#otp-generator
'otp-generator' is simple one time password generator and can be used as password generator.
npm install otp-generator --save
const otpGenerator = require('otp-generator')
otpGenerator.generate(6, { upperCaseAlphabets: false, specialChars: false });
Arguments
length - length of password. Optional if
options is optional. default length is 10.
options - optional
digits - Default:
true true value includes digits in OTP
lowerCaseAlphabets - Default:
true true value includes lowercase alphabets in OTP
upperCaseAlphabets - Default:
true true value includes uppercase alphabets in OTP
specialChars - Default:
true true value includes special Characters in OTP
npm test