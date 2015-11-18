Reduction of node-osx-notifier to drive from the command line or directly from another node.js script, instead of an express server.
npm install -g osx-notifier
Usage (
osx-notifier --help):
osx-notifier
--type type of icon to show;
one of "info", "fail", or "pass" [default: "info"]
--title title of the notification [default: "Terminal"]
--subtitle subtitle of the notification
--message message body of the notification [required]
--group replace and be replaced by any notifications of the same group
--remove remove any notifications previously posted with this group
(or ALL groups)
--list list notifications previously posted with this group
(or ALL groups)
--activate bundle identifier of an application to be activated
if the user clicks the notification
--open open a url / file / custom url scheme
if the user clicks the notification
--execute execute a shell command
if the user clicks the notification
--help print this help message
--verbose print extra output
--version print version
npm install osx-notifier
Or in your package.json:
{
"dependencies": {
"osx-notifier": "*"
}
}
Usage:
var notify = require('osx-notifier');
var duration = 45;
notify({
type: 'pass',
title: 'Taskdoer Report',
subtitle: 'Task completed',
message: 'Took ' + duration + ' seconds.',
group: 'taskdoer',
});
The Mac OS X Notification Center can only be accessed via signed apps, and any message sent from an application must be accompanied by the icon for that application.
Three variations on terminal-notifier are included with this app,
which are accessed via the different
--type options:
--type
|sample
info
pass
fail
You can use this functionality from within winston (a popular logging library) as a "Transport" via my
winston-notification-center plugin package (available from npm).
Example:
var winston = require('winston');
var NotificationCenterTransport = require('winston-notification-center');
winston.add(NotificationCenterTransport);
winston.info('Hello world.');
See the winston-notification-center project page for more options.
Thanks to azoff for the prebuilt apps and the screenshots, and to alloy for the great OS X application wrapper.
Copyright 2013 Christopher Brown. MIT Licensed.