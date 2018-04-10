openbase logo
oag

oss-attribution-generator

by Daniel Zumwalt
1.7.1 (see all)

utility to parse bower and npm packages used in a project and generate an attribution file to include in your product

Downloads/wk

868

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

oss-attribution-generator

utility to parse bower and npm packages used in a project and generate an attribution file to include in your product

Installation

npm i -g oss-attribution-generator

Usage

For a single Bower or Node project

cd pathToYourProject
generate-attribution
git add ./oss-attribution
git commit -m 'adding open source attribution output from oss-attribution-generator'

For multiple projects

(This feature is currently only supported for Node projects)

For Node.js projects that use other Node.js projects located in different directories, the -b option can be used to provide a variable number of input directories. Each of the input directories are processed, and any duplicate entries (dependencies with same name and version number) are combined to produce a single attribution text.

cd pathToYourMainProject
generate-attribution -b pathToYourMainProject pathToYourFirstProjectDependency pathToYourSecondProjectDependency
git add ./oss-attribution
git commit -m 'adding open source attribution output from oss-attribution-generator'

Help

Use the --help argument to get further usage details about the various program arguments:

generate-attribution --help

Understanding the "overrides"

Ignoring a package

Sometimes, you may have an "internal" module which you/your team developed, or a module where you've arranged a special license with the owner. These wouldn't belong in your license attributions, so you can ignore them by creating an overrides.json file like so:

{
  "signaling-agent": {
      "ignore": true 
  }
}

Changing the properties of package in the attribution file only

Other times, you may need to supply your own text for the purpose of the attribution/credits. You have full control of this in the overrides.json file as well:

{
  "some-package": {
    "name": "some-other-package-name",
    "version": "1.0.0-someotherversion",
    "authors": "some person",
    "url": "https://thatwebsite.com/since/their/original/link/was/broken",
    "license": "MIT",
    "licenseText": "you can even override the license text in case the original contents of the LICENSE file were wrong for some reason"
  }
}

Prior art

Like most software, this component is built on the shoulders of giants; oss-attribution-generator was inspired in part by the following work:

