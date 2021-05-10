openbase logo
oti

otion

by Kristóf Poduszló
0.6.2 (see all)

Atomic CSS-in-JS with a featherweight runtime

Readme

otion

Atomic CSS-in-JS with a featherweight runtime

npm Language grade: JavaScript Travis (.com)

Backstory

Design systems embrace a component-oriented mindset. Inspired by Tailwind CSS, utility classes provide reusable styles with no unwanted side-effects. However, they have to be generated upfront.

Atomicity generalizes the former concept by instantiating style rules on demand. Serving as a solid foundation for constraint-based layouts, atomic CSS-in-JS has come to fluorish at scale.

Key features

  • 🎳 Support for shorthand properties
  • 🍱 Reliable pseudo selector ordering
  • 🔐 Type safety with autocompletion
  • 🦖 Auto-prefixing and fallback values
  • 📚 Embedded JSDoc reference
  • 🐾 Negligible runtime footprint
  • 💫 Works without a framework

Getting started

Install the library with a package manager of choice, e.g.:

npm install otion

Additionally, configure frameworks as shown below:

Example

The following demo covers a wide range of use-cases.

As a core function, css returns a space-separated string of unique class names. Each property–value pair is only injected once to the library-managed style sheet.

Please refer to the core package manual for further information.

import { css, keyframes } from "otion";

// Animation keyframes are lazily initialized
const pulse = keyframes({
  from: { opacity: 1 },
  to: { opacity: 0 }
});

// Use of JSX is optional, as the solution is framework-agnostic
function Component() {
  return (
    <>
      <p className={css({ color: "blue" })}>I am blue</p>
      <p
        className={css({
          color: "blue",
          ":hover": {
            animation: `${pulse} 3s infinite alternate`
          }
        })}
      >
        I am also blue, reusing the CSS class injected by my sibling
      </p>
      <p
        className={css({
          color: "blue",
          "@media": {
            "(min-width: 768px)": {
              color: "orange"
            }
          }
        })}
      >
        I am orange if your viewport is wider than 768px
      </p>
    </>
  );
}

Is this ready for production?

The project is marked with a '0.Y.Z' version until thorough automatic tests are written for it. However, existing functionality should be safe to use.

If you decide to give otion a try, module aliasing may help migrating between CSS-in-JS libraries:

/* package.json */
{
  "devDependencies": {
    "emotion": "npm:otion@^X.Y.Z" // Could also be done in reverse
  }
}

Please bear in mind that while the APIs of otion and Emotion are similar, they're not totally interchangeable. For example, custom selectors and conditional group rules have no type-safe syntax in Emotion.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Kristóf Poduszló
🚧 💻 📖 💡 🤔 🚇
efflam
🐛 🤔
Katja Lutz
🐛 🤔
Mark Kvetny
🤔
Jared Palmer
📖
Tiago Souza
📖 📦 💡 💻
Eddy Wilson
🤔 🐛

Samuel Hobl
🐛
Juho Vepsäläinen
📖
Daniel Emod Kovacs
🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Acknowledgements

The project's name is an ode to Emotion, an extensive CSS-in-JS runtime. Similar libraries had great impact on the initial development process, including but not limited to:

  • Styled Components, with its thoroughly tested approaches
  • Styletron, for openly discussing the caveats of atomic styling
  • glamor, by its simplistic and comprehensible implementation

The logo's ocean emoji is courtesy of Twemoji.

