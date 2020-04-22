otp-client is a JavaScript library for creating OTP tokens for easy use in OTP clients.

The library can be used with react-native and expo.io without native crypto libraries.

Installation

yarn add otp-client

Usage

Default case

The default configuration uses SHA1 and creates a 6 digit token every 30 seconds.

import OTP from 'otp-client' const secret = 'TPQDAHVBZ5NBO5LFEQKC7V7UPATSSMFY' const otp = new OTP(secret) const token = otp.getToken()

Customizing

The token generation can be customized with the following options:

algorithm : Algorithm used to create the HMAC digest [SHA1, SHA256, SHA512]

: Algorithm used to create the HMAC digest [SHA1, SHA256, SHA512] digits : Number of digits of the generated token

: Number of digits of the generated token period: Window lenght for the token in seconds

import OTP from 'otp-client' const secret = "TPQDAHVBZ5NBO5LFEQKC7V7UPATSSMFY" const options = { algorithm : "sha256" , digits : 8 , period : 20 } const otp = new OTP(secret, options) const token = otp.getToken()

Additional methods

getToken(index) allows the retrieval of the any past or future tokens by passing the desired index.

import OTP from 'otp-client' const secret = 'TPQDAHVBZ5NBO5LFEQKC7V7UPATSSMFY' const otp = new OTP(secret) const previousToken = otp.getToken( -1 ) const currentToken = otp.getToken( 0 ) const nextToken = otp.getToken( 1 )

getTimeUntilNextTick() returns the remaining seconds until the next token will be generated.