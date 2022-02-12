openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

osprey-mock-service

by mulesoft-labs
1.0.0 (see all)

Generate an API mock service from a RAML definition using Osprey

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Osprey Mock Service

NPM version NPM downloads Build status Test coverage Greenkeeper badge

Generate an API mock service from a RAML definition using Osprey.

Usage

Global (CLI)

npm install -g osprey-mock-service

Start the service from the CLI. This will automatically use the baseUri as the path to the mock service. For example, http://example.com/api will result in http://localhost:{PORT}/api.

osprey-mock-service -f api.raml -p 3000 --cors

Options

  • -f Path to the root RAML definition (E.g. /path/to/api.raml)
  • -p Port number to bind the server locally
  • --cors Enable CORS with the API

Locally (JavaScript)

npm install osprey-mock-service --save

The mocking service simply accepts a RAML definition and returns a router that can be mounted into any Connect-style middleware layer or even used with http. Best used with osprey to support incoming validation automatically.

const ospreyMockService = require('osprey-mock-service')
const express = require('express')
const wap = require('webapi-parser').WebApiParser
const path = require('path')
const osprey = require('osprey')

async function main () {
  const app = express()
  const fpath = `file://${path.join(__dirname, 'api.raml')}`
  let model = await wap.raml10.parse(fpath)
  model = await wap.raml10.resolve(model)

  app.use(osprey.server(model))
  app.use(ospreyMockService(model))
  app.listen(3000)
}

main()

Additional methods

  • createServer Creates a mock service instance with Osprey
  • createServerFromBaseUri Creates a mock service with Osprey and uses the base URI path
  • loadFile Creates a mock service with Osprey and the base URI path from a RAML file

License

Apache License 2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial