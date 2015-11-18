openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
on

osx-notifier

by Christopher Brown
0.2.2 (see all)

Send notifications to the OS X Notification Center using terminal-notifier.app

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

176

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

osx-notifier

Reduction of node-osx-notifier to drive from the command line or directly from another node.js script, instead of an express server.

Command line install & usage

npm install -g osx-notifier

Usage (osx-notifier --help):

osx-notifier
  --type      type of icon to show;
              one of "info", "fail", or "pass" [default: "info"]

  --title     title of the notification [default: "Terminal"]
  --subtitle  subtitle of the notification
  --message   message body of the notification [required]

  --group     replace and be replaced by any notifications of the same group

  --remove    remove any notifications previously posted with this group
              (or ALL groups)

  --list      list notifications previously posted with this group
              (or ALL groups)

  --activate  bundle identifier of an application to be activated
              if the user clicks the notification

  --open      open a url / file / custom url scheme
              if the user clicks the notification

  --execute   execute a shell command
              if the user clicks the notification

  --help      print this help message
  --verbose   print extra output
  --version   print version

API install & usage

npm install osx-notifier

Or in your package.json:

{
  "dependencies": {
    "osx-notifier": "*"
  }
}

Usage:

var notify = require('osx-notifier');

var duration = 45;
notify({
  type: 'pass',
  title: 'Taskdoer Report',
  subtitle: 'Task completed',
  message: 'Took ' + duration + ' seconds.',
  group: 'taskdoer',
});

--type

The Mac OS X Notification Center can only be accessed via signed apps, and any message sent from an application must be accompanied by the icon for that application.

Three variations on terminal-notifier are included with this app, which are accessed via the different --type options:

--typesample
infoinfo screenshot
passpass screenshot
failfail screenshot

Winston integration

You can use this functionality from within winston (a popular logging library) as a "Transport" via my winston-notification-center plugin package (available from npm).

Example:

var winston = require('winston');
var NotificationCenterTransport = require('winston-notification-center');
winston.add(NotificationCenterTransport);
winston.info('Hello world.');

See the winston-notification-center project page for more options.

Credits

Thanks to azoff for the prebuilt apps and the screenshots, and to alloy for the great OS X application wrapper.

License

Copyright 2013 Christopher Brown. MIT Licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial