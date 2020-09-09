openbase logo
osx-mouse

by Mirza Kapetanovic
2.0.0 (see all)

Mouse tracking for OS X

Readme

osx-mouse

Mouse tracking for OS X. Receive the screen position of various mouse events. The events are also emitted while another application is in the foreground.

Versions of this library prior to version 2.0.0 also run with Node.js version 9 and below. Version 2.0.0 and above are context-aware.

npm install osx-mouse

Usage

The module returns an event emitter instance.

var mouse = require('osx-mouse')()

mouse.on('move', function(x, y) {
    console.log(x, y)
})

The program will not terminate as long as a mouse listener is active. To allow the program to exit, either call mouse.unref (works as unref/ref on a TCP server) or mouse.destroy().

The events emitted are: move, left-down, left-up, left-drag, right-up, right-down and right-drag. For each event the screen coordinates are passed to the handler function.

Limitations

From macOS Mojave and forward this library requires input capturing permissions which need to be granted manually.

E.g. in macOS Catalina when running from Terminal:

  1. Open System Preferences > Security & Privacy > Input Monitoring
  2. Add Terminal to the list

