Openstreetmap static maps is a nodejs lib, CLI and server open source inspired on google static map service
Here you have a demo. Also a dynamic version of the demo, for testing purposes.
sudo npm i -g osm-static-maps
osmsm --help
osmsm -g '{"type":"Point","coordinates":[-105.01621,39.57422]}' > map.png
Error: EACCES: permission denied, mkdir '/usr/local/lib/node_modules/osm-static-maps/node_modules/puppeteer/.local-chromium', it's caused by this pupeteer issue https://github.com/puppeteer/puppeteer/issues/367, you can workaround by installing globally with the
unsafe-perm flag:
sudo npm i -g osm-static-maps --unsafe-perm=true
npm install osm-static-maps
// index.js old school
osmsm = require('osm-static-maps');
osmsm({geojson: geojson})
.then(function(imageBinaryBuffer) { ... })
.catch(function(error) { ... })
// index.js modern style (also supports typescript)
import osmsm from 'osm-static-maps'
const imageBinaryBuffer = await osmsm({geojson})
sudo npm i -g osm-static-maps
osmsm serve
Or you can use docker-compose
git clone git@github.com:jperelli/osm-static-maps.git
cd osm-static-maps
docker-compose up
You can use the heroku-hosted alternative directly here
We are currently in the cloud beta, contact me directly at jperelli+osmsm@gmail.com so I can give you access to the cloud service.
All parameters have a short and long version. The short version can be used only with the shell CLI. The long version can be used with the library and can be passed to the app server as GET query params, or POST json body (remember to set the header
Content-Type: application/json)
|Parameter
|Description
|Default Value
|g
|geojson
|geojson object to be rendered in the map
undefined
|f
|geojsonfile
|filename or url to read geojson data from (use '-' to read from stdin on CLI)
undefined
|H
|height
|height in pixels of the returned img
600
|W
|width
|height in pixels of the returned img
800
|c
|center
|center of the map lon,lat floats string
|(center of the geojson) or
'-57.9524339,-34.921779'
|z
|zoom
|zoomlevel of the leaflet map
|if
vectorserverUrl available, use
12 else
20
|Z
|maxZoom
|max zoomlevel of the leaflet map
17
|A
|attribution
|attribution legend
'osm-static-maps / © OpenStreetMap contributors'
|t
|tileserverUrl
|url of a tileserver
'http://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png'
|m
|vectorserverUrl
|url of a vector tile server (MVT style.json)
undefined
|M
|vectorserverToken
|token of the vector tile server (MVT)
'no-token'
|D
|renderToHtml
|returns html of the webpage containing the map (instead of a binary image)
false
|F
|type
|format of the image returned (
'jpeg'/
'png')
'png'
|q
|quality
|quality of the image returned (
0-
100, only for
jpg)
100
|x
|imagemin
|enable lossless compression with optipng / jpegtran
false
|X
|oxipng
|enable losslsess compression with oxipng
false
|a
|arrows
|render arrows to show the direction of linestrings
false
|s
|scale
|enable render a scale ruler (boolean or a json options object)
false
|T
|timeout
|miliseconds until page load throws timeout
20000
|k
|markerIconOptions
|set marker icon options (a json options object) *see note
undefined (leaflet's default marker)
|S
|style
|style to apply to each feature (a json options object) *see note
undefined (leaflet's default)
|e
|haltOnConsoleError
|throw error if there is any
console.error(...) when rendering the map image
false
Note on markerIconOptions: it's also accepted a markerIconOptions attribute in the geojson feature, for example
{"type":"Point","coordinates":[-105.01621,39.57422],"markerIconOptions":{"iconUrl":"https://leafletjs.com/examples/custom-icons/leaf-red.png"}}
Note on style: it's also accepted a pathOptions attribute in the geojson feature, for example
{"type":"Polygon","coordinates":[[[-56.698,-36.413],[-56.716,-36.348],[-56.739,-36.311]]],"pathOptions":{"color":"#FF5555"}} (also remember that the
# char needs to be passed as
%23 if you are using GET params)
Read the blogpost on the creation of this library and how it works internally
Specially to the contributors of