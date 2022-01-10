|Linux / macOS
High performance routing engine written in C++14 designed to run on OpenStreetMap data.
The following services are available via HTTP API, C++ library interface and NodeJs wrapper:
To quickly try OSRM use our demo server which comes with both the backend and a frontend on top.
For a quick introduction about how the road network is represented in OpenStreetMap and how to map specific road network features have a look at this guide about mapping for navigation.
The easiest and quickest way to setup your own routing engine is to use Docker images we provide.
There are two pre-processing pipelines available:
we recommend using MLD by default except for special use-cases such as very large distance matrices where CH is still a better fit for the time being.
In the following we explain the MLD pipeline.
If you want to use the CH pipeline instead replace
osrm-partition and
osrm-customize with a single
osrm-contract and change the algorithm option for
osrm-routed to
--algorithm ch.
We base our Docker images (backend, frontend) on Debian and make sure they are as lightweight as possible.
Download OpenStreetMap extracts for example from Geofabrik
wget http://download.geofabrik.de/europe/germany/berlin-latest.osm.pbf
Pre-process the extract with the car profile and start a routing engine HTTP server on port 5000
docker run -t -v "${PWD}:/data" osrm/osrm-backend osrm-extract -p /opt/car.lua /data/berlin-latest.osm.pbf
The flag
-v "${PWD}:/data" creates the directory
/data inside the docker container and makes the current working directory
"${PWD}" available there. The file
/data/berlin-latest.osm.pbf inside the container is referring to
"${PWD}/berlin-latest.osm.pbf" on the host.
docker run -t -v "${PWD}:/data" osrm/osrm-backend osrm-partition /data/berlin-latest.osrm
docker run -t -v "${PWD}:/data" osrm/osrm-backend osrm-customize /data/berlin-latest.osrm
Note that
berlin-latest.osrm has a different file extension.
docker run -t -i -p 5000:5000 -v "${PWD}:/data" osrm/osrm-backend osrm-routed --algorithm mld /data/berlin-latest.osrm
Make requests against the HTTP server
curl "http://127.0.0.1:5000/route/v1/driving/13.388860,52.517037;13.385983,52.496891?steps=true"
Optionally start a user-friendly frontend on port 9966, and open it up in your browser
docker run -p 9966:9966 osrm/osrm-frontend
xdg-open 'http://127.0.0.1:9966'
In case Docker complains about not being able to connect to the Docker daemon make sure you are in the
docker group.
sudo usermod -aG docker $USER
After adding yourself to the
docker group make sure to log out and back in again with your terminal.
We support the following images on Docker Cloud:
|Name
|Description
latest
master compiled with release flag
latest-assertions
master compiled with with release flag, assertions enabled and debug symbols
latest-debug
master compiled with debug flag
<tag>
|specific tag compiled with release flag
<tag>-debug
|specific tag compiled with debug flag
The following targets Ubuntu 16.04. For instructions how to build on different distributions, macOS or Windows see our Wiki.
Install dependencies
sudo apt install build-essential git cmake pkg-config \
libbz2-dev libxml2-dev libzip-dev libboost-all-dev \
lua5.2 liblua5.2-dev libtbb-dev
Compile and install OSRM binaries
mkdir -p build
cd build
cmake ..
cmake --build .
sudo cmake --build . --target install
Read the API usage policy.
Simple query with instructions and alternatives on Berlin:
curl "https://router.project-osrm.org/route/v1/driving/13.388860,52.517037;13.385983,52.496891?steps=true&alternatives=true"
The Node.js bindings provide read-only access to the routing engine. We provide API documentation and examples here.
You will need a modern
libstdc++ toolchain (
>= GLIBCXX_3.4.20) for binary compatibility if you want to use the pre-built binaries.
For older Ubuntu systems you can upgrade your standard library for example with:
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ubuntu-toolchain-r/test
sudo apt-get update -y
sudo apt-get install -y libstdc++-5-dev
You can install the Node.js bindings via
npm install osrm or from this repository either via
npm install
which will check and use pre-built binaries if they're available for this release and your Node version, or via
npm install --build-from-source
to always force building the Node.js bindings from source.
For usage details have a look these API docs.
An exemplary implementation by a 3rd party with Docker and Node.js can be found here.
