing algorithms

In Node.js, the same algorithms as Crypto.createHmac function are supported, since it is used internally. In Deno and browsers, the SHA1, SHA224, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512, SHA3-224, SHA3-256, SHA3-384 and SHA3-512 algorithms are supported by using the jsSHA library.

License

MIT License © Héctor Molinero Fernández.

