A fully customizable, one-time password input with resend OTP component for the web built with React functional component.
npm install --save otp-input-react
import OTPInput, { ResendOTP } from "otp-input-react";
function App() {
const [OTP, setOTP] = useState("");
return (
<>
<OTPInput value={OTP} onChange={setOTP} autoFocus OTPLength={4} otpType="number" disabled={false} secure />
<ResendOTP onResendClick={() => console.log("Resend clicked")} />
</>
);
}
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|Status
|OTPLength
|Number
|false
|4
|Number of input boxes.
|Working
|onChange
|Function
|true
|-
|Returns OTP code typed in inputs.
|Working
|value
|String / Number
|true
|''
|The value of the otp passed into the component.
|Working
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|false
|Disables all the inputs.
|Working
|autoFocus
|Boolean
|false
|false
|Auto focuses input on initial page load.
|Working
|otpType
|Enum:
any|
number|
alpha|
alphanumeric
|false
|any
any - allows any value.
number - allow only numbers.
alpha - allows only
a-zA-Z.
alphanumeric - allows
0-9a-zA-z
|Working
|secure
|Boolean
|false
|false
|Change input type to password.
|Working
|inputClassName
|String
|-
|-
|Class for root element.
|Working
|className
|String
|-
|-
|Class for root element.
|Working
|inputStyles
|Object
|-
|-
|Styles for input element.
|Working
|style
|Object
|-
|-
|Styles for root element.
|Working
|placeholder
|Array\<String>
|false
|-
|Placeholder value of each input.
|Working
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|Status
|maxTime
|Number
|false
|60
|Timer that user has to wait before resend otp gets active.
|Working
|onResendClick
|Function
|true
|-
|Function get triggers when user click on resend otp button. But when button is disabled(i.e. time is not completed) it won't get trigger
|Working
|onTimerComplete
|Function
|false
|-
|An optional callback when timer completes.
|Working
|timeInterval
|Number
|false
|1000
|You can change time interval.
|Working
|renderTime
|Function - render props
|false
|-
|You can use your own component for seconds. Function will get remainingTime as props you can use it to show timer.
|Working
|renderButton
|Function - render props
|false
|-
|You can use your own component for resend button. Function will get
disabled and
onClick function and
remainingTime as props you can pass it to your component.
|Working
|style
|Object
|false
|-
|For changing root component inline styles
|Working
|className
|string
|false
|-
|For adding class to root component.
|Working
const renderButton = (buttonProps) => {
return <button {...buttonProps}>Resend</button>;
};
const renderTime = (remainingTime) => {
return <span>{remainingTime} seconds remaining</span>;
};
<ResendOTP renderButton={renderButton} renderTime={renderTime} />;
const renderButton = (buttonProps) => {
return (
<button {...buttonProps}>
{buttonProps.remainingTime !== 0 ? `Please wait for ${buttonProps.remainingTime} sec` : "Resend"}
</button>
);
};
const renderTime = () => React.Fragment;
<ResendOTP renderButton={renderButton} renderTime={renderTime} />;
https://github.com/hotdang-ca - For adding
alpha|alphanumeric type and updating docs
Feel Free to contributing or feature request
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)