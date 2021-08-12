ospec

About | Usage | CLI | API | Goals

Noiseless testing framework

About

~580 LOC including the CLI runner

terser and faster test code than with mocha, jasmine or tape

test code reads like bullet points

assertion code follows SVO structure in present tense for terseness and readability

supports: test grouping assertions spies equals , notEquals , deepEquals and notDeepEquals assertion types before / after / beforeEach / afterEach hooks test exclusivity (i.e. .only ) async tests and hooks

explicitly regulates test-space configuration to encourage focus on testing, and to provide uniform test suites across projects

Usage

Single tests

Both tests and assertions are declared via the o function. Tests should have a description and a body function. A test may have one or more assertions. Assertions should appear inside a test's body function and compare two values.

var o = require ( "ospec" ) o( "addition" , function ( ) { o( 1 + 1 ).equals( 2 ) }) o( "subtraction" , function ( ) { o( 1 - 1 ).notEquals( 2 ) })

Assertions may have descriptions:

o( "addition" , function ( ) { o( 1 + 1 ).equals( 2 )( "addition should work" ) })

Grouping tests

Tests may be organized into logical groups using o.spec

o.spec( "math" , function ( ) { o( "addition" , function ( ) { o( 1 + 1 ).equals( 2 ) }) o( "subtraction" , function ( ) { o( 1 - 1 ).notEquals( 2 ) }) })

Group names appear as a breadcrumb trail in test descriptions: math > addition: 2 should equal 2

Nested test groups

Groups can be nested to further organize test groups. Note that tests cannot be nested inside other tests.

o.spec( "math" , function ( ) { o.spec( "arithmetics" , function ( ) { o( "addition" , function ( ) { o( 1 + 1 ).equals( 2 ) }) o( "subtraction" , function ( ) { o( 1 - 1 ).notEquals( 2 ) }) }) })

Callback test

The o.spy() method can be used to create a stub function that keeps track of its call count and received parameters

function call ( cb, arg ) {cb(arg)} var o = require ( "ospec" ) o.spec( "call()" , function ( ) { o( "works" , function ( ) { var spy = o.spy() call(spy, 1 ) o(spy.callCount).equals( 1 ) o(spy.args[ 0 ]).equals( 1 ) o(spy.calls[ 0 ]).deepEquals([ 1 ]) }) })

A spy can also wrap other functions, like a decorator:

var count = 0 function inc ( ) { count++ } var o = require ( "ospec" ) o.spec( "call()" , function ( ) { o( "works" , function ( ) { var spy = o.spy(inc) spy() o(count).equals( 1 ) }) })

Asynchronous tests

If a test body function declares a named argument, the test is assumed to be asynchronous, and the argument is a function that must be called exactly one time to signal that the test has completed. As a matter of convention, this argument is typically named done .

o( "setTimeout calls callback" , function ( done ) { setTimeout(done, 10 ) })

Alternativly you can return a promise or even use an async function in tests:

o( "promise test" , function ( ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve ) { setTimeout(resolve, 10 ) }) })

o( "promise test" , async function ( ) { await someOtherAsyncFunction() })

Timeout delays

By default, asynchronous tests time out after 200ms. You can change that default for the current test suite and its children by using the o.specTimeout(delay) function.

o.spec( "a spec that must timeout quickly" , function ( ) { o.specTimeout( 20 ) o( "some test" , function ( done ) { setTimeout(done, 10 ) }) o.spec( "a child suite where the delay also applies" , function ( ) { o( "some test" , function ( done ) { setTimeout(done, 30 ) }) }) }) o.spec( "a spec that uses the default delay" , function ( ) { })

This can also be changed on a per-test basis using the o.timeout(delay) function from within a test:

o( "setTimeout calls callback" , function ( done ) { o.timeout( 500 ) setTimeout(done, 300 ) })

Note that the o.timeout function call must be the first statement in its test. It also works with Promise-returning tests:

o( "promise test" , function ( ) { o.timeout( 1000 ) return someOtherAsyncFunctionThatTakes900ms() })

o( "promise test" , async function ( ) { o.timeout( 1000 ) await someOtherAsyncFunctionThatTakes900ms() })

Asynchronous tests generate an assertion that succeeds upon calling done or fails on timeout with the error message async test timed out .

before , after , beforeEach , afterEach hooks

These hooks can be declared when it's necessary to setup and clean up state for a test or group of tests. The before and after hooks run once each per test group, whereas the beforeEach and afterEach hooks run for every test.

o.spec( "math" , function ( ) { var acc o.beforeEach( function ( ) { acc = 0 }) o( "addition" , function ( ) { acc += 1 o(acc).equals( 1 ) }) o( "subtraction" , function ( ) { acc -= 1 o(acc).equals( -1 ) }) })

It's strongly recommended to ensure that beforeEach hooks always overwrite all shared variables, and avoid if/else logic, memoization, undo routines inside beforeEach hooks.

Asynchronous hooks

Like tests, hooks can also be asynchronous. Tests that are affected by asynchronous hooks will wait for the hooks to complete before running.

o.spec( "math" , function ( ) { var acc o.beforeEach( function ( done ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { acc = 0 done() }) }) o( "addition" , function ( ) { acc += 1 o(acc).equals( 1 ) }) o( "subtraction" , function ( ) { acc -= 1 o(acc).equals( -1 ) }) })

Running only some tests

One or more tests can be temporarily made to run exclusively by calling o.only() instead of o . This is useful when troubleshooting regressions, to zero-in on a failing test, and to avoid saturating console log w/ irrelevant debug information.

o.spec( "math" , function ( ) { o( "addition" , function ( ) { o( 1 + 1 ).equals( 2 ) }) o.only( "subtraction" , function ( ) { o( 1 - 1 ).notEquals( 2 ) }) o( "multiplication" , function ( ) { o( 2 * 2 ).equals( 4 ) }) o.only( "division" , function ( ) { o( 6 / 2 ).notEquals( 2 ) }) })

Running the test suite

o( "addition" , function ( ) { o( 1 + 1 ).equals( 2 ) }) o.run()

Running test suites concurrently

The o.new() method can be used to create new instances of ospec, which can be run in parallel. Note that each instance will report independently, and there's no aggregation of results.

var _o = o.new( 'optional name' ) _o( "a test" , function ( ) { _o( 1 ).equals( 1 ) }) _o.run()

Command Line Interface

Create a script in your package.json:

"scripts" : { "test" : "ospec" , ... }

...and run it from the command line:

npm test

NOTE: o.run() is automatically called by the cli - no need to call it in your test code.

CLI Options

Running ospec without arguments is equivalent to running ospec '**/tests/**/*.js' . In english, this tells ospec to evaluate all *.js files in any sub-folder named tests/ (the node_modules folder is always excluded).

If you wish to change this behavior, just provide one or more glob match patterns:

ospec '**/spec/**/*.js' '**/*.spec.js'

You can also provide ignore patterns (note: always add --ignore AFTER match patterns):

ospec --ignore 'folder1/**' 'folder2/**'

Finally, you may choose to load files or modules before any tests run (note: always add --preload AFTER match patterns):

ospec --preload esm

Here's an example of mixing them all together:

ospec '**/*.test.js' --ignore 'folder1/**' --preload esm ./my-file.js

native mjs and module support

For Node.js versions >= 13.2, ospec supports both ES6 modules and CommonJS packages out of the box. --preload esm is thus not needed in that case.

Run ospec directly from the command line

ospec comes with an executable named ospec . npm auto-installs local binaries to ./node_modules/.bin/ . You can run ospec by running ./node_modules/.bin/ospec from your project root, but there are more convenient methods to do so that we will soon describe.

ospec doesn't work when installed globally ( npm install -g ). Using global scripts is generally a bad idea since you can end up with different, incompatible versions of the same package installed locally and globally.

Here are different ways of running ospec from the command line. This knowledge applies to not just ospec, but any locally installed npm binary.

npx

If you're using a recent version of npm (v5+), you can use run npx ospec from your project folder.

If you're using a recent version of npm (v5+), you can use run npx ospec from your project folder.

Otherwise, to work around this limitation, you can use npm-run which enables one to run the binaries of locally installed packages.

npm install npm-run -g

Then, from a project that has ospec installed as a (dev) dependency:

npm-run ospec

PATH

If you understand how your system's PATH works (e.g. for OSX), then you can add the following to your PATH...

export PATH=./node_modules/.bin:$PATH

...and you'll be able to run ospec without npx, npm, etc. This one-time setup will also work with other binaries across all your node projects, as long as you run binaries from the root of your projects.

API

Square brackets denote optional arguments

void o.spec(String title, Function tests)

Defines a group of tests. Groups are optional

void o(String title, Function([Function done]) assertions)

Defines a test.

If an argument is defined for the assertions function, the test is deemed to be asynchronous, and the argument is required to be called exactly one time.

Assertion o(any value)

Starts an assertion. There are six types of assertion: equals , notEquals , deepEquals , notDeepEquals , throws , notThrows .

Assertions have this form:

o(actualValue).equals(expectedValue)

As a matter of convention, the actual value should be the first argument and the expected value should be the second argument in an assertion.

Assertions can also accept an optional description curried parameter:

o(actualValue).equals(expectedValue)( "this is a description for this assertion" )

Assertion descriptions can be simplified using ES6 tagged template string syntax:

o(actualValue).equals(expectedValue) `this is a description for this assertion`

Asserts that two values are strictly equal ( === )

Asserts that two values are strictly not equal ( !== )

Asserts that two values are recursively equal

Asserts that two values are not recursively equal

Asserts that a function throws an instance of the provided constructo

Asserts that a function throws an Error with the provided message

Asserts that a function does not throw an instance of the provided constructor

Asserts that a function does not throw an Error with the provided message

void o.before(Function([Function done]) setup)

Defines code to be run at the beginning of a test group

If an argument is defined for the setup function, this hook is deemed to be asynchronous, and the argument is required to be called exactly one time.

void o.after(Function([Function done) teardown)

Defines code to be run at the end of a test group

If an argument is defined for the teardown function, this hook is deemed to be asynchronous, and the argument is required to be called exactly one time.

void o.beforeEach(Function([Function done]) setup)

Defines code to be run before each test in a group

If an argument is defined for the setup function, this hook is deemed to be asynchronous, and the argument is required to be called exactly one time.

void o.afterEach(Function([Function done]) teardown)

Defines code to be run after each test in a group

If an argument is defined for the teardown function, this hook is deemed to be asynchronous, and the argument is required to be called exactly one time.

void o.only(String title, Function([Function done]) assertions)

Declares that only a single test should be run, instead of all of them

Function o.spy([Function fn])

Returns a function that records the number of times it gets called, and its arguments

Number o.spy().callCount

The number of times the function has been called

The arguments that were passed to the function in the last time it was called

void o.run([Function reporter])

Runs the test suite. By default passing test results are printed using console.log and failing test results are printed using console.error .

If you have custom continuous integration needs then you can use a reporter to process test result data yourself.

If running in Node.js, ospec will call process.exit after reporting results by default. If you specify a reporter, ospec will not do this and allow your reporter to respond to results in its own way.

Number o.report(results)

The default reporter used by o.run() when none are provided. Returns the number of failures, doesn't exit Node.js by itself. It expects an array of test result data as argument.

Function o.new()

Returns a new instance of ospec. Useful if you want to run more than one test suite concurrently

var $o = o.new() $o( "a test" , function ( ) { $o( 1 ).equals( 1 ) }) $o.run()

throwing Errors

When an error is thrown some tests may be skipped. See the "run time model" for a detailed description of the bailout mechanism.

Result data

Test results are available by reference for integration purposes. You can use custom reporters in o.run() to process these results.

o.run( function ( results ) { results.forEach( function ( result ) { }) })

true if the assertion passed.

if the assertion passed. false if the assertion failed.

if the assertion failed. null if the assertion was incomplete ( o("partial assertion) // and that's it ).

Error result.error

The Error object explaining the reason behind a failure. If the assertion failed, the stack will point to the actuall error. If the assertion did pass or was incomplete, this field is identical to result.testError .

Error result.testError

An Error object whose stack points to the test definition that wraps the assertion. Useful as a fallback because in some async cases the main may not point to test code.

String result.message

If an exception was thrown inside the corresponding test, this will equal that Error's message . Otherwise, this will be a preformatted message in SVO form. More specifically, ${subject}

${verb}

${object} .

As an example, the following test's result message will be "false

should equal

true" .

o.spec( "message" , function ( ) { o( false ).equals( true ) })

If you specify an assertion description, that description will appear two lines above the subject.

o.spec( "message" , function ( ) { o( false ).equals( true )( "Candyland" ) })

String result.context

A > -separated string showing the structure of the test specification. In the below example, result.context would be testing > rocks .

o.spec( "testing" , function ( ) { o.spec( "rocks" , function ( ) { o( false ).equals( true ) }) })

Run time model

Definitions

A test is the function passed to o("description", function test() {}) .

is the function passed to . A hook is a function passed to o.before() , o.after() . o.beforeEach() and o.afterEach()

is a function passed to , . and A task designates either a test or a hook.

designates either a test or a hook. A given test and its associated beforeEach and afterEach hooks form a streak . The beforeEach hooks run outermost first, the afterEach run outermost last. The hooks are optional, and are tied at test-definition time in the o.spec() calls that enclose the test.

and hooks form a . The hooks run outermost first, the run outermost last. The hooks are optional, and are tied at test-definition time in the calls that enclose the test. A spec is a collection of streaks, specs, one before hook and one after hook. Each component is optional. Specs are defined with the o.spec("spec name", function specDef() {}) calls.

The phases of an ospec run

For a given instance, an ospec run goes through three phases:

1) tests definition 1) tests execution and results accumulation 1) results presentation

Tests definition

This phase is synchronous. o.spec("spec name", function specDef() {}) , o("test name", function test() {}) and hooks calls generate a tree of specs and tests.

Test execution and results accumulation

At test execution time, for each spec, the before hook is called if present, then nested specs the streak of each test, in definition order, then the after hook, if present.

Test and hooks may contain assertions, which will populate the results array.

Results presentation

Once all tests have run or timed out, the results are presented.

Throwing errors and spec bail out

While some testing libraries consider error thrown as assertions failure, ospec treats them as super-failures. Throwing will cause the current spec to be aborted, avoiding what can otherwise end up as pages of errors. What this means depends on when the error is thrown. Specifically:

A syntax error in a file causes the file to be ignored by the runner.

At test-definition time: An error thrown at the root of a file will cause subsequent tests and specs to be ignored An error thrown in a spec definition will cause the spec to be ignored.

At test-execution time: An error thrown in the before hook will cause the streaks and nested specs to be ignored. The after hook will run. An error thrown in a task... ...prevents further streaks and nested specs in the current spec from running. The after hook of the spec will run. ...if thrown in a beforeEach hook of a streak, causes the streak to be hollowed out. Hooks defined in nested scopes and the actual test will not run. However, the afterEach hook corresponding to the one that crashed will run, as will those defined in outer scopes.



For every error thrown, a "bail out" failure is reported.

Goals

Do the most common things that the mocha/chai/sinon triad does without having to install 3 different libraries and several dozen dependencies

Disallow configuration in test-space: Disallow ability to pick between API styles (BDD/TDD/Qunit, assert/should/expect, etc) Disallow ability to add custom assertion types Provide a default simple reporter

Make assertion code terse, readable and self-descriptive

Have as few assertion types as possible for a workable usage pattern

Explicitly disallowing modularity and configuration in test-space has a few benefits: