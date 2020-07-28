Osprey

Generate API middleware from a RAML definition, which can be used locally or globally for validating API requests and responses.

Features

Automatic Request Validations Bodies Form data Url Encoded bodies JSON schemas XML schemas Headers Query parameters RAML 1.0 types

Automatic Request Parameters Default Headers Default Parameters

RAML Router Uses osprey-router for RAML paths

Integrates with Express-format middleware servers Simple req / res / next middleware format that works with Connect, Express and even http

API documentation Currently disabled Optionally mount API documentation generated from your RAML definition

Built-in Error Handling Middleware I18n support Map validation paths to readable strings (with i18n support)

Built-in Response Handling Coming soon Validate response bodies against status code definition Automatically fill default response headers

Authentication OAuth 1.0 Coming Soon OAuth 2.0 Basic Authentication Digest Authentication Custom Security Schemes

RAML Mock Service

Osprey is built to enforce a documentation-first approach to APIs. It achieves this by:

Server

404 ing on undocumented resources Rejecting invalid requests bodies, headers and query parameters Populating default headers and query parameters Filtering undocumented headers and query parameters Validating API responses Coming soon Fill default response headers Coming soon

Security

Setting up authentication endpoints and methods for you Authenticating endpoints as defined in RAML

Installation

Global

npm install osprey -g

Osprey can be used as a validation proxy with any other API server. Just install the module globally and use the CLI to set up the application endpoint(s) to proxy, as well as the RAML definition to use. Invalid API requests will be blocked before they reach your application server.

osprey -f api.raml -p 3000 -a localhost:8080

Options

-a Application endpoint address (can be fully qualified URLs) and specify multiple, comma-separated addresses

Application endpoint address (can be fully qualified URLs) and specify multiple, comma-separated addresses -f Path to the root RAML definition (E.g. /path/to/api.raml )

Path to the root RAML definition (E.g. ) -p Port number to bind the proxy locally

Locally

npm install osprey --save

Usage

Osprey is normally used as a local node module and is compatible with any library supporting HTTP middleware, including Express and Connect. Just require the module locally and generate the middleware from a RAML definition file.

const osprey = require ( 'osprey' ) const express = require ( 'express' ) const join = require ( 'path' ).join const app = express() const path = join(__dirname, 'assets' , 'api.raml' ) osprey.loadFile(path) .then( function ( middleware ) { app.use(middleware) app.use( function ( err, req, res, next ) { }) app.listen( 3000 ) }) .catch( function ( e ) { console .error( "Error: %s" , e.message); });

Please note: The middleware function does not use the RAML baseUri . Make sure you mount the application under the correct path. E.g. app.use('/v1', middleware) .

Server (Resource Handling)

const wap = require ( 'webapi-parser' ).WebApiParser const model = wap.raml10.parse( '/some/api.raml' ) const handler = osprey.server(model, options) console .log(handler) console .log(handler.ramlUriParameters)

Undefined API requests will always be rejected with a 404.

Options

These are also passed along to osprey-method-handler).

cors Enable CORS by setting to true or an object from cors (default: false )

Enable CORS by setting to or an object from cors (default: ) compression Enable response compression using compression (default: false )

Enable response compression using compression (default: ) notFoundHandler Use a 404 error in middleware to skip over invalid/undefined routes from RAML (default: true )

From Osprey Method Handler:

discardUnknownBodies Discard undefined request bodies (default: true )

Discard undefined request bodies (default: ) discardUnknownQueryParameters Discard undefined query parameters (default: true )

Discard undefined query parameters (default: ) discardUnknownHeaders Discard undefined header parameters (always includes known headers) (default: true )

Discard undefined header parameters (always includes known headers) (default: ) parseBodiesOnWildcard Toggle parsing bodies on wildcard body support (default: false )

Toggle parsing bodies on wildcard body support (default: ) reviver The reviver passed to JSON.parse for JSON endpoints

The reviver passed to JSON.parse for JSON endpoints limit The maximum bytes for XML, JSON and URL-encoded endpoints (default: '100kb' )

The maximum bytes for XML, JSON and URL-encoded endpoints (default: ) parameterLimit The maximum number of URL-encoded parameters (default: 1000 )

The maximum number of URL-encoded parameters (default: ) busboyLimits The limits for Busboy multipart form parsing

If you disable the default "not found" handler, it should be mounted later using osprey.server.notFoundHandler . For example, app.use(osprey.server.notFoundHandler) .

Invalid Headers and Query Parameters

Invalid headers and query parameters are removed from the request. To read them they need to be documented in the RAML definition.

Request Bodies

Request bodies are parsed and validated for you, when you define the schema.

For application/json and application/x-www-form-urlencoded , the data will be an object under req.body . For text/xml , the body is stored as a string under req.body while the parsed XML document is under req.xml (uses LibXMLJS, not included). For multipart/form-data , you will need to attach field and file listeners to the request form (uses Busboy):

app.post( '/users/{userId}' , function ( req, res, next ) { req.form.on( 'field' , function ( name, value ) { console .log(name + '=' + value) }) req.form.on( 'file' , function ( name, stream, filename ) { stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(join(os.tmpDir(), filename))) }) req.form.on( 'error' , next) req.pipe(req.form) })

Headers, Parameters and Query Parameters

All parameters are automatically validated and parsed to the correct types according to the RAML document using webapi-parser and raml-sanitize. URL parameter validation comes with Osprey Router, available using osprey.Router .

const Router = require ( 'osprey' ).Router const utils = require ( './utils' ) const parameters = utils.getUriParameters() const app = new Router() app.use(...) app.get( '/{slug}' , parameters, function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'success' ) }) module .exports = app

You can initialize a Router with ramlUriParameters . This is helpful, since every router collects an object with merged URI parameters. For example, you can combine it with the server middleware to generate a router with your RAML URI parameters:

const handler = osprey.server(model) const router = osprey.Router({ ramlUriParameters : handler.ramlUriParameters }) router.get( '/{userId}' , function ( req, res, next ) {})

Handling Errors

Osprey returns a middleware router instance, so you can mount this within any compatible application and handle errors with the framework. For example, using HTTP with finalhandler (the same module Express uses):

const http = require ( 'http' ) const osprey = require ( 'osprey' ) const finalhandler = require ( 'finalhandler' ) const join = require ( 'path' ).join osprey.loadFile(join(__dirname, 'api.raml' )) .then( function ( middleware ) { http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { middleware(req, res, finalhandler(req, res)) }).listen(process.env.PORT || 3000 ) }) .catch( function ( e ) { console .error( "Error: %s" , e.message); });

Error Types

error.ramlAuthorization = true An unauthorized error containing an array of errors that occured is set on error.authorizationErrors

An unauthorized error containing an array of errors that occured is set on error.ramlValidation = true A request failed validation and an array of validation data is set on error.requestErrors (beware, different types contain different information)

A request failed validation and an array of validation data is set on (beware, different types contain different information) error.ramlNotFound = true A request 404'd because it was not specified in the RAML definition for the API

Add JSON Schemas

JSON schemas can be added to the application for when external JSON references are needed. From osprey-method-handler.

osprey.addJsonSchema(schema, key)

Error Handler

Osprey comes with support for a built-in error handler middleware that formats request errors for APIs. It comes with built-in i18n with some languages already included for certain formats (help us add more!). The default fallback language is en and the default responder renders JSON, XML, HTML and plain text - all options are overridable.

const osprey = require ( 'osprey' ) const app = require ( 'express' )() app.use(osprey.errorHandler( function ( req, res, errors, stack ) { }, 'en' ))

You can override the i18n messages or provide your own by passing a nested object that conforms to the following interface:

interface CustomMessages { [type: string]: { [keyword: string]: { [language: string]: ( error: RequestError ) => string } } }

The request error interface is as follows:

interface RequestError { type : 'json' | 'form' | 'headers' | 'query' | 'xml' | string message : string keyword : string id?: string dataPath?: string data?: any schema?: any detail?: string meta?: { [name: string]: string } }

Want to format your own request errors? If you emit an error with a .status property of "client error" ( 400 - 499 ) and an array of requestErrors , it will automatically be rendered as the API response (using status as the response status code).

Security

osprey.security(model, options)

Osprey accepts an options object that maps object keys to the security scheme name in the RAML definition.

OAuth 2.0

Provided by OAuth2orize and Passport.

securitySchemes: - oauth_2_0: type: OAuth 2.0 settings: authorizationUri: https://example.com/oauth/authorize accessTokenUri: https://example.com/oauth/token authorizationGrants: [ code, token, owner, credentials ] scopes: - profile - history - history_lite - request - request_receipt

OAuth 2.0 can be fairly tricky to enforce on your own. With Osprey, any endpoint with securedBy will automatically be enforced.

Required Options (by grant type)

All authenticateClient exchange.refresh When refresh tokens are used

Code and Token serializeClient deserializeClient authorizeClient sessionKeys ensureLoggedIn Has access to req.session serveAuthorizationPage Has access to req.session

Code grant.code exchange.code

Token grant.token

Credentials exchange.credentials

Owner exchange.owner



The authorization page must submit a POST request to the same URL with the transaction_id and scope properties set (from req.oauth2 ). If the dialog was denied, submit cancel=true with the POST body. If you wish to enable the ability to skip the authorization page (E.g. user already authorized or first-class client), use the immediateAuthorization option.

osprey.security(model, { oauth_2_0 : { accessTokenUri : '/oauth/token' , authorizationUri : '/oauth/authorize' , serializeClient : function ( application, done ) { return done( null , application.id) }, deserializeClient : function ( id, done ) { Client.findById(id, function ( err, client ) { done(err, client) }) }, authorizeClient : function ( clientId, redirectUri, scope, type, done ) { Clients.findOne(clientId, function ( err, client ) { if (err) { return done(err) } if (!client) { return done( null , false ) } if (!client.redirectUri != redirectUri) { return done( null , false ) } return done( null , client, client.redirectUri) }) }, authenticateClient : function ( clientId, clientSecret, done ) { Clients.findOne({ clientId : clientId }, function ( err, client ) { if (err) { return done(err) } if (!client) { return done( null , false ) } if (client.clientSecret != clientSecret) { return done( null , false ) } return done( null , client) }) }, findUserByToken : function ( token, done ) { User.findOne({ token : token }, function ( err, user ) { if (err) { return done(err) } if (!user) { return done( null , false ) } return done( null , user, { scope : 'all' }) }) }, sessionKeys : [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , ...], ensureLoggedIn : function ( req, res, next ) { }, immediateAuthorization : function ( client, user, scope, done ) { return done( null , false ) }, serveAuthorizationPage : function ( req, res ) { res.render( 'dialog' , { transactionId : req.oauth2.transactionID, user : req.user, client : req.oauth2.client }) }, grant : { code : function ( client, redirectUri, user, ares, done ) { AuthorizationCode.create(client.id, redirectUri, user.id, ares.scope, function ( err, code ) { if (err) { return done(err) } done( null , code) }) }, token : function ( client, user, ares, done ) { AccessToken.create(client, user, ares.scope, function ( err, accessToken ) { if (err) { return done(err) } done( null , accessToken ) }) } }, exchange : { code : function ( client, code, redirectUri, done ) { AccessToken.create(client, code, redirectUri, function ( err, accessToken ) { if (err) { return done(err) } done( null , accessToken ) }) }, credentials : function ( client, scope, done ) { AccessToken.create(client, scope, function ( err, accessToken ) { if (err) { return done(err) } done( null , accessToken ) }) }, owner : function ( client, username, password, scope, done ) { AccessToken.create(client, username, password, scope, function ( err, accessToken ) { if (err) { return done(err) } done( null , accessToken ) }) }, refresh : function ( client, refreshToken, scope, done ) { AccessToken.create(client, refreshToken, scope, function ( err, accessToken ) { if (err) { return done(err) } done( null , accessToken ) }) } } } })

Osprey will automatically block requests with invalid scopes, when defined in RAML using the inline option syntax.

/example: securedBy: [oauth_2_0: { scopes: [ ADMINISTRATOR ] } ]

To implement scope validation in your own application, without RAML, use osprey.security.scope('example') and users without the required scope will be rejected.

app.get( '/foo/bar' , osprey.security.scope( 'example' ), function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'hello, world' ) })

Please note: OAuth 2.0 does not (currently) take into account security scheme describedBy of specification.

OAuth 1.0

Coming soon...

Basic Authentication

Provided by Passport-HTTP.

securitySchemes: - basic_auth: type: Basic Authentication

osprey.security(model, { basic_auth : { realm : 'Users' , passReqToCallback : false , validateUser : function ( username, password, done ) { User.findOne({ username : username }, function ( err, user ) { if (err) { return done(err) } if (!user) { return done( null , false ) } if (!user.verifyPassword(password)) { return done( null , false ) } return done( null , user) }) } } })

Digest Authentication

Provided by Passport-HTTP.

securitySchemes: - digest_auth: type: Digest Authentication

osprey.security(model, { digest_auth : { realm : 'Users' , domain : 'example.com' , findUserByUsername : function ( username, done ) { User.findOne({ username : username }, function ( err, user ) { if (err) { return done(err) } if (!user) { return done( null , false ) } return done( null , user, user.password) }) } } })

Custom Security Schemes

To register a custom security scheme, you can pass in your own function.

securitySchemes: - custom_auth: type: x-custom

The function must return an object with a handler and, optionally, a router. The router will be mounted immediately and the handler will be called on every secured route with the secured by options and the RAML path.

osprey.security(model, { custom_auth : function ( scheme, name ) { return { handler : function ( options, path ) { return function ( req, res, next ) { return next() } }, router : function ( req, res, next ) { return next() } } } })

Proxy

osprey.proxy(middleware, addresses)

Pass in an Osprey middleware function with an array of addresses to proxy to and you have a fully-functioning validation and/or security proxy.

License

Apache 2.0