Generate an API mock service from a RAML definition using Osprey.
npm install -g osprey-mock-service
Start the service from the CLI. This will automatically use the
baseUri as the path to the mock service. For example,
http://example.com/api will result in
http://localhost:{PORT}/api.
osprey-mock-service -f api.raml -p 3000 --cors
Options
-f Path to the root RAML definition (E.g.
/path/to/api.raml)
-p Port number to bind the server locally
--cors Enable CORS with the API
npm install osprey-mock-service --save
The mocking service simply accepts a RAML definition and returns a router that can be mounted into any Connect-style middleware layer or even used with
http. Best used with
osprey to support incoming validation automatically.
const ospreyMockService = require('osprey-mock-service')
const express = require('express')
const wap = require('webapi-parser').WebApiParser
const path = require('path')
const osprey = require('osprey')
async function main () {
const app = express()
const fpath = `file://${path.join(__dirname, 'api.raml')}`
let model = await wap.raml10.parse(fpath)
model = await wap.raml10.resolve(model)
app.use(osprey.server(model))
app.use(ospreyMockService(model))
app.listen(3000)
}
main()
createServer Creates a mock service instance with Osprey
createServerFromBaseUri Creates a mock service with Osprey and uses the base URI path
loadFile Creates a mock service with Osprey and the base URI path from a RAML file
Apache License 2.0