otp-client is a JavaScript library for creating OTP tokens for easy use in OTP clients.
The library can be used with react-native and expo.io without native crypto libraries.
yarn add otp-client
The default configuration uses SHA1 and creates a 6 digit token every 30 seconds.
import OTP from 'otp-client'
const secret = 'TPQDAHVBZ5NBO5LFEQKC7V7UPATSSMFY'
const otp = new OTP(secret)
const token = otp.getToken() // e.g. 624343
The token generation can be customized with the following options:
import OTP from 'otp-client'
const secret = "TPQDAHVBZ5NBO5LFEQKC7V7UPATSSMFY"
const options = {
algorithm: "sha256",
digits: 8,
period: 20
}
const otp = new OTP(secret, options)
const token = otp.getToken() // e.g. 74837433
getToken(index) allows the retrieval of the any past or future tokens by passing the desired index.
import OTP from 'otp-client'
const secret = 'TPQDAHVBZ5NBO5LFEQKC7V7UPATSSMFY'
const otp = new OTP(secret)
const previousToken = otp.getToken(-1) // e.g. 932243
const currentToken = otp.getToken(0) // e.g. 003230
const nextToken = otp.getToken(1) // e.g. 412313
getTimeUntilNextTick() returns the remaining seconds until the next token will be generated.
import OTP from 'otp-client'
const secret = 'TPQDAHVBZ5NBO5LFEQKC7V7UPATSSMFY'
const otp = new OTP(secret)
const secondsUntilNextTokenGetGenerated = otp.getTimeUntilNextTick()