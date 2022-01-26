One Time Password (HOTP/TOTP) library for Node.js, Deno and browsers.
import * as OTPAuth from 'otpauth';
// Create a new TOTP object.
let totp = new OTPAuth.TOTP({
issuer: 'ACME',
label: 'AzureDiamond',
algorithm: 'SHA1',
digits: 6,
period: 30,
secret: 'NB2W45DFOIZA' // or "OTPAuth.Secret.fromBase32('NB2W45DFOIZA')"
});
// Generate a token.
let token = totp.generate();
// Validate a token.
let delta = totp.validate({
token: token,
window: 1
});
// Convert to Google Authenticator key URI.
// otpauth://totp/ACME:AzureDiamond?issuer=ACME&secret=NB2W45DFOIZA&algorithm=SHA1&digits=6&period=30
let uri = totp.toString(); // or "OTPAuth.URI.stringify(totp)"
// Convert from Google Authenticator key URI.
let parsedTotp = OTPAuth.URI.parse(uri);
// @deno-types="https://deno.land/x/otpauth/dist/otpauth.d.ts"
import * as OTPAuth from 'https://deno.land/x/otpauth/dist/otpauth.esm.js'
// Same as above...
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/otpauth/dist/otpauth.umd.min.js"></script>
<script>
// Same as above...
</script>
See the documentation page.
In Node.js, the same algorithms as
Crypto.createHmac
function are supported, since it is used internally. In Deno and browsers, the
SHA1,
SHA224,
SHA256,
SHA384,
SHA512,
SHA3-224,
SHA3-256,
SHA3-384 and
SHA3-512 algorithms are supported by using the
jsSHA library.