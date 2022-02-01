Design Tokens repository is the central location to store shared design attributes such as colors, fonts, widths, animations, etc. These attributes can then be transformed and formatted to meet the needs of different projects, teams and platforms.
A token is a set of design attributes bundled together around a common theme.
We have two sets of design tokens available to consume.
Standard design tokens. Use them if you are following the new design guidelines.
|Token
|Available Formats
|Version
otkit-borders
scss, cssmodules.css, common.js
otkit-breakpoints
scss, cssmodules.css, common.js
otkit-colors
scss, cssmodules.css, common.js
otkit-grids
scss, cssmodules.css, common.js
otkit-icons
scss, cssmodules.css, common.js
otkit-shadows
scss, cssmodules.css, common.js
otkit-spacing
scss, cssmodules.css, common.js
otkit-typography (DEPRECATED)
scss, cssmodules.css, common.js
otkit-typography-desktop
scss, cssmodules.css, common.js
Legacy design tokens. Use them if you need the classic look and feel of OpenTable Theme.
|Token
|Available Formats
|Version
ottheme-colors
scss, cssmodules.css, common.js
ottheme-spacing
scss, cssmodules.css, common.js
$ npm install --save-dev <token-name>
A Token exposes multiple available formats (listed above). The format needs to be explicitly referenced upon requiring/importing the token:
require('<token-name>/token.<format>')
// cssmodules example:
@value color-primary from 'otkit-colors/token.cssmodules.css';
// common.js require/import examples:
const color = require('otkit-colors/token.common.js');
import color from 'otkit-colors/token.common.js';
// scss example:
@import '../node_modules/ottheme-colors/token.scss';
@value font-size-base from 'otkit-typography/token.cssmodules.css';
html {
font-size: font-size-base;
}
otkit-icons token usages
The
otkit-icons token offers two different sets of icons:
currentColor
They are available for SCSS, CSS Modules and CommonJS
Note: The themeable icons are only available in version
9.0.1 and above
This is the standard icons with predefined color for
fill and
stroke.
import { icTicket } from 'otkit-icons/token.common'
/*
<svg ...>
<g id="icon/ic_ticket" stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd">
<path d="M12.7133596,8.1066091 ..." id="ic_ticket" fill="#2D333F"></path>
</g>
</svg>/*
This is the themeable icons where the icons colors will be inherited from the parent element/component. The
fill and
stroke
have
currentColor as their values.
import { icTicket } from 'otkit-icons/token.theme.common'
/*
<svg ...>
<g id="icon/ic_ticket" stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd">
<path d="M12.7133596,8.1066091 ..." id="ic_ticket" fill="currentColor"></path>
</g>
</svg>
*/
All contributions to this project should be in pixels. For users of these tokens, you will have to install postcss-pxtorem to handle the pixel to rem conversion in your CSS files.
npm install --save-dev postcss-pxtorem
Then add it to your postcss processors with the following recommended configuration:
import pxtorem from 'postcss-pxtorem';
import { fontSizeBase } from 'otkit-typography/token.cssmodules.css';
const processors = [
pxtorem({
// fontSizeBase = '16px'. Need to convert to 16.
rootValue: parseInt(fontSizeBase, 10),
selectorBlackList: [/^html$/],
replace: true
})
];
Note that depending on how you use
postcss, your processors array may be in a JSON configuration file instead.
If you're not already using postcss, you will either have to use it as an additional build step after you transform your CSS with your current tool or use it as a complete replacement for your current CSS transformation process.
Executing
npm run build will generate the token values in each token's folder, such as
token.scss or other available formats you specified.
When you publish a token (more on that below), this step is executed as part of the publishing.
If you are using a token in your project, you can execute
npm link '<token-name>' in
node_modules folder to test the token values before publishing.
Please refer to the contributing doc