Middleware for validating requests and responses based on a RAML method object.
npm install osprey-method-handler --save
formParameters (ignores undocumented parameters)
Please note: Due to the build time of
libxmljs, it does not come bundled. If you need XML validation, please install
libxmljs as a dependency of your own project.
const express = require('express')
const handler = require('osprey-method-handler')
const utils = require('./utils')
const app = express()
// webapi-parser.Operation
const methodObj = utils.getMethodObj()
const options = {}
app.post(
'/users',
handler(methodObj, '/users', 'POST', options),
function (req, res) {
res.send('success')
}
)
Accepts webapi-parser
Operation object as first argument, path string as second argument, method name as third and options object as final argument.
Options
ajv Custom Ajv instance to be used to validate query strings, request headers and request bodied (url-encoded, form-data, json)
discardUnknownBodies Discard undefined request streams (default:
true)
discardUnknownQueryParameters Discard undefined query parameters (default:
true)
discardUnknownHeaders Discard undefined header parameters (always includes known headers) (default:
true)
parseBodiesOnWildcard Toggle parsing bodies on wildcard body support (default:
false)
reviver The reviver passed to
JSON.parse for JSON endpoints
limit The maximum bytes for XML, JSON and URL-encoded endpoints (default:
'100kb')
parameterLimit The maximum number of URL-encoded parameters (default:
1000)
busboyLimits The multipart limits defined by Busboy
If you are using external JSON schemas with
$ref, you can add them to the module before you compile the middleware. Use
handler.addJsonSchema(schema, key) to compile automatically when used.
handler.addJsonSchema() accepts a third (optional)
options argument. Supported
options are:
ajv Custom Ajv instance. E.g.
handler.addJsonSchema(schema, key, {ajv: myAjvInstance}). The provided ajv instance can later be passed as an option to the handler to perform validation.
The library intercepts incoming requests and does validation. It will respond with
400,
406 or
415 error instances from http-errors. Validation errors are attached to
400 instances and noted using
ramlValidation = true and
requestErrors = [] (an array of errors that were found, compatible with request-error-handler).
See the code for a complete list of errors formats.
Please note: XML validation does not have a way to get the
keyword,
dataPath,
data or
schema. Instead, it has a
meta object that contains information from
libxmljs (
domain,
code,
level,
column,
line).
To render the error messages for your application, look into error handling for Express, Connect, Router or any other middleware error handler. If you want a pre-built error handler, try using request-error-handler, which provides a pre-defined error formatter.
MIT license