otp-client

by Oliver Schneider
1.0.3

JavaScript library for creating OTP tokens for easy use in OTP clients

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

otp-client

Build Status

otp-client is a JavaScript library for creating OTP tokens for easy use in OTP clients.

The library can be used with react-native and expo.io without native crypto libraries.

Installation

yarn add otp-client

Usage

Default case

The default configuration uses SHA1 and creates a 6 digit token every 30 seconds.

import OTP from 'otp-client'

const secret = 'TPQDAHVBZ5NBO5LFEQKC7V7UPATSSMFY'
const otp = new OTP(secret)
const token = otp.getToken() // e.g. 624343

Customizing

The token generation can be customized with the following options:

  • algorithm: Algorithm used to create the HMAC digest [SHA1, SHA256, SHA512]
  • digits: Number of digits of the generated token
  • period: Window lenght for the token in seconds
import OTP from 'otp-client'

const secret = "TPQDAHVBZ5NBO5LFEQKC7V7UPATSSMFY"
const options = {
  algorithm: "sha256",
  digits: 8,
  period: 20
}

const otp = new OTP(secret, options)
const token = otp.getToken() // e.g. 74837433

Additional methods

getToken(index) allows the retrieval of the any past or future tokens by passing the desired index.

import OTP from 'otp-client'

const secret = 'TPQDAHVBZ5NBO5LFEQKC7V7UPATSSMFY'
const otp = new OTP(secret)
const previousToken = otp.getToken(-1) // e.g. 932243
const currentToken = otp.getToken(0) // e.g. 003230
const nextToken = otp.getToken(1) // e.g. 412313

getTimeUntilNextTick() returns the remaining seconds until the next token will be generated.

import OTP from 'otp-client'

const secret = 'TPQDAHVBZ5NBO5LFEQKC7V7UPATSSMFY'
const otp = new OTP(secret)
const secondsUntilNextTokenGetGenerated = otp.getTimeUntilNextTick()

