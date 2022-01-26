OTPAuth

One Time Password (HOTP/TOTP) library for Node.js, Deno and browsers.

Usage

import * as OTPAuth from 'otpauth' ; let totp = new OTPAuth.TOTP({ issuer : 'ACME' , label : 'AzureDiamond' , algorithm : 'SHA1' , digits : 6 , period : 30 , secret : 'NB2W45DFOIZA' }); let token = totp.generate(); let delta = totp.validate({ token : token, window : 1 }); let uri = totp.toString(); let parsedTotp = OTPAuth.URI.parse(uri);

Deno

import * as OTPAuth from 'https://deno.land/x/otpauth/dist/otpauth.esm.js'

Browsers

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/otpauth/dist/otpauth.umd.min.js" > </ script > < script > </ script >

Documentation

See the documentation page.

Supported hashing algorithms

In Node.js, the same algorithms as Crypto.createHmac function are supported, since it is used internally. In Deno and browsers, the SHA1 , SHA224 , SHA256 , SHA384 , SHA512 , SHA3-224 , SHA3-256 , SHA3-384 and SHA3-512 algorithms are supported by using the jsSHA library.

License

MIT License © Héctor Molinero Fernández.