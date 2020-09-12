OSM Buildings is a JavaScript library for showing building geometry on interactive maps.
Example: https://osmbuildings.org/
The standalone WebGL version odf OSM Buildings is located here: https://github.com/OSMBuildings/OSMBuildings
There is also documentation of OSM Buildings Server side: https://github.com/kekscom/osmbuildings/blob/master/docs/server.md
It's safe use the master branch for production.
For further information visit https://osmbuildings.org or report issues here on Github.
Link Leaflet and OSM Buildings files in your HTML head section.
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.6.0/dist/leaflet.css"/>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.6.0/dist/leaflet.js"></script>
<script src="OSMBuildings-Leaflet.js"></script>
</head>
Initialize the map engine and add a map tile layer.
Position is set to Berlin at zoom level 17, I'm using Mapbox tiles here.
var map = new L.Map('map').setView([52.52020, 13.37570], 17);
new L.TileLayer('https://{s}.tiles.mapbox.com/v3/<YOUR KEY HERE>/{z}/{x}/{y}.png',
{ attribution: 'Map tiles © <a href="https://mapbox.com">Mapbox</a>', maxZoom: 17 }).addTo(map);
Add the buildings layer.
new OSMBuildings(map).load();
As a popular alternative, you could pass a GeoJSON FeatureCollection object.
Geometry types Polygon, Multipolygon and GeometryCollection are supported.
Make sure the building coordinates are projected in EPSG:4326.
Height units m, ft, yd, mi are accepted, no given unit defaults to meters.
var geoJSON = {
"type": "FeatureCollection",
"features": [{
"type": "Feature",
"id": 134,
"geometry": {
"type": "Polygon",
"coordinates": [[
[13.37356, 52.52064],
[13.37350, 52.51971],
[13.37664, 52.51973],
[13.37594, 52.52062],
[13.37356, 52.52064]
]]
},
"properties": {
"wallColor": "rgb(255,0,0)",
"roofColor": "rgb(255,128,0)",
"height": 500,
"minHeight": 0
}
}]
};
new OSMBuildings(map).set(geoJSON);
Link OpenLayers and OSM Buildings files in your HTML head section.
<head>
<script src="http://www.openlayers.org/api/OpenLayers.js"></script>
<script src="OSMBuildings-OpenLayers.js"></script>
</head>
Initialize the map engine and add a map tile layer.
Position is set to Berlin at zoom level 17.
var map = new OpenLayers.Map('map');
map.addControl(new OpenLayers.Control.LayerSwitcher());
var osm = new OpenLayers.Layer.OSM();
map.addLayer(osm);
map.setCenter(
new OpenLayers.LonLat(13.37570, 52.52020)
.transform(
new OpenLayers.Projection('EPSG:4326'),
map.getProjectionObject()
),
17
);
Add the buildings layer.
new OSMBuildings(map).load();
|Constructor
|Description
|new OSMBuildings(map)
|Initializes the buildings layer for a given map engine.
Currently Leaflet and OpenLayers are supported.
Constants
|Option
|Type
|Description
|ATTRIBUTION
|String
|Holds OSM Buildings copyright information.
|VERSION
|String
|Holds current version information.
Methods
|Method
|Description
|style({Object})
|Set default styles. See below for details.
|date(new Date(2017, 15, 1, 10, 30)))
|Set date/time for shadow projection.
|each({Function})
|A callback wrapper to override each feature's properties on read. Return false in order to skip a particular feature.
Callback receives a feature object as argument.
|click({Function})
|A callback wrapper to handle click events on features.
Callback receives an object { featureId{number,string}, lat{float}, lon{float} } as argument.
|set({GeoJSON FeatureCollection})
|Just add GeoJSON data to your map.
|load({Provider})
|Without parameter, it loads OpenStreetMap data tiles via an OSM Buildings proxy. This proxy enables transparent data filtering and caching. Interface of such provider is to be published.
Styles
|Option
|Type
|Description
|color/wallColor
|String
|Defines the objects default primary color. I.e. #ffcc00, rgb(255,200,200), rgba(255,200,200,0.9)
|roofColor
|String
|Defines the objects default roof color.
|shadows
|Boolean
|Enables or disables shadow rendering, default: enabled
|GeoJSON property
|OSM Tags
|height
|height, building:height, levels, building:levels
|minHeight
|min_height, building:min_height, min_level, building:min_level
|color/wallColor
|building:color, building:colour
|material
|building:material, building:facade:material, building:cladding
|roofColor
|roof:color, roof:colour, building:roof:color, building:roof:colour
|roofMaterial
|roof:material, building:roof:material
|shape
|building:shape[=cylinder,sphere]
|roofShape
|roof:shape[=dome]
|roofHeight
|roof:height