openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
oir

otp-input-react

by shubhanu sharma
0.2.4 (see all)

React simple otp input with react hooks

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

otp-input-react

A fully customizable, one-time password input with resend OTP component for the web built with React functional component.

NPM

Coverage Status

npm

GIPHY

Working Demo

Installation

npm install --save otp-input-react

Usage:

import OTPInput, { ResendOTP } from "otp-input-react";

function App() {
  const [OTP, setOTP] = useState("");
  return (
    <>
      <OTPInput value={OTP} onChange={setOTP} autoFocus OTPLength={4} otpType="number" disabled={false} secure />
      <ResendOTP onResendClick={() => console.log("Resend clicked")} />
    </>
  );
}

API

OTP input

NameTypeRequiredDefaultDescriptionStatus
OTPLengthNumberfalse4Number of input boxes.Working
onChangeFunctiontrue-Returns OTP code typed in inputs.Working
valueString / Numbertrue''The value of the otp passed into the component.Working
disabledBooleanfalsefalseDisables all the inputs.Working
autoFocusBooleanfalsefalseAuto focuses input on initial page load.Working
otpTypeEnum: any|number|alpha|alphanumericfalseanyany - allows any value. number - allow only numbers. alpha - allows only a-zA-Z. alphanumeric - allows 0-9a-zA-zWorking
secureBooleanfalsefalseChange input type to password.Working
inputClassNameString--Class for root element.Working
classNameString--Class for root element.Working
inputStylesObject--Styles for input element.Working
styleObject--Styles for root element.Working
placeholderArray\<String>false-Placeholder value of each input.Working

Resend OTP

NameTypeRequiredDefaultDescriptionStatus
maxTimeNumberfalse60Timer that user has to wait before resend otp gets active.Working
onResendClickFunctiontrue-Function get triggers when user click on resend otp button. But when button is disabled(i.e. time is not completed) it won't get triggerWorking
onTimerCompleteFunctionfalse-An optional callback when timer completes.Working
timeIntervalNumberfalse1000You can change time interval.Working
renderTimeFunction - render propsfalse-You can use your own component for seconds. Function will get remainingTime as props you can use it to show timer.Working
renderButtonFunction - render propsfalse-You can use your own component for resend button. Function will get disabled and onClick function and remainingTime as props you can pass it to your component.Working
styleObjectfalse-For changing root component inline stylesWorking
classNamestringfalse-For adding class to root component.Working

Custom timer and button component

const renderButton = (buttonProps) => {
  return <button {...buttonProps}>Resend</button>;
};
const renderTime = (remainingTime) => {
  return <span>{remainingTime} seconds remaining</span>;
};
<ResendOTP renderButton={renderButton} renderTime={renderTime} />;

Hide timer and show sec in button component

const renderButton = (buttonProps) => {
  return (
    <button {...buttonProps}>
      {buttonProps.remainingTime !== 0 ? `Please wait for ${buttonProps.remainingTime} sec` : "Resend"}
    </button>
  );
};
const renderTime = () => React.Fragment;
<ResendOTP renderButton={renderButton} renderTime={renderTime} />;

TODO

  • Add other type input
  • Change scaffolding
  • Add CI
  • Add OTP Timer with resend otp optional type
  • Add Complete callback for otp

Credits

https://github.com/hotdang-ca - For adding alpha|alphanumeric type and updating docs

Contributing

Feel Free to contributing or feature request

  1. Fork it ( https://github.com/shubhanus/otp-input-react/fork )
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create a new pull request.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial