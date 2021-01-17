Flexible Javascript library for working with OpenStreetMap data.
Provides bindings to the libosmium C++ library.
If you want top performance use libosmium directly in C++. These node-osmium
bindings, due to the expense of passing objects from C++ to Javascript, are
much slower than working in C++ directly. Consider
node-osmium only for small
extracts and prototyping. For large extracts or planet processing we recommend
leveraging the libosmium C++ API
instead of using node-osmium.
@springmeyer and @joto are maintaining node-osmium but not actively adding features. We will consider pull requests adding features only when they come with very solid tests, add very clear value to the bindings, and seem easy to maintain.
-std=c++11 (>= clang++ 3.6 || >= g++ 4.8)
If you have problems compiling, install the dependencies for libosmium first and make sure it works. Then you should be able to get node-osmium to compile.
By default, binaries are provided and no external dependencies or compile is needed.
Just do:
npm install osmium
We currently provide binaries for 64 bit OS X and 64 bit Linux. Running
npm install on other platforms will fall back to a source compile (see
Developing below for build details).
See the tutorial for an introduction. There are some demo
applications in the 'demo' directory. See the README.md
there. You can also have a look at the tests in the
test directory.
If you wish to develop on
node-osmium you can check out the code and then
build like:
git clone https://github.com/osmcode/node-osmium.git
cd node-osmium
make
Use
make debug to build with debug information. Use
make coverage to build
with code coverage.
Use
make VERBOSE=1 to output compiler calls used etc.
npm install mocha
make test
node-osmium is available under the Boost Software License. See LICENSE.txt for details.
Please open bug reports on https://github.com/osmcode/node-osmium/issues. You can ask questions on the OSM developer mailing list or on OFTC net IRC channel #osm-dev.