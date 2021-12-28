maxTime Number false 60 Timer that user has to wait before resend otp gets active. Working

onResendClick Function true - Function get triggers when user click on resend otp button. But when button is disabled(i.e. time is not completed) it won't get trigger Working

onTimerComplete Function false - An optional callback when timer completes. Working

timeInterval Number false 1000 You can change time interval. Working

renderTime Function - render props false - You can use your own component for seconds. Function will get remainingTime as props you can use it to show timer. Working

renderButton Function - render props false - You can use your own component for resend button. Function will get disabled and onClick function and remainingTime as props you can pass it to your component. Working

style Object false - For changing root component inline styles Working