otp-generator

by Maheshkumar
4.0.0 (see all)

One Time Password generator

Documentation
11.1K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

#otp-generator

'otp-generator' is simple one time password generator and can be used as password generator.

Build Status npm version Test Coverage js-standard-style

NPM

Index

Install

npm install otp-generator --save

Usage

const otpGenerator = require('otp-generator')

otpGenerator.generate(6, { upperCaseAlphabets: false, specialChars: false });

generate(length, options)

Arguments

  • length - length of password. Optional if options is optional. default length is 10.
  • options - optional
    • digits - Default: true true value includes digits in OTP
    • lowerCaseAlphabets - Default: true true value includes lowercase alphabets in OTP
    • upperCaseAlphabets - Default: true true value includes uppercase alphabets in OTP
    • specialChars - Default: true true value includes special Characters in OTP

Tests

npm test

License

MIT

