Status: Usable in practice, but contains a couple super obscure known bugs. See below for details.
This is an operational transformation type for arbitrary JSON trees. It supports concurrently editing arbitrarily complex nested structures. Fancy features:
This code it is written to replace ottypes/json0. JSON1 implements a superset of JSON0's functionality.
The spec for operations is in spec.md.
The JSON library has 2 main APIs:
apply,
compose,
transform, etc functions. The standard API for this is documented here. This is exposed via
require('ot-json').type.
const json1 = require('ot-json1')
const op1 = json1.moveOp(['a', 'x'], ['a', 'y'])
// The easiest way to make compound operations is to just compose smaller operations
const op2 = [
json1.moveOp(['a'], ['b']),
json1.insertOp(['b', 'z'], 'hi there')
].reduce(json1.type.compose, null)
// op2 = [['a', {p:0}], ['b', {d:0}, 'x', {i: 'hi there'}]]
const op1_ = json1.type.transform(op1, op2, 'left')
// op1_ now moves b.x -> b.y instead, because op2 moved 'a' to 'b'.
let doc = {a: {x: 5}}
doc = json1.type.apply(doc, op2) // doc = {b: {x: 5, z: 'hi there'}}
doc = json1.type.apply(doc, op1_) // doc = {b: {y: 5, z: 'hi there'}}
// Using the CP1 diamond property, this is the same as:
doc = {a: {x: 5}}
doc = json1.type.apply(doc, op1) // doc = {a: {y: 5}}
const op2_ = json1.type.transform(op2, op1, 'right')
doc = json1.type.apply(doc, op2) // doc = {b: {y: 5, z: 'hi there'}}
json1.removeOp(path, value?): Remove the value at the specified path. Becomes
[...path, {r: value | true}]
json1.moveOp(fromPath, toPath): Moves the value at
fromPath to
toPath.
json1.insertOp(path, value): Insert the specified value at the specified path
json1.replaceOp(path, oldVal, newVal): Replace the object at path with
newVal. If you don't care about invertibility, pass
true for oldVal.
json1.editOp(path, subtype, op): Modify the value at the specified path
op, using JSON type
subtype. The type must be registered first using
json1.type.registerSubtype(typeObj). Eg,
json1.type.registerSubtype(require('rich-text')). It can be specified using the type name, the type URI or the type object. The unicode text type and the simple number add type (TODO documentation) are registered by default.
These functions all return very simple operations. The easiest way to make more complex operations is to combine these pieces using
compose. For example:
const op = [
json1.insertOp([], {title: '', contents: '', public: false}),
json1.editOp(['title'], 'text-unicode', ['My cool blog entry']),
json1.replaceOp(['public', false, true])
].reduce(json1.type.compose, null)
TODO: Describe how this works and how conflict handling is configured
This library supports a superset of the capabilities of JSON0, but the two types have some important differences:
You can convert JSON0 operations to JSON1 operations using json0-to-1. This is a work in progress and doesn't currently support converting string values. Please make noise & consider helping out if this conversion code is important to you. This conversion code guarantees that
json1.apply(doc, convert(json0_op)) === json0.apply(doc, json0_op) but this invariant is not true through transform.
json1.transform(convert(op1), convert(op2)) !== convert(json0.transform(op1, op2)) in some cases due to slightly different handling of conflicting list indexes.
Your document must only contain pure JSON-stringifyable content. No dates, functions or self-references allowed. Your object should be identical to
JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(obj)).
Note that this library is currently in preview release. In practical terms, this means:
applyPath doesn't currently transform cursors inside an edited string document
applyPath doesn't currently have fuzzer tests. There are probably a couple bugs there that the fuzzer will find as soon as we hook it up.
applyPath may be renamed to something else (
transformCursor is what the equivalent method is called in the string type, although its a bit of a weird name here). This function also currently doesn't transform anything inside a child edit, and it should.
Copyright (c) 2013-2018, Joseph Gentle <me@josephg.com>
Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.