Openstreetmap static maps is a nodejs lib, CLI and server open source inspired on google static map service

Here you have a demo. Also a dynamic version of the demo, for testing purposes.

How to use

1. CLI

sudo npm i -g osm-static-maps osmsm -- help osmsm -g '{"type":"Point","coordinates":[-105.01621,39.57422]}' > map.png

note: if you have this error trying to install globally Error: EACCES: permission denied, mkdir '/usr/local/lib/node_modules/osm-static-maps/node_modules/puppeteer/.local-chromium' , it's caused by this pupeteer issue https://github.com/puppeteer/puppeteer/issues/367, you can workaround by installing globally with the unsafe-perm flag:

sudo npm i -g osm-static-maps --unsafe-perm= true

2. nodejs library

npm install osm-static-maps

osmsm = require ( 'osm-static-maps' ); osmsm({ geojson : geojson}) .then( function ( imageBinaryBuffer ) { ... }) .catch( function ( error ) { ... }) import osmsm from 'osm-static-maps' const imageBinaryBuffer = await osmsm({geojson})

3. Standalone sample server

sudo npm i -g osm-static-maps osmsm serve

Or you can use docker-compose

git clone git@github.com:jperelli/osm-static-maps.git cd osm-static-maps docker-compose up

4. Cloud service

You can use the heroku-hosted alternative directly here

We are currently in the cloud beta, contact me directly at jperelli+osmsm@gmail.com so I can give you access to the cloud service.

API Reference

All parameters have a short and long version. The short version can be used only with the shell CLI. The long version can be used with the library and can be passed to the app server as GET query params, or POST json body (remember to set the header Content-Type: application/json )

Parameter Description Default Value g geojson geojson object to be rendered in the map undefined f geojsonfile filename or url to read geojson data from (use '-' to read from stdin on CLI) undefined H height height in pixels of the returned img 600 W width height in pixels of the returned img 800 c center center of the map lon,lat floats string (center of the geojson) or '-57.9524339,-34.921779' z zoom zoomlevel of the leaflet map if vectorserverUrl available, use 12 else 20 Z maxZoom max zoomlevel of the leaflet map 17 A attribution attribution legend 'osm-static-maps / © OpenStreetMap contributors' t tileserverUrl url of a tileserver 'http://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png' m vectorserverUrl url of a vector tile server (MVT style.json) undefined M vectorserverToken token of the vector tile server (MVT) 'no-token' D renderToHtml returns html of the webpage containing the map (instead of a binary image) false F type format of the image returned ( 'jpeg' / 'png' ) 'png' q quality quality of the image returned ( 0 - 100 , only for jpg ) 100 x imagemin enable lossless compression with optipng / jpegtran false X oxipng enable losslsess compression with oxipng false a arrows render arrows to show the direction of linestrings false s scale enable render a scale ruler (boolean or a json options object) false T timeout miliseconds until page load throws timeout 20000 k markerIconOptions set marker icon options (a json options object) *see note undefined (leaflet's default marker) S style style to apply to each feature (a json options object) *see note undefined (leaflet's default) e haltOnConsoleError throw error if there is any console.error(...) when rendering the map image false

Note on markerIconOptions: it's also accepted a markerIconOptions attribute in the geojson feature, for example {"type":"Point","coordinates":[-105.01621,39.57422],"markerIconOptions":{"iconUrl":"https://leafletjs.com/examples/custom-icons/leaf-red.png"}}

Note on style: it's also accepted a pathOptions attribute in the geojson feature, for example {"type":"Polygon","coordinates":[[[-56.698,-36.413],[-56.716,-36.348],[-56.739,-36.311]]],"pathOptions":{"color":"#FF5555"}} (also remember that the # char needs to be passed as %23 if you are using GET params)

Design considerations & architecture

Read the blogpost on the creation of this library and how it works internally

LICENSE

GPLv2

Credits

Specially to the contributors of