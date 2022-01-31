Oso is a batteries-included framework for building authorization in your application.
With Oso, you can:
Oso offers libraries for Node.js, Python, Go, Rust, Ruby, and Java.
Our latest creation Oso Cloud (Preview) makes authorization across services as easy as oso.authorize(user, action, resource). Learn about it.
If you have any questions on Oso or authorization more generally, you can join our engineering team & hundreds of other developers using Oso in our community Slack:
We'd love to hear about your use case and experience with Oso. Share your story in our Success Stories issue or fill out this form for some Oso swag.
Oso's Rust core is developed against Rust's latest stable release.
Oso's language libraries can be developed without touching the Rust core, but you will still need the Rust stable toolchain installed in order to build the core.
To build the WebAssembly core for the Node.js library, you will need to have
wasm-pack installed and available on your system PATH.
To work on a language library, you will need to meet the following version requirements:
See: CONTRIBUTING.md.
If you want to work on the Oso codebase full-time, visit our jobs page.
See: LICENSE.