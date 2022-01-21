An Awesome [/osom/] Object Data Modeling. Inspired in mongoose but Database Agnostic.
$ npm install osom --save
const osom = require('osom')
function trim (str) {
return str.trim()
}
function isValidTitle (str) {
return str.length > 0
}
// setup your schema
const schema = {
title: {
type: String,
validate: isValidTitle,
transform: [trim]
},
category: String,
type: String,
source: String,
link: String,
createdAt: String,
updatedAt: String
}
// create validator based on schemas
const validator = osom(schema)
// validate it!
validator({ title: ' 23 ' }) // => {title: '23'}
osom(schema, [global])
where:
schema: It represents a set of rules (one per each key) that will be used for validate an object.
global (optional): It brings you the possibility to declare global rules definition as helper to avoid write repetitive code.
After that, you will have a validator
function that you can invoke passing the object to be validate.
The most common use case is validate the
type of something.
If you are only interested in the
type, you can provide a simple schema like:
const simpleSchema = {
age: Number
}
Where
key is the name of the rule and
value the
type of it.
The basic mode is a simplification of the advanced mode for the most common use case.
While in basic mode only is possible setup
type, in advanced mode you can setup more things providing a configurable
object.
Each key of the object represent a rule . It's possible setup different things in the same rule.
Type:
function
As in basic mode, it specifies the
type of the output value:
const schema = {
age: {
type: Number
}
}
Internally it uses chaste. This makes easy casting compatible types:
const schema = {
age: {
type: Number
}
}
const validator = osom(schema)
validator({ age: '23' }) // => {age: 23}
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
It enable/disable type casting.
An
TypeError will be throwed under different
type evaluation.
const schema = {
age: {
type: String,
casting: false
}
}
const validator = osom(schema)
validator({ age: '23' }) // => TypeError("Expected a {string} for 'age'.")
Type:
boolean|
string
Default:
false
It marks a rule as required field and throws
TypeError if value for the field is not present.
Additionally is possible provide a custom error message. For do it, pass an
String.
const schema = {
age: {
type: String,
required: 'sorry but you must provide an age.'
}
}
const validator = osom(schema)
validator({}) // => TypeError("sorry but you must provide an age")
Type:
string|
object|
number|
boolean|
function
Default:
null
It sets a default value if
nill value as input is provided.
Additionally you can provide a
function for set a dynamic value:
const schema = {
age: {
type: Number, default: function () { return 23 }
}
}
const validator = osom(schema)
validator({}) // => { age: 23 }
Type:
function|
array
Default:
[]
It transforms the input value.
The Methods provided in the
array are applied as pipeline (the input of the second is the output of the first).
function trim (str) {
return str.trim()
}
const schema = {
age: {
type: String,
transform: [trim]
}
}
const validator = osom(schema)
validator({ age: ' 23 ' }) // => { age: '23' }
Type:
function|
object
Default:
null
It set up a
function that will be exec to validate the input value.
If it fails, it throws
TypeError.
const schema = {
age: {
type: String,
validate: function (v) {
return v === '23'
}
}
}
const validator = osom(schema)
validator({ age: 25 }) // => TypeError("Fail '25' validation for 'age'.")
Providing a object brings you the possibility set up a custom error message:
const schema = {
age: {
type: String,
validate: {
validator: function (v) {
return v === '23'
},
message: 'expected a millenial value instead of %s!'
}
}
}
const validator = osom(schema)
validator({ age: 25 }) // => TypeError("expected a millenial value instead of 25!")
While is possible provide specific setup per each rule, also is possible provide them as global to apply to all rules.
This minimizes the schemas definitions.
function trim (str) {
return str.trim()
}
const schema = {
age: {
type: String
}
}
const globalFields = {
transform: [trim]
}
const validator = osom(schema, globalFields)
validator({ age: ' 23 ' }) // => {age: '23'}
No problem if later you need to avoid it for a specific case.
function trim (str) {
return str.trim()
}
const schema = {
age: {
type: String,
transform: []
}
}
const globalFields = {
transform: [trim]
}
const validator = osom(schema, globalFields)
validator({ age: ' 23 ' }) // => {age: ' 23 '}
This library works synchronously.
However, you can use it comfortably in a async workflow transforming the interface into a callback/promise style.
For example, consider use async#asyncify for do it. we could have a
schema.js file like:
const schema = osom({
title: {
type: String,
validate: isValidTitle,
transform: [trim]
},
category: String,
type: String,
source: String,
link: String,
createdAt: String,
updatedAt: String
})
module.exports = async.asyncify(schema)
module.exports.sync = schema
Then you only need use it into a async workflow:
const schema = require('./schema')
schema(data, function (validationError, instance) {
/** do something */
})
Be careful: this transformation doesn't mean that the function works now asynchronously; Just is converting
try-catch interface into
callback(err, data).
MIT © Kiko Beats