Reduction of node-osx-notifier to drive from the command line or directly from another node.js script, instead of an express server.

Command line install & usage

npm install -g osx-notifier

Usage ( osx-notifier --help ):

osx-notifier -- type type of icon to show; one of "info" , "fail" , or "pass" [default: "info" ] --title title of the notification [default: "Terminal" ] --subtitle subtitle of the notification --message message body of the notification [required] --group replace and be replaced by any notifications of the same group --remove remove any notifications previously posted with this group (or ALL groups) --list list notifications previously posted with this group (or ALL groups) --activate bundle identifier of an application to be activated if the user clicks the notification --open open a url / file / custom url scheme if the user clicks the notification --execute execute a shell command if the user clicks the notification -- help print this help message --verbose print extra output --version print version

API install & usage

npm install osx-notifier

Or in your package.json:

{ "dependencies" : { "osx-notifier" : "*" } }

Usage:

var notify = require ( 'osx-notifier' ); var duration = 45 ; notify({ type : 'pass' , title : 'Taskdoer Report' , subtitle : 'Task completed' , message : 'Took ' + duration + ' seconds.' , group : 'taskdoer' , });

The Mac OS X Notification Center can only be accessed via signed apps, and any message sent from an application must be accompanied by the icon for that application.

Three variations on terminal-notifier are included with this app, which are accessed via the different --type options:

--type sample info pass fail

Winston integration

You can use this functionality from within winston (a popular logging library) as a "Transport" via my winston-notification-center plugin package (available from npm).

Example:

var winston = require ( 'winston' ); var NotificationCenterTransport = require ( 'winston-notification-center' ); winston.add(NotificationCenterTransport); winston.info( 'Hello world.' );

See the winston-notification-center project page for more options.

Credits

Thanks to azoff for the prebuilt apps and the screenshots, and to alloy for the great OS X application wrapper.

License

Copyright 2013 Christopher Brown. MIT Licensed.