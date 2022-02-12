Osprey Mock Service

Generate an API mock service from a RAML definition using Osprey.

Usage

Global (CLI)

npm install -g osprey-mock-service

Start the service from the CLI. This will automatically use the baseUri as the path to the mock service. For example, http://example.com/api will result in http://localhost:{PORT}/api .

osprey-mock-service -f api .raml - p 3000 --cors

Options

-f Path to the root RAML definition (E.g. /path/to/api.raml )

Path to the root RAML definition (E.g. ) -p Port number to bind the server locally

Port number to bind the server locally --cors Enable CORS with the API

Locally (JavaScript)

npm install osprey-mock-service --save

The mocking service simply accepts a RAML definition and returns a router that can be mounted into any Connect-style middleware layer or even used with http . Best used with osprey to support incoming validation automatically.

const ospreyMockService = require ( 'osprey-mock-service' ) const express = require ( 'express' ) const wap = require ( 'webapi-parser' ).WebApiParser const path = require ( 'path' ) const osprey = require ( 'osprey' ) async function main ( ) { const app = express() const fpath = `file:// ${path.join(__dirname, 'api.raml' )} ` let model = await wap.raml10.parse(fpath) model = await wap.raml10.resolve(model) app.use(osprey.server(model)) app.use(ospreyMockService(model)) app.listen( 3000 ) } main()

Additional methods

createServer Creates a mock service instance with Osprey

Creates a mock service instance with Osprey createServerFromBaseUri Creates a mock service with Osprey and uses the base URI path

Creates a mock service with Osprey and uses the base URI path loadFile Creates a mock service with Osprey and the base URI path from a RAML file

License

Apache License 2.0