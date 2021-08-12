About | Usage | CLI | API | Goals
Noiseless testing framework
Both tests and assertions are declared via the
o function. Tests should have a description and a body function. A test may have one or more assertions. Assertions should appear inside a test's body function and compare two values.
var o = require("ospec")
o("addition", function() {
o(1 + 1).equals(2)
})
o("subtraction", function() {
o(1 - 1).notEquals(2)
})
Assertions may have descriptions:
o("addition", function() {
o(1 + 1).equals(2)("addition should work")
/* in ES6, the following syntax is also possible
o(1 + 1).equals(2) `addition should work`
*/
})
/* for a failing test, an assertion with a description outputs this:
addition should work
1 should equal 2
Error
at stacktrace/goes/here.js:1:1
*/
Tests may be organized into logical groups using
o.spec
o.spec("math", function() {
o("addition", function() {
o(1 + 1).equals(2)
})
o("subtraction", function() {
o(1 - 1).notEquals(2)
})
})
Group names appear as a breadcrumb trail in test descriptions:
math > addition: 2 should equal 2
Groups can be nested to further organize test groups. Note that tests cannot be nested inside other tests.
o.spec("math", function() {
o.spec("arithmetics", function() {
o("addition", function() {
o(1 + 1).equals(2)
})
o("subtraction", function() {
o(1 - 1).notEquals(2)
})
})
})
The
o.spy() method can be used to create a stub function that keeps track of its call count and received parameters
//code to be tested
function call(cb, arg) {cb(arg)}
//test suite
var o = require("ospec")
o.spec("call()", function() {
o("works", function() {
var spy = o.spy()
call(spy, 1)
o(spy.callCount).equals(1)
o(spy.args[0]).equals(1)
o(spy.calls[0]).deepEquals([1])
})
})
A spy can also wrap other functions, like a decorator:
//code to be tested
var count = 0
function inc() {
count++
}
//test suite
var o = require("ospec")
o.spec("call()", function() {
o("works", function() {
var spy = o.spy(inc)
spy()
o(count).equals(1)
})
})
If a test body function declares a named argument, the test is assumed to be asynchronous, and the argument is a function that must be called exactly one time to signal that the test has completed. As a matter of convention, this argument is typically named
done.
o("setTimeout calls callback", function(done) {
setTimeout(done, 10)
})
Alternativly you can return a promise or even use an async function in tests:
o("promise test", function() {
return new Promise(function(resolve) {
setTimeout(resolve, 10)
})
})
o("promise test", async function() {
await someOtherAsyncFunction()
})
By default, asynchronous tests time out after 200ms. You can change that default for the current test suite and
its children by using the
o.specTimeout(delay) function.
o.spec("a spec that must timeout quickly", function() {
// wait 20ms before bailing out of the tests of this suite and
// its descendants
o.specTimeout(20)
o("some test", function(done) {
setTimeout(done, 10) // this will pass
})
o.spec("a child suite where the delay also applies", function () {
o("some test", function(done) {
setTimeout(done, 30) // this will time out.
})
})
})
o.spec("a spec that uses the default delay", function() {
// ...
})
This can also be changed on a per-test basis using the
o.timeout(delay) function from within a test:
o("setTimeout calls callback", function(done) {
o.timeout(500) //wait 500ms before bailing out of the test
setTimeout(done, 300)
})
Note that the
o.timeout function call must be the first statement in its test. It also works with Promise-returning tests:
o("promise test", function() {
o.timeout(1000)
return someOtherAsyncFunctionThatTakes900ms()
})
o("promise test", async function() {
o.timeout(1000)
await someOtherAsyncFunctionThatTakes900ms()
})
Asynchronous tests generate an assertion that succeeds upon calling
done or fails on timeout with the error message
async test timed out.
before,
after,
beforeEach,
afterEach hooks
These hooks can be declared when it's necessary to setup and clean up state for a test or group of tests. The
before and
after hooks run once each per test group, whereas the
beforeEach and
afterEach hooks run for every test.
o.spec("math", function() {
var acc
o.beforeEach(function() {
acc = 0
})
o("addition", function() {
acc += 1
o(acc).equals(1)
})
o("subtraction", function() {
acc -= 1
o(acc).equals(-1)
})
})
It's strongly recommended to ensure that
beforeEach hooks always overwrite all shared variables, and avoid
if/else logic, memoization, undo routines inside
beforeEach hooks.
Like tests, hooks can also be asynchronous. Tests that are affected by asynchronous hooks will wait for the hooks to complete before running.
o.spec("math", function() {
var acc
o.beforeEach(function(done) {
setTimeout(function() {
acc = 0
done()
})
})
//tests only run after async hooks complete
o("addition", function() {
acc += 1
o(acc).equals(1)
})
o("subtraction", function() {
acc -= 1
o(acc).equals(-1)
})
})
One or more tests can be temporarily made to run exclusively by calling
o.only() instead of
o. This is useful when troubleshooting regressions, to zero-in on a failing test, and to avoid saturating console log w/ irrelevant debug information.
o.spec("math", function() {
// will not run
o("addition", function() {
o(1 + 1).equals(2)
})
// this test will be run, regardless of how many groups there are
o.only("subtraction", function() {
o(1 - 1).notEquals(2)
})
// will not run
o("multiplication", function() {
o(2 * 2).equals(4)
})
// this test will be run, regardless of how many groups there are
o.only("division", function() {
o(6 / 2).notEquals(2)
})
})
//define a test
o("addition", function() {
o(1 + 1).equals(2)
})
//run the suite
o.run()
The
o.new() method can be used to create new instances of ospec, which can be run in parallel. Note that each instance will report independently, and there's no aggregation of results.
var _o = o.new('optional name')
_o("a test", function() {
_o(1).equals(1)
})
_o.run()
Create a script in your package.json:
"scripts": {
"test": "ospec",
...
}
...and run it from the command line:
npm test
NOTE:
o.run() is automatically called by the cli - no need to call it in your test code.
Running ospec without arguments is equivalent to running
ospec '**/tests/**/*.js'. In english, this tells ospec to evaluate all
*.js files in any sub-folder named
tests/ (the
node_modules folder is always excluded).
If you wish to change this behavior, just provide one or more glob match patterns:
ospec '**/spec/**/*.js' '**/*.spec.js'
You can also provide ignore patterns (note: always add
--ignore AFTER match patterns):
ospec --ignore 'folder1/**' 'folder2/**'
Finally, you may choose to load files or modules before any tests run (note: always add
--preload AFTER match patterns):
ospec --preload esm
Here's an example of mixing them all together:
ospec '**/*.test.js' --ignore 'folder1/**' --preload esm ./my-file.js
For Node.js versions >= 13.2,
ospec supports both ES6 modules and CommonJS packages out of the box.
--preload esm is thus not needed in that case.
ospec comes with an executable named
ospec. npm auto-installs local binaries to
./node_modules/.bin/. You can run ospec by running
./node_modules/.bin/ospec from your project root, but there are more convenient methods to do so that we will soon describe.
ospec doesn't work when installed globally (
npm install -g). Using global scripts is generally a bad idea since you can end up with different, incompatible versions of the same package installed locally and globally.
Here are different ways of running ospec from the command line. This knowledge applies to not just ospec, but any locally installed npm binary.
If you're using a recent version of npm (v5+), you can use run
npx ospec from your project folder.
Otherwise, to work around this limitation, you can use
npm-run which enables one to run the binaries of locally installed packages.
npm install npm-run -g
Then, from a project that has ospec installed as a (dev) dependency:
npm-run ospec
If you understand how your system's PATH works (e.g. for OSX), then you can add the following to your PATH...
export PATH=./node_modules/.bin:$PATH
...and you'll be able to run
ospec without npx, npm, etc. This one-time setup will also work with other binaries across all your node projects, as long as you run binaries from the root of your projects.
Square brackets denote optional arguments
Defines a group of tests. Groups are optional
Defines a test.
If an argument is defined for the
assertions function, the test is deemed to be asynchronous, and the argument is required to be called exactly one time.
Starts an assertion. There are six types of assertion:
equals,
notEquals,
deepEquals,
notDeepEquals,
throws,
notThrows.
Assertions have this form:
o(actualValue).equals(expectedValue)
As a matter of convention, the actual value should be the first argument and the expected value should be the second argument in an assertion.
Assertions can also accept an optional description curried parameter:
o(actualValue).equals(expectedValue)("this is a description for this assertion")
Assertion descriptions can be simplified using ES6 tagged template string syntax:
o(actualValue).equals(expectedValue) `this is a description for this assertion`
Asserts that two values are strictly equal (
===)
Asserts that two values are strictly not equal (
!==)
Asserts that two values are recursively equal
Asserts that two values are not recursively equal
Asserts that a function throws an instance of the provided constructo
Asserts that a function throws an Error with the provided message
Asserts that a function does not throw an instance of the provided constructor
Asserts that a function does not throw an Error with the provided message
Defines code to be run at the beginning of a test group
If an argument is defined for the
setup function, this hook is deemed to be asynchronous, and the argument is required to be called exactly one time.
Defines code to be run at the end of a test group
If an argument is defined for the
teardown function, this hook is deemed to be asynchronous, and the argument is required to be called exactly one time.
Defines code to be run before each test in a group
If an argument is defined for the
setup function, this hook is deemed to be asynchronous, and the argument is required to be called exactly one time.
Defines code to be run after each test in a group
If an argument is defined for the
teardown function, this hook is deemed to be asynchronous, and the argument is required to be called exactly one time.
Declares that only a single test should be run, instead of all of them
Returns a function that records the number of times it gets called, and its arguments
The number of times the function has been called
The arguments that were passed to the function in the last time it was called
Runs the test suite. By default passing test results are printed using
console.log and failing test results are printed using
console.error.
If you have custom continuous integration needs then you can use a reporter to process test result data yourself.
If running in Node.js, ospec will call
process.exit after reporting
results by default. If you specify a reporter, ospec will not do this
and allow your reporter to respond to results in its own way.
The default reporter used by
o.run() when none are provided. Returns the number of failures, doesn't exit Node.js by itself. It expects an array of test result data as argument.
Returns a new instance of ospec. Useful if you want to run more than one test suite concurrently
var $o = o.new()
$o("a test", function() {
$o(1).equals(1)
})
$o.run()
When an error is thrown some tests may be skipped. See the "run time model" for a detailed description of the bailout mechanism.
Test results are available by reference for integration purposes. You
can use custom reporters in
o.run() to process these results.
o.run(function(results) {
// results is an array
results.forEach(function(result) {
// ...
})
})
true if the assertion passed.
false if the assertion failed.
null if the assertion was incomplete (
o("partial assertion) // and that's it).
The
Error object explaining the reason behind a failure. If the assertion failed, the stack will point to the actuall error. If the assertion did pass or was incomplete, this field is identical to
result.testError.
An
Error object whose stack points to the test definition that wraps the assertion. Useful as a fallback because in some async cases the main may not point to test code.
If an exception was thrown inside the corresponding test, this will equal that Error's
message. Otherwise, this will be a preformatted message in SVO form. More specifically,
${subject}\n${verb}\n${object}.
As an example, the following test's result message will be
"false\nshould equal\ntrue".
o.spec("message", function() {
o(false).equals(true)
})
If you specify an assertion description, that description will appear two lines above the subject.
o.spec("message", function() {
o(false).equals(true)("Candyland") // result.message === "Candyland\n\nfalse\nshould equal\ntrue"
})
A
>-separated string showing the structure of the test specification.
In the below example,
result.context would be
testing > rocks.
o.spec("testing", function() {
o.spec("rocks", function() {
o(false).equals(true)
})
})
o("description", function test() {}).
o.before(),
o.after().
o.beforeEach() and
o.afterEach()
beforeEach and
afterEach hooks form a streak. The
beforeEach hooks run outermost first, the
afterEach run outermost last. The hooks are optional, and are tied at test-definition time in the
o.spec() calls that enclose the test.
before hook and one
after hook. Each component is optional. Specs are defined with the
o.spec("spec name", function specDef() {}) calls.
For a given instance, an
ospec run goes through three phases:
1) tests definition 1) tests execution and results accumulation 1) results presentation
This phase is synchronous.
o.spec("spec name", function specDef() {}),
o("test name", function test() {}) and hooks calls generate a tree of specs and tests.
At test execution time, for each spec, the
before hook is called if present, then nested specs the streak of each test, in definition order, then the
after hook, if present.
Test and hooks may contain assertions, which will populate the
results array.
Once all tests have run or timed out, the results are presented.
While some testing libraries consider error thrown as assertions failure,
ospec treats them as super-failures. Throwing will cause the current spec to be aborted, avoiding what can otherwise end up as pages of errors. What this means depends on when the error is thrown. Specifically:
before hook will cause the streaks and nested specs to be ignored. The
after hook will run.
after hook of the spec will run.
beforeEach hook of a streak, causes the streak to be hollowed out. Hooks defined in nested scopes and the actual test will not run. However, the
afterEach hook corresponding to the one that crashed will run, as will those defined in outer scopes.
For every error thrown, a "bail out" failure is reported.
Explicitly disallowing modularity and configuration in test-space has a few benefits:
