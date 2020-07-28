Generate API middleware from a RAML definition, which can be used locally or globally for validating API requests and responses.
Osprey is built to enforce a documentation-first approach to APIs. It achieves this by:
404ing on undocumented resources
npm install osprey -g
Osprey can be used as a validation proxy with any other API server. Just install the module globally and use the CLI to set up the application endpoint(s) to proxy, as well as the RAML definition to use. Invalid API requests will be blocked before they reach your application server.
# Proxy to a running application (with optional documentation)
osprey -f api.raml -p 3000 -a localhost:8080
Options
-a Application endpoint address (can be fully qualified URLs) and specify multiple, comma-separated addresses
-f Path to the root RAML definition (E.g.
/path/to/api.raml)
-p Port number to bind the proxy locally
npm install osprey --save
Osprey is normally used as a local node module and is compatible with any library supporting HTTP middleware, including Express and Connect. Just require the module locally and generate the middleware from a RAML definition file.
const osprey = require('osprey')
const express = require('express')
const join = require('path').join
const app = express()
const path = join(__dirname, 'assets', 'api.raml')
// Be careful, this uses all middleware functions by default. You might just
// want to use each one separately instead - `osprey.server`, etc.
osprey.loadFile(path)
.then(function (middleware) {
app.use(middleware)
app.use(function (err, req, res, next) {
// Handle errors.
})
app.listen(3000)
})
.catch(function(e) { console.error("Error: %s", e.message); });
Please note: The middleware function does not use the RAML
baseUri. Make sure you mount the application under the correct path. E.g.
app.use('/v1', middleware).
const wap = require('webapi-parser').WebApiParser
// webapi-parser.WebApiDocument
const model = wap.raml10.parse('/some/api.raml')
const handler = osprey.server(model, options)
console.log(handler) //=> function (req, res, next) {}
console.log(handler.ramlUriParameters) //=> {} // A merged object of used URI parameters.
Undefined API requests will always be rejected with a 404.
These are also passed along to osprey-method-handler).
true or an object from cors (default:
false)
false)
404 error in middleware to skip over invalid/undefined routes from RAML (default:
true)
From Osprey Method Handler:
true)
true)
true)
false)
'100kb')
1000)
If you disable the default "not found" handler, it should be mounted later using
osprey.server.notFoundHandler. For example,
app.use(osprey.server.notFoundHandler).
Invalid headers and query parameters are removed from the request. To read them they need to be documented in the RAML definition.
Request bodies are parsed and validated for you, when you define the schema.
For
application/json and
application/x-www-form-urlencoded, the data will be an object under
req.body. For
text/xml, the body is stored as a string under
req.body while the parsed XML document is under
req.xml (uses LibXMLJS, not included). For
multipart/form-data, you will need to attach field and file listeners to the request form (uses Busboy):
app.post('/users/{userId}', function (req, res, next) {
req.form.on('field', function (name, value) {
console.log(name + '=' + value)
})
req.form.on('file', function (name, stream, filename) {
stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(join(os.tmpDir(), filename)))
})
req.form.on('error', next)
req.pipe(req.form)
})
All parameters are automatically validated and parsed to the correct types according to the RAML document using webapi-parser and raml-sanitize. URL parameter validation comes with Osprey Router, available using
osprey.Router.
// Similar to `express.Router`, but uses RAML paths.
const Router = require('osprey').Router
const utils = require('./utils')
// Array<webapi-parser.Parameter>
const parameters = utils.getUriParameters()
const app = new Router()
app.use(...)
app.get('/{slug}', parameters, function (req, res) {
res.send('success')
})
module.exports = app
You can initialize a
Router with
ramlUriParameters. This is helpful, since every router collects an object with merged URI parameters. For example, you can combine it with the
server middleware to generate a router with your RAML URI parameters:
const handler = osprey.server(model)
const router = osprey.Router({ ramlUriParameters: handler.ramlUriParameters })
// Uses an existing `userId` URI parameter, if it exists.
router.get('/{userId}', function (req, res, next) {})
Osprey returns a middleware router instance, so you can mount this within any compatible application and handle errors with the framework. For example, using HTTP with finalhandler (the same module Express uses):
const http = require('http')
const osprey = require('osprey')
const finalhandler = require('finalhandler')
const join = require('path').join
osprey.loadFile(join(__dirname, 'api.raml'))
.then(function (middleware) {
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
middleware(req, res, finalhandler(req, res))
}).listen(process.env.PORT || 3000)
})
.catch(function(e) { console.error("Error: %s", e.message); });
Error Types
error.ramlAuthorization = true An unauthorized error containing an array of errors that occured is set on
error.authorizationErrors
error.ramlValidation = true A request failed validation and an array of validation data is set on
error.requestErrors (beware, different types contain different information)
error.ramlNotFound = true A request 404'd because it was not specified in the RAML definition for the API
JSON schemas can be added to the application for when external JSON references are needed. From osprey-method-handler.
osprey.addJsonSchema(schema, key)
Osprey comes with support for a built-in error handler middleware that formats request errors for APIs. It comes with built-in i18n with some languages already included for certain formats (help us add more!). The default fallback language is
en and the default responder renders JSON, XML, HTML and plain text - all options are overridable.
const osprey = require('osprey')
const app = require('express')()
// It's best to use the default responder, but it's overridable if you need it.
app.use(osprey.errorHandler(function (req, res, errors, stack) { /* Override */ }, 'en'))
You can override the i18n messages or provide your own by passing a nested object that conforms to the following interface:
interface CustomMessages {
[type: string]: {
[keyword: string]: {
[language: string]: (error: RequestError) => string
}
}
}
The request error interface is as follows:
interface RequestError {
type: 'json' | 'form' | 'headers' | 'query' | 'xml' | string
message: string /* Merged with i18n when available */
keyword: string /* Keyword that failed validation */
id?: string /* A unique identifier for the instance of this error */
dataPath?: string /* Natural path to the error message (E.g. JSON Pointers when using JSON) */
data?: any /* The data that failed validation */
schema?: any /* The schema value that failed validation */
detail?: string /* Additional details about this specific error instance */
meta?: { [name: string]: string } /* Meta data from the error (XML validation provides a code, column, etc.) */
}
Want to format your own request errors? If you emit an error with a
.status property of "client error" (
400 -
499) and an array of
requestErrors, it will automatically be rendered as the API response (using
status as the response status code).
// model is an instance of webapi-parser WebApiDocument
osprey.security(model, options)
Osprey accepts an options object that maps object keys to the security scheme name in the RAML definition.
Provided by OAuth2orize and Passport.
securitySchemes:
- oauth_2_0:
type: OAuth 2.0
settings:
authorizationUri: https://example.com/oauth/authorize
accessTokenUri: https://example.com/oauth/token
authorizationGrants: [ code, token, owner, credentials ]
scopes:
- profile
- history
- history_lite
- request
- request_receipt
OAuth 2.0 can be fairly tricky to enforce on your own. With Osprey, any endpoint with
securedBy will automatically be enforced.
Required Options (by grant type)
All
authenticateClient
exchange.refresh When refresh tokens are used
Code and Token
serializeClient
deserializeClient
authorizeClient
sessionKeys
ensureLoggedIn Has access to
req.session
serveAuthorizationPage Has access to
req.session
Code
grant.code
exchange.code
Token
grant.token
Credentials
exchange.credentials
Owner
exchange.owner
The authorization page must submit a POST request to the same URL with the
transaction_id and
scope properties set (from
req.oauth2). If the dialog was denied, submit
cancel=true with the POST body. If you wish to enable the ability to skip the authorization page (E.g. user already authorized or first-class client), use the
immediateAuthorization option.
// model is an instance of webapi-parser WebApiDocument
osprey.security(model, {
oauth_2_0: {
// Optionally override `accessTokenUri` and `authorizationUri` when needed.
// They need to match the suffix defined in the security scheme.
accessTokenUri: '/oauth/token',
authorizationUri: '/oauth/authorize',
// Serialize the client object into the session.
serializeClient: function (application, done) {
return done(null, application.id)
},
// Deserialize client objects out of the session.
deserializeClient: function (id, done) {
Client.findById(id, function (err, client) {
done(err, client)
})
},
authorizeClient: function (clientId, redirectUri, scope, type, done) {
Clients.findOne(clientId, function (err, client) {
if (err) { return done(err) }
if (!client) { return done(null, false) }
if (!client.redirectUri != redirectUri) { return done(null, false) }
return done(null, client, client.redirectUri)
})
},
authenticateClient: function (clientId, clientSecret, done) {
Clients.findOne({ clientId: clientId }, function (err, client) {
if (err) { return done(err) }
if (!client) { return done(null, false) }
if (client.clientSecret != clientSecret) { return done(null, false) }
return done(null, client)
})
},
findUserByToken: function (token, done) {
User.findOne({ token: token }, function (err, user) {
if (err) { return done(err) }
if (!user) { return done(null, false) }
return done(null, user, { scope: 'all' })
})
},
// An array of unique session keys to sign and verify cookies.
sessionKeys: ['a', 'b', 'c', ...],
ensureLoggedIn: function (req, res, next) {
// For example: https://github.com/jaredhanson/connect-ensure-login
},
immediateAuthorization: function (client, user, scope, done) {
return done(null, false)
},
serveAuthorizationPage: function (req, res) {
res.render('dialog', {
transactionId: req.oauth2.transactionID,
user: req.user,
client: req.oauth2.client
})
},
grant: {
code: function (client, redirectUri, user, ares, done) {
AuthorizationCode.create(client.id, redirectUri, user.id, ares.scope, function (err, code) {
if (err) { return done(err) }
done(null, code)
})
},
token: function (client, user, ares, done) {
AccessToken.create(client, user, ares.scope, function (err, accessToken) {
if (err) { return done(err) }
done(null, accessToken /*, params */)
})
}
},
exchange: {
code: function (client, code, redirectUri, done) {
AccessToken.create(client, code, redirectUri, function (err, accessToken) {
if (err) { return done(err) }
done(null, accessToken /*, refreshToken, params */)
})
},
credentials: function (client, scope, done) {
AccessToken.create(client, scope, function (err, accessToken) {
if (err) { return done(err) }
done(null, accessToken /*, refreshToken, params */)
})
},
owner: function (client, username, password, scope, done) {
AccessToken.create(client, username, password, scope, function (err, accessToken) {
if (err) { return done(err) }
done(null, accessToken /*, refreshToken, params */)
})
},
refresh: function (client, refreshToken, scope, done) {
AccessToken.create(client, refreshToken, scope, function (err, accessToken) {
if (err) { return done(err) }
done(null, accessToken /*, refreshToken, params */)
})
}
}
}
})
Osprey will automatically block requests with invalid scopes, when defined in RAML using the inline option syntax.
/example:
securedBy: [oauth_2_0: { scopes: [ ADMINISTRATOR ] } ]
To implement scope validation in your own application, without RAML, use
osprey.security.scope('example') and users without the required scope will be rejected.
app.get('/foo/bar', osprey.security.scope('example'), function (req, res) {
res.send('hello, world')
})
Please note: OAuth 2.0 does not (currently) take into account security scheme
describedBy of specification.
Coming soon...
Provided by Passport-HTTP.
securitySchemes:
- basic_auth:
type: Basic Authentication
// model is an instance of webapi-parser WebApiDocument
osprey.security(model, {
basic_auth: {
realm: 'Users', // Optional.
passReqToCallback: false, // Optional. Default value: false. If true "req" is added as the first callback argument.
validateUser: function (username, password, done) {
User.findOne({ username: username }, function (err, user) {
if (err) { return done(err) }
if (!user) { return done(null, false) }
if (!user.verifyPassword(password)) { return done(null, false) }
return done(null, user)
})
}
}
})
Provided by Passport-HTTP.
securitySchemes:
- digest_auth:
type: Digest Authentication
// model is an instance of webapi-parser WebApiDocument
osprey.security(model, {
digest_auth: {
realm: 'Users', // Optional.
domain: 'example.com', // Optional.
findUserByUsername: function (username, done) {
User.findOne({ username: username }, function (err, user) {
if (err) { return done(err) }
if (!user) { return done(null, false) }
return done(null, user, user.password)
})
}
}
})
To register a custom security scheme, you can pass in your own function.
securitySchemes:
- custom_auth:
type: x-custom
The function must return an object with a handler and, optionally, a router. The router will be mounted immediately and the handler will be called on every secured route with the secured by options and the RAML path.
// model is an instance of webapi-parser WebApiDocument
osprey.security(model, {
custom_auth: function (scheme, name) {
return {
handler: function (options, path) {
return function (req, res, next) {
return next()
}
},
router: function (req, res, next) {
return next()
}
}
}
})
osprey.proxy(middleware, addresses)
Pass in an Osprey middleware function with an array of addresses to proxy to and you have a fully-functioning validation and/or security proxy.
Apache 2.0